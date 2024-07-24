Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ strikes back, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ jumps up after JD Vance becomes VP candidate

Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ strikes back, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ jumps up after JD Vance becomes VP candidate
Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

It seems fans were ready for the return of Cobra Kai: The debut of the first half of the show’s sixth and final season debuted at #1 on the streamer’s ranking of English language TV shows for the week ending July 21.

According to Netflix, the show starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka attracted 14.8 million viewers. 

On the movie side, while the romantic comedy Find Me Falling starring Harry Connick Jr. debuted at #1 on the English language movies chart with 14.4 million views, the drama Hillbilly Elegy popped onto the top 10 list. 

The 2020 Ron Howard movie stars Glenn Close and Amy Adams and was based on the bestseller from U.S. Marine-turned-author-turned lawyer-turned-Ohio senator, JD Vance.

The movie’s jump onto the Top 10 with 4.8 million views coincided with Vance’s jump into the 2024 presidential race, as former President Donald Trump‘s vice-presidential pick.

The jump was even more pronounced Monday, July 15, when Trump chose Vance: Variety reports the movie surged in views by 1,179% — from 1.5 million minutes viewed on July 14 to 19.2 million minutes July 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Bill Skarsgård is a centuries-old vampire in ‘Nosferatu’ trailer
Bill Skarsgård is a centuries-old vampire in ‘Nosferatu’ trailer
Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

Bill Skarsgård is trading in his Pennywise makeup for a pair of fangs.

The trailer for director Robert EggersNosferatu, a reimagining of the 1922 German silent film, dropped on Monday.

Skarsgård plays the famous vampire Count Orlok in the film. While the trailer mostly keeps the look of his character a mystery despite a few quick shots, his presence certainly looms large.

According to its logline, Nosferatu is “a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

The woman Skarsgård’s Count Orlock is obsessed with is Ellen Hutter, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Nicholas Hoult co-stars as Thomas Hutter, Ellen’s husband and a real estate agent unaware his client is a centuries-old vampire.

“Does evil come from within us, or beyond?” Depp’s Ellen asks Willem Dafoe‘s Professor Albin Von Franz in the trailer.

This marks Dafoe’s third collaboration with Eggers, after starring in The Lighthouse opposite Robert Pattinson and in 2022’s The Northman.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin also star in the gothic horror film, which is set to release in theaters on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘M3GAN 2.0’ starts shooting; Jemaine Clement, Aristotle Athari and more added to cast
‘M3GAN 2.0’ starts shooting; Jemaine Clement, Aristotle Athari and more added to cast
Universal Pictures

The sequel to Universal’s Blumhouse blockbuster M3GAN is now underway, Deadline is reporting, with some new faces added to the cast for the follow-up to the killer robot hit.

The 2023 film starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw was made for a reported $12 million and went on to score more than $180 million worldwide.

Deadline is reporting Six Feet Under vet Timm Sharp, former Saturday Night Live player Aristotle Athari and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Jemaine Clement are now co-starring in M3GAN 2.0, which as previously reported also added Star Wars: Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno to its cast.

M3GAN stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps are also rejoining Williams, McGraw and Jenna Davis for the sequel.

The original hit’s screenwriter, Akela Cooper, is returning for the 2025 follow-up, joined behind the keyboard by M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone, who is also helming the sequel.

M3GAN 2.0 is due in theaters June 27, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“I was gone”: Jamie Foxx speaks about his mysterious health crisis
“I was gone”: Jamie Foxx speaks about his mysterious health crisis
ABC

While he doesn’t specifically get into what went wrong with him, Jamie Foxx recently revealed the circumstances that led to his mysterious hospitalization in 2023.

The Oscar winner was riffing with patrons at a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a video posted to social platform X, when he recalled, “Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil.”

He then snapped his fingers, saying, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

He added, “My sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,'” the actor continued, pointing at his head — but added, “I won’t say it on camera.”

Jamie’s daughter, Corrinne, took to social media on April 12, 2023, to reveal the actor — then working on the action film Back in Action in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz — had experienced a “medical complication.”

As his hospitalization continued, rumors began to spread about what had happened to him and how serious his condition was.

Back in March, Foxx told his fans he’s “got a story to tell.” While accepting the African American Film Critics Association’s Producer Award around that time, Foxx revealed he was in “dire straits” and will be finally shedding light on exactly what happened to him in a comedy special, according to People.

He made his first public appearance at the Critics Choice Movie Awards in December 2023 and revealed, “I’ve been through some things. You know, it’s crazy I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk,” adding it was “almost over” for him.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.