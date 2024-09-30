Netflix shares first-look image as the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie gets rolling

Netflix

Cillian Murphy is looking a little grayer but every bit Tommy Shelby in a new first-look image from the anticipated Peaky Blinders film. 

Netflix UK dropped the image on Monday to commemorate the first day of shooting in the U.K. on the feature film follow-up to the beloved gangster series. 

As reported, Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan will appear alongside Murphy in the movie, along with Dune franchise veteran Rebecca Ferguson and new addition Tim Roth.

Netflix teases the film will be the “epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga.”

Show creator — and the movie’s writer — Steven Knight previously called it “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” adding, “No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

The film is said to take place during the World War II period.

The series initially ran from 2013 to 2022 and was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934. It centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.

Series veteran director Tom Harper is behind the camera for the movie, co-executive produced by Murphy.

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ to hit theaters in 2026
Lucasfilm

The first theatrical spin-off from The Mandalorian will be the first Star Wars movie in theaters since 2019’s divisive Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

At the annual D23 expo, Iron Man and Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau — currently in theaters in Deadpool & Wolverine — announced he will be directing the film based on his Emmy-winning Star Wars small-screen effort.

Producing will be his partner on the project, Dave Filoni, and the pair teased a first look of the film, which Favreau called an “all-new adventure following these two characters.”

Pedro Pascal plays the titular gunslinger, aka Din Djarin, who in the course of the three seasons of The Mandalorian, becomes the protector of Grogu, the Force sensitive being formerly known as Baby Yoda.

Variety reports Sigourney Weaver was in talks to star in the film, but nothing is official from Lucasfilm, and no other casting news was teased.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will fly into theaters May 22, 2026.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

In Brief: Donnie Wahlberg hints about the future of ‘Blue Bloods’, and more
Peacock has added Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliott to the cast of All Her Fault, the upcoming limited series executive produced by and starring Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook, according to Deadline. Per the streaming service, the suburban thriller centers on Marissa Irvine — played by Snook — who “arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.” Fanning and Elliot will be playing Jenny and Lia, respectively. Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña also star …

Despite CBS’ announcement in July that the second part of Blue Bloods‘ 14th and final season will air this fall, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan in the series, says he’s not giving up on the show just yet and neither should fans. TV Insider reports that during a recent Q&A, Wahlberg said he doesn’t “know anything officially,” but there are “things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen.” Season 14, part 2 of Blue Bloods premieres Oct. 18 on CBS …

Apple TV+ has dropped a teaser trailer for Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón‘s upcoming limited series Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Disclaimer follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft — played by Blanchett — “who has built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others,” according to the streaming service. “When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.” As she tries to uncover the writer’s true identity, she’s forced to confront her past before it destroys her life, and her relationship with her husband and son, played respectively by Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Disclaimer premieres Oct. 11 on Apple TV+ …

‘It Ends With Us’ star defends Colleen Hoover as film passes 0 million at domestic box office
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Justin Baldoni‘s It Ends With Us has reached a major milestone.

The romantic drama passed $100 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday, after only its 11th day of release.

This makes it the top-grossing movie of Baldoni’s career. It’s also close to being star Blake Lively‘s highest-grossing live-action movie at the domestic box office — It Ends With Us just needs to pass 2011’s Green Lantern, which earned $116.6 million, to achieve that marker.

Speaking of It Ends With Us, star Brandon Sklenar took to social media to defend the book’s author, Colleen Hoover, and “the women of this cast” amid online rumors and backlash about the film during the lead-up to its release. In a post Sklenar shared to Instagram on Tuesday, he addressed “all this stuff swirling online.”

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” Sklenar wrote.

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point … What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film,” Sklenar continued. “It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

