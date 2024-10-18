Netflix stock soars after earnings boost from hit shows ‘Nobody Wants This’ and ‘Emily in Paris’

(NEW YORK) — Shares of Netflix climbed about 9% in early trading on Friday after a strong earnings report propelled by hit shows like “Nobody Wants This” and “The Perfect Couple.”

The company added about 5 million subscribers over a three-month period ending in September, which marked a roughly 40% decline from the same period one year prior.

Even so, the subscriber gains contributed to revenue totaling nearly $10 billion, in part due to the growth in popularity a subscription tier that includes advertisements, the earnings report on Thursday said. That sales figure marked 15% jump when compared with the same period one year prior.

In all, Netflix boasts about 282 million subscribers worldwide, making it the most popular streaming service by a wide margin. By comparison, Warner Bros. Discovery counts roughly 103 million subscribers across its services HBO, HBO Max and Discovery +, an earnings report in August showed.

“We’re feeling really good about the business,” Ted Sarandos, the company’s co-CEO, said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Notable programs from the most recent quarter included the latest season of “Emily in Paris,” as well as movies like “Monster High 2” and “Rebel Ridge.” The company also expanded its live broadcasts, featuring a face-off between hot dog-eating rivals Takeru Kobayashi and Choey Chestnut in September.

On the earnings call, Netflix touted viewership of about two hours per user each day, which the company said indicated an increase so far this year when compared to last year.

The company expects continued growth next year due to a slate of programming that includes new seasons of top shows like “Wednesday” and “Squid Game,” as well as an additional installment in the “Knives Out” film series, Netflix said.

Netflix forecasted as much as $44 billion in revenue next year, which would amount to about a 13% increase over current performance.

Even after expanding its audience, Netflix still captures less than 10% of television viewership in the countries where the platform is most popular, Netflix said.

“There’s a huge opportunity to grow,” Gregory Peters, a co-CEO at Netflix, said on Thursday.

What is a crew appreciation fee? Why one major cruise line is raising the price
(NEW YORK) — This summer brought lots of buzz around “tourist taxes” and other fees that can get tacked on to normal travel expenses. Now, another fee that may be familiar to avid cruisers is increasing on one major cruise line.

The so-called “Crew Appreciation” fee is a daily amount that’s automatically added to a guests’ onboard accounts with Princess Cruises “to recognize the efforts of a wide variety of crewmembers who contribute to the experiences of all our guests” and are pooled and distributed throughout the year in compensation and bonuses.

Travelers will pay slightly more starting later this month depending on the type of accommodations they book, according to the cruise line, which last raised the price in February 2023.

Echoing recent headlines surrounding updates to airline baggage prices, Princess Cruises’ Crew Appreciation fee is rising by just $1 per person, per day in various classes of cabins.

Travelers in suites will see a $19 daily fee, while those in mini suites, cabanas or Club Classes will pay $18. Guests in all other staterooms will pay $17.

“The crewmembers eligible to receive these funds work in various departments, many of whom rotate among different ships, throughout our fleet of ships,” Princess states on its website. “Guests have complete discretion to adjust these crew appreciation [fees] while onboard; however, crew appreciation may only be adjusted prior to disembarking the ship and not refundable post cruise.”

Travelers can choose a prepaid crew appreciation option while managing their booking, but if it’s not adjusted up to the time a passenger settles up the account prior to disembarkation, the payment becomes final and nonrefundable.

Full details of the policy are available on the Princess Cruises website.

Hotel junk fees are still a thing: Here’s how to protect yourself
(NEW YORK) — Junk, resort, destination, urban, and amenity fees are pseudonyms for the mandatory, often unexpected surcharges you might find tackled on your hotel bill. According to the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), these fees cost Americans nearly $3.4 billion annually and despite recent bipartisan efforts by the Biden administration to combat junk fees entirely, they still seem to pop up when it’s time to pay for your stay.

“The consumer is the loser” when it comes to junk fees, Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy, told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The value of what’s being delivered has fallen dramatically for consumers, who are now paying all-encompassing fees for erroneous line items such as Wi-Fi, phone calls, fax machines, towels, beach access, breakfast, parking, fitness centers and more — the list goes on, and “it’s getting hard to keep up,” Henderson said.

“The consumer can only take so much of these [fees] before they break,” said Henderson, adding that “spending hundreds of dollars more on a seven-day holiday can make the cost of travel out of reach for some people.”

Depending on the type of accommodation and length of stay, consumers can expect to pay an average of $38.82 more per night at hotels that charge resort fees, according to a 2024 analysis from NerdWallet.

The push to eliminate junk fees

Overwhelming ‘fee fatigue’ among Americans has led to increased regulatory scrutiny at the federal and state levels. The House of Representatives passed in June the No Hidden FEES Act, which would create federal guidelines for being transparent about hidden costs at stays and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would pursue those who are in violation.

“Americans are tired of being played for suckers,” said President Joe Biden during his February State of the Union address in which he announced his administration’s proposed Junk Fee Prevention Act aimed at eliminating hidden fees and encouraging customers to fight unfair charges.

In October, the FTC proposed a rule to prohibit hidden and bogus fees in all sectors of the U.S. economy, including hotels and short-term lodging.

At the state level, California’s SB 478 law, which went into effect July 1, requires businesses to advertise or list prices inclusive of all mandatory charges. At least 10 other states have followed suit by proposing or enacting junk fee statutes targeting increased fee transparency.

“While price clarity helps, hotels still have a vested interest in keeping these fees…it’s pure profit for them,” said Henderson. 

Critics argue that resort fees allow a hotel to effectively increase room rates without changing their advertised prices nor paying extra taxes.

“Whether hidden or not, [junk fees] contribute to these companies’ bottom lines and are still making their way into your bills,” said Henderson.

Protect yourself from junk fees

Henderson shared some tips to protect yourself from added junk fees when booking your next stay:

1. Search for places that don’t charge resort fees

The best way to avoid junk fees is by not being charged them in the first place. 

“Knowledge is power for consumers and the more you know, the more you can make smart decisions with your money,” said Henderson, who suggests using sites like Kill Resort Fees to locate high-fee hotels ahead of time.

Bonus: Henderson also advises to plan for tips in your calculations to make sure you’re choosing a destination that fits your budget. 

“Even in foreign countries, Americans are often expected to offer something,” he said.

2. Ask to remove resort fees

Speaking up can go a long way. When making your hotel reservation or when checking-in, Henderson recommends asking the hotel if they will simply remove the fee from your total. 

“Negotiating is an option, too,” he said.

3. Call your local congressperson and complain about junk fees

“The louder we are, the more political pressure there is on these companies to stop junk fees,” said Henderson, “we’re seeing some progress, but there is still a long way to go.”

Mars shakes up snack industry with B food merger to acquire Pringles maker
(NEW YORK) — As more consumers reach for generic labels to save on money groceries, M&M’s maker Mars is spending big bucks on a new acquisition to gain even more shelf space in the snack aisle.

The candy bar giant, known for brands such as Snickers and Twix, is gearing up to purchase global snacking company Kellanova in an all-cash deal valued at $35.9 billion, which will add well-known packaged foods like Eggo, Pop-Tarts and Pringles to its portfolio.

The family-owned, Virginia-based company announced the deal with the multinational food manufacturer — formerly known as the Kellogg Company — in joint press releases on Wednesday, marking one of the largest CPG mergers in years.

“Mars will acquire all outstanding equity of Kellanova for $83.50 per share in cash,” the release stated. “All of Kellanova’s brands, assets and operations, including its snacking brands, portfolio of international cereal and noodles, North American plant-based foods and frozen breakfast are included in the transaction.”

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Upon completion, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, which is led by Global President Andrew Clarke.

Kellanova, which was spun off from the Kellogg Co. last fall when it officially split up into two different companies, also includes other popular consumer brands such as Cheez-Its, Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, NutriGrain and RXBAR. The Chicago-based company reported more than $13 billion in net sales in 2023.

Privately owned Mars, which also has a pet food and veterinary care arm in addition to its confectionery business, previously expanded its scope beyond sweets when it bought healthy snack brand KIND North America for $5 billion in 2020.

Poul Weihrauch, CEO of Mars, Inc. called the forthcoming deal “a substantial opportunity for Mars to further develop a sustainable snacking business that is fit for the future.”

“We will honor the heritage and innovation behind Kellanova’s incredible snacking and food brands while combining our respective strengths to deliver more choice and innovation to consumers and customers,” his statement continued.

Steve Cahillane, chairman, president and CEO of Kellanova, added that the “historic combination” of companies was both a “cultural and strategic fit.”

Boasting the “attractive purchase price” of the all-cash transaction, Cahillane said the move “creates new and exciting opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers,” stating he’s “confident Mars is a natural home for the Kellanova brands and employees.”

The sweet-meets-salty food merger resembles a similar strategy from competitor The Hershey Company, which added SkinnyPop with the $1.6 billion buyout of Amplify Snack Brands Inc. in 2017, followed by Dot’s Pretzels in 2021.

