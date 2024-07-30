Neve Campbell says she’s “really excited” to return to the ‘Scream’ franchise

Neve Campbell says she’s “really excited” to return to the ‘Scream’ franchise
Paramount Pictures

During an appearance on Good Morning America July 30 to chat about the ballet documentary she executive produced, Swan Song, Neve Campbell talked about her return to the Scream franchise. 

After sitting out of the sixth installment due to a salary dispute, it was announced in March that Campbell would bring her iconic final girl Sidney Prescott back for the seventh film in the series.

“I’m really excited about it,” she told GMA of the forthcoming film.

Neve added, “You never expect a movie to be as successful as that and you never expect a movie to turn into a franchise. For a film like that, with a horror movie, you would hope that perhaps that can happen, but for it to become such a part of pop culture is beyond.”

When asked what her favorite Scream film has been to be a part of, Campbell’s answer was simple.

“The first because it was the first,” she shared, calling it “magic.”

“We had such a beautiful experience on that [film], a lot of fun, and obviously its success was exciting,” she continued. “But we’ve had a blast on all of them, to be honest.”

There’s no release date set for the seventh Scream film.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: More ESPYs presenters named, and more
In Brief: More ESPYs presenters named, and more

Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe and Colman Domingo are among the celebrity presenters for ESPN’s 2024 ESPYS, the cable sports channel has revealed. They’ll be joined by some of the biggest names in sports, including Drew Brees and Lindsay Vonn. The 2024 ESPYS, hosted by Serena Williams, will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

Netflix has dropped the trailer for season 2 of Rob Lowe‘s workplace comedy Unstable. Lowe plays Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” and CEO of a biotechnology company called Dragon. In season 2, Ellis, who survives a plan to oust him from the company, facing another round of people trying to seize power, including his son, Jackson, played by Lowe’s real-life son, John Owen Lowe. Unstable returns Aug. 1 on Netflix … 

Back to Black star Marisa Abela got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, actor and writer Jamie Bogyo. “She said she’ll think about it,” Bogyo, 31, captioned a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram, including a still photo of the 27-year-old actress holding a rose while showing off the engagement ring, a video of her in Jamie’s arms and a clip of the couple at a surprise party …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Red Hulk in teaser for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Red Hulk in teaser for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has dropped an action-packed teaser for Captain America: Brave New World, the first standalone film with Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson as the star-spangled hero. 

As reported, Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, succeeding the late William Hurt. The Hulk-hunting general has become the president of the United States.

Despite their disagreements in the past, Ross wants to make Wilson’s Captain America a military asset again.

“And if we disagree on how to manage a situation, then what happens?” Wilson asks. “Work with me, Sam,” Ross ignores him.

“We’ll show the world a better way forward,” he later says ominously.

And those “situations” come fast: The teaser shows Giancarlo Esposito — a late addition to the cast, rumored to be playing mercenary George Washington Bridge — stalks the streets with an assault rifle. 

Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), last seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as a Black G.I. who was turned into a super-soldier decades prior, attempts to assassinate Ross.

“Sir, your inner circle has been compromised,” Sam warns the president. 

A returning character from 2008’s The Incredible HulkTim Blake Nelson‘s villainous Samuel Sterns, warns, “Global power is shifting. You’re just a pawn.”

With footage of Sam fighting off heavily armed enemies, Ross growls, “You may be Captain America, but you’re not Steve Rogers.”

“You’re right, I’m not,” Sam replies. 

Sam later dogfights with fighter jets, joined in the sky by his successor to the Falcon mantle, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).

But the teaser ends with a roar, literally: Red Hulk, who in the comics is Ross’ furious alter-ego, is glimpsed flinging Cap’s shield into the ground. 

Captain America: Brave New World opens Feb. 14, 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm”s Jeff Schaffer on 11th Emmy nomination, why their odds of winning are a ‘Bear’
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm”s Jeff Schaffer on 11th Emmy nomination, why their odds of winning are a ‘Bear’
HBO/John Johnson

On Wednesday, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm scored its 11th Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, tying a record set by classics Cheers and M.A.S.H. for the most nominations in that category.

“HBO told Larry [David] and I that and we both … we’re pretty cynical, but that was pretty cool,” Curb showrunner Jeff Schaffer tells ABC Audio. “It’s a pretty special honor to get for the show’s final season. You know, those are two of the foundational sitcoms of all time. So that was, that’s pretty neat.”

Schaffer gives show creator Larry David his flowers for the nomination, saying it’s “a testament to Larry, and Larry’s demented cranium … and his great ideas.”

He adds, “You know, there’s been 12 seasons of us surprising, annoying, scaring our audience. Look, if a show can get a nomination in its 12th season, it says, like, oh, we’re still surprising people the way we’d want to surprise them.” 

That said, Schaffer knows their odds of winning this year are a real bear — or more specifically, The Bear. The FX series scored 23 nominations in the Comedy category, despite most thinking it’s been placed in the wrong one. 

“I love The Bear,” Schaffer says. “The Bear‘s a great show.” 

However, he adds, “It’s not a comedy, and I don’t think they think it’s a comedy. No one thinks it’s a comedy. And there’s a reason for that. It’s not a comedy. It’s a really good drama.” 

Shaffer adds of Curb, “All we’re trying to do is make people laugh. We’re just trying to make the funniest show possible.” 

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in LA on Sept. 15, airing live on ABC.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.