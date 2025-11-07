Netflix surprise releases first five minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5

Netflix surprise releases first five minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ season 5

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Stranger Things fans have been given a chance to return to the Upside Down a few weeks early.

Netflix has released the first five minutes of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and they may leave audiences surprised with where and when the season starts.

Season 5 begins with a scene that canonically takes place in season 1. It opens with Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, on Nov. 12, 1983 — six days after he originally went missing.

A de-aged Schnapp acting as 12-year-old Will is confused and shaking with fear inside of the Upside Down’s version of Castle Byers. He sings the song “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash to himself in an attempt to calm himself down. His older brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), introduced that song to him in the series’ pilot episode.

A demogorgon then crashes inside of Castle Byers. Will makes his escape after shooting the creature with a hunting rifle. The young boy climbs a tree to try to outwit the demogorgon, but it scales up after him, causing Will to plummet to the ground, unconscious.

The creature pulls Will to the Upside Down’s version of Hawkins Library, straight to the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

“You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William,” Vecna says to the boy.

Netflix is releasing season 5 in three different drops. The first four episodes arrive on Nov. 26, just ahead of Thanksgiving, while the following three episodes will debut on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend Netflix deal, announce upcoming projects
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend Netflix deal, announce upcoming projects
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Whistler Welcoming Ceremony during day two of the 2025 Invictus Games on February 10, 2025, in Whistler, British Columbia. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghanthe Duchess of Sussex, are extending their partnership with Netflix.

Netflix announced in a press release Monday that the Sussexes’ media company, Archewell Productions, has “extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for its film and television projects.”

In a statement shared in the press release, Meghan said she and Harry are “proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.”

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” she added.

Harry and Meghan signed their streaming deal with Netflix in September 2020 to produce scripted series, documentaries and children’s specials for Netflix.

Since then, they’ve released several projects. In 2022, they released Harry & Meghan, which details their journey from falling in love to stepping away from their senior royal roles. The docuseries has garnered a total of 23.4 million views on Netflix since its debut and is the streaming platform’s most popular docuseries of all time, according to a press release.

The following year, they released Heart of Invictus, which follows a group of competitors as they train for the 2022 Invictus Games. They also released Live to Lead, a docuseries that highlighted individuals who have had a significant impact on the world, including Ruth Bader GinsburgGreta Thunberg and Jacinda Ardern.

In 2024, they came out with Polo, a docuseries that explores the world of polo and the lives of polo players off the field, and earlier this year, they released the lifestyle series With love, Meghan.

Upcoming projects that will be released by Archewell Productions include season 2 of With love, Meghan, which will arrive later in August, and a book-to-film adaptation of Carley Fortune‘s Meet Me at the Lake, which was first announced in 2023. 

The Duchess of Sussex will also release a Netflix holiday special in December titled With love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Bergeron to return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as guest judge
Tom Bergeron to return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as guest judge
Tom Bergeron while hosting the season 21 finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 23, 2015. (Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Tom Bergeron is coming back to the ballroom.

The former host of Dancing with the Stars is making his return to the show for its special 20th anniversary episode on Nov. 11. He will join the panel as a guest judge for the special episode.

This marks Bergeron’s first appearance on Dancing with the Stars since he exited the program alongside former co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020. He had previously been part of the show since its debut in 2005, hosting it for 15 years and almost 450 episodes.

At the time, Bergeron shared this statement to social media: “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” 

Bergeron appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to make the announcement. He said “it feels really good” to be coming back to the ballroom.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bergeron said.

Current host and former pro Julianne Hough shared support in a comment under the social media announcement of Bergeron’s return to the show.

“The legend himself,” Hough wrote next to a red heart emoji.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

George Clooney, Adam Sandler explore superstardom in ‘Jay Kelly’ trailer
George Clooney, Adam Sandler explore superstardom in ‘Jay Kelly’ trailer
George Clooney as Jay Kelly in ‘Jay Kelly.’ (Peter Mountain/Netflix)

George Clooney and Adam Sandler play star and manager in a new trailer released Monday for the upcoming Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly.

The two actors star side-by-side in the new look at the film, with Clooney as a curious celebrity working to explore his own life on a trip to Europe with Sandler, his manager.

Starring alongside Clooney and Sandler are Laura Dern and Billy Crudup.

Netflix released the full trailer on Monday along with a short synopsis, reading, “Famous movie actor Jay Kelly embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting his past and present with his devoted manager Ron. Poignant and humor-filled, pitched at the intersection of regrets and glories.”

“Look at you, you’re the American dream. The last of the old movie stars,” Sandler as Ron says to a frustrated Clooney as Kelly.

Later in the trailer, Kelly’s daughter tells him she is leaving for Paris, after which Ron gets a call from Kelly’s publicist, played by Dern, begging him to meet Kelly and join him as he suffers a “nervous breakdown.” Upon meeting, Ron learns he’ll be traveling with Kelly to France, with Dern’s Liz joining as well. On the trip, Kelly’s celebrity follows him, as he encounters tourists cheering him on and calling his name.

“Lately I feel like my life doesn’t really feel real,” says Kelly midway through the trailer. “I’m suddenly remembering things,” he continues. “It’s like a movie where I’m playing myself.”

Ron shares his perspective later in the trailer, asking, “Does none of this mean anything to you? Cause it means something to me.” 

Jay Kelly will be out in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be released on Netflix on Dec. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.