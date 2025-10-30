Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 7’ official trailer

Neve Campbell stars in ‘Scream 7.’ (Paramount Pictures)

Neve Campbell is back in the Scream 7 official trailer.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass released the trailer for the upcoming horror film on Thursday.

The new film follows what happens “when a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Campbell) has built a new life,” according to its official synopsis. “Her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.”

The trailer starts with a couple checking in to stay at the original Scream house, which is now an Airbnb. After we see the pair get attacked by a Ghostface killer, the trailer cuts to Sidney Prescott receiving a sinister phone call.

“Hello, Sidney. Did you miss me?” The mysterious caller says. “Nice little town you’ve found. You and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up.”

The trailer ends with a line of dialogue that fans believe sounds like franchise veteran Matthew Lillard‘s voice.

“This is gonna be fun,” the voice says.

Along with Campbell making her Scream return, this seventh film in the franchise finds Courteney Cox returning as Gale Weathers. The cast also includes Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Ethan Embry, Timothy Simons and Mark Consuelos.

Kevin Williamson directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Guy Busick. Williamson also wrote the original 1996 Scream film.

Scream 7 comes to theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson star in ‘Die My Love’ trailer
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in ‘Die My Love.’ (MUBI/Kimberley French)

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star in the new trailer for Die My Love.

MUBI released the official trailer for the upcoming film on Monday. The film, which was directed by Lynne Ramsay, is based on the novel by Ariana Harwicz.

Lawrence stars as Grace, who has recently moved into an old house deep in the country with her partner, Jackson, played by Pattinson.

“With ambitions to write The Great American Novel, Grace settles into her new environment, and the couple welcome a baby soon after. However, with Jackson frequently – and suspiciously – absent, and the pressures of domestic life starting to weigh on her, Grace begins to unravel, leaving a path of destruction in her wake,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The trailer finds Lawrence’s Grace asked about her writing career.

“I don’t do that anymore,” she says. “I’m stuck between wanting to do something and not wanting to do anything at all.”

We also see scenes of Grace and Jackson yelling at each other, with Grace seemingly driven to madness as she slams her head against a mirror and scratches at the house’s wallpaper.

LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek also star in the movie. Lawrence and Martin Scorsese serve as producers on the project.

Die My Love arrives in theaters on Nov. 7.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon seek second chances in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4 trailer
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple)

The official trailer for season 4 of The Morning Show has arrived.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the hit drama series on Wednesday.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in and executive produce the new season, which picks up almost two years after the events of season 3.

“With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

The trailer starts with Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson staring up at the UBN building, the workplace of the new network that resulted from the merger of UBA and NBN back in season 3.

“I’m a firm believer in second chances,” Bradley says. “Maybe this is an opportunity to make it right.”

Aniston’s Alex Levy, who proposed the merger after finding out what Jon Hamm‘s character Paul Marks had planned for the network, agrees with her.

“This is a reset, a different company, a different culture,” Alex says.

Billy CrudupMark DuplassNestor CarbonellKaren PittmanGreta Lee and Nicole Beharie also star in the season.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres on Sept. 17. One new episode will debut weekly through Nov. 19.

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ trailer shows first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series
Peter Claffey in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’ (Steffan Hill/HBO)

It’s almost time to return to Westeros.

The first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has arrived. HBO first debuted the official teaser trailer during a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday before releasing it online.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a six-episode half-hour drama series about the adventures of an unexpected duo. It is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” according to the show’s official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

This new series will take place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

“I need to fight honorably. But sometimes I think I buried my courage alongside the old man,” Ser Duncan the Tall says in the trailer as we see him prepare for battle.

Also part of the show’s cast are Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres Jan. 18, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes will debut on Sundays.

