New automaker Slate unveils a no-frills, stripped down electric truck for under $30K

Image via Slate.

(NEW YORK) — The country’s electric vehicle market has an affordability problem.

Enter Slate, a new company backed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and two investment funds. On Thursday, company executives unveiled an inexpensive, spartan electric truck that comes at a critical time for U.S. consumers and the industry.

Priced below $30,000, the truck, which will be built in an undisclosed location in the Midwest, could sway more price-conscious Americans to buy an EV. Plus, the $7,500 federal tax credit drops the starting price to under $20,000, according to Chris Barman, Slate’s CEO.

“This is a radically affordable and customizable vehicle,” Barman told ABC News ahead of the truck’s global debut. “We only put the essentials, the basics, in the vehicle. We wanted to strike a good balance with price and range.”

The truck’s range is 150 miles and jumps to 240 miles if a customer chooses to purchase the extended battery pack. Barman, an industry veteran, described the philosophy of the truck as “plug and play,” saying customers can opt for a basic version or pay more for luxuries like power windows and an exterior color. The truck, which can also be transformed into an SUV, rolls off the line in a standard gray hue.

“It’s all about value and keeping the price low,” Barman noted. “There’s no radio or infotainment system. Customers can bring in a Bluetooth speaker. Manual windows that you crank by hand was a cost-saving measure. But there is heat and air conditioning.”

Barman estimates that adding back popular features would raise the price by about $10,000. The vehicle may not have a “native” navigation system but it does come equipped with standard safety tech: a backup camera, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, a forward-facing camera and auto high-beam headlights.

For $50, interested buyers can place a reservation on the Slate website. Production begins in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to Barman.

Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver, said he’s “really excited” to see the truck in person.

“It’s a bare-bones, stripped-down EV for people who wouldn’t necessarily be able to buy one,” he told ABC News. “For some EV buyers, price is more important. If your commute is pretty short and you have charging at home, you can use an EV that doesn’t have a lot of range.”

He added, “Hopefully it does what the [Ford] Maverick did for the small pickup truck segment — opening up an entirely new segment that no one had really filled.”

The high MSRPs of electric cars and SUVs, even with federal and state credits, have prevented a large chunk of Americans from owning one. Even some of the cheapest models currently available — the Hyundai Kona, Toyota bZ4x, Fiat 500e, Chevy Equinox EV and Nissan Leaf and Nissan Ariya — cost more than $30,000. Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed that his company was on track to build a low-cost vehicle, with production starting at the end of June.

“There are a lot of people — way more than we talk about — who just need an affordable car,” Erin Keating, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, told ABC News. “Why does someone buy a 10-year-old car? It’s affordable and gets you from A and B. People overestimate the technology lower-income individuals need.”

The average transaction price of a new EV in March was $59,205 before incentives and discounts, according to Cox Automotive. To move inventory, dealers across the country are offering competitive deals on new models, including luxury brands.

“Recent tariffs on imported EV batteries and components from China, which accounted for approximately $1.9 billion worth of lithium-ion batteries in 2024, could further increase transaction prices, as these tariffs could raise the cost of imported materials by up to 82%,” Cox analysts noted in their analysis.

Keating noted that Slate could become the “Spirit Airlines” of the auto industry and its low-cost strategy may work — if federal tax incentives stick around.

“We’re struggling with affordability for vehicles and this is a solid opportunity for Slate to grab some market share off the bat,” she said. “Don’t hold breath though that the EV credit will stick around for long. Everyone assumes it will go away.”

Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power, said it’s unclear if consumers will accept an austere vehicle when many are willing to pay up for driver assistance systems and luxe interiors.

“Will consumers give up all the screens and creature comforts and tech? We’re getting really close to finding out that answer,” he told ABC News. “Everyone wants to talk about affordability and yet we continue to move further away from it. Monthly payments continue to trend higher because of interest rates but also because trade-in values of cars continue to go down.”

He went on, “The pressure to have an affordable vehicle will only increase as the number of affordable vehicles likely decreases because of tariffs.”

Jominy pointed out that Slate executives chose a two-seat, single cab design, a questionable move when SUVs dominate the nation’s roads and driveways.

“Single cab pickup sales are under 1% … and SUVs outsell regular cab pickups 100 to 1,” he said. “If you have the ability to launch as an SUV, just do the SUV.”

Barman argued that Slate fills a gaping hole in the U.S. auto market.

“It’s all about value and keeping the price low,” she said. “It’s feasible to produce a low-cost EV.”

Dow closes down 2,200 points, Nasdaq enters bear market amid tariff fallout
(lvcandy/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed down significantly on Friday after a continued selloff amid fallout from President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2,230 points, or 5.5%, while the S&P 500 plunged 6%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 5.8%. The decline put the Nasdaq into bear market territory, meaning the index has fallen more than 20% from its recent peak.

The trading session on Friday marked the worst day for U.S. stocks since 2020. The second-worst day for U.S. stocks since that year happened on Thursday, a day earlier. Over the past two days, the S&P 500 dropped more than 10%.

Corporate giants that rely on supply chains abroad were among the firms that continued to see shares fall. Apple fell 7% and e-commerce firm Amazon slid 4%.

Shares fell for each of the so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped 5%. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 7%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, declined more than 10%.

On Friday, China said it will impose 34% tariffs on U.S. goods in response to the levies issued by Trump earlier this week.

In a social media post hours later, Trump signaled a commitment to the tariff policy.

“TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump later criticized China in a different social media post, saying, “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!”

Trump’s Wednesday announcement of tariffs on nearly all American trade partners sent U.S. and foreign markets alike into a tailspin.

All three major American stock markets closed down on Thursday, marking their worst day since June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NASDAQ fell 6%, the S&P 500 4.8% and the Dow Jones nearly 4%

Global markets gave early signals of the difficulty to come on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei index lost 3.5% on Friday, while the broader Japanese Topix index fell 4.45%.

In South Korea, the KOSPI index was down 1.7%, with the country grappling with both Trump’s tariffs and the news that South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Indian investors joined the sell-off on Friday, with the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes both falling more than 1%. India’s stock markets had previously performed better than others thanks to lower tariffs than competitors like China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Australia’s S&P/ASX, meanwhile, continued its slide into Friday with another 2% drop taking the index to an 8-month low.

In Europe, too, stock markets fell upon opening. Britain’s FTSE 100 index dropped more than 1%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.75%, France’s CAC lost 0.9% and Spain’s IBEX slipped 1.4%.

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff, Max Zahn, Victor Ordoñez and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

US stocks surge as Trump announces 90-day pause on some tariffs
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause in some tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2,370 points, or 6.3%, while the S&P 500 soared 7.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 9.6%.

President Donald Trump’s latest batch of levies on China increased the cumulative rate of tariffs on Chinese goods to 104% — a move met with retaliatory tariffs in Beijing that raised tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%.

European Union countries on Wednesday backed the European Commission’s proposal to push back on Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum with a set of countermeasures.

The latest U.S. tariffs came into force with key Asian markets already open. In Japan, the Nikkei index dropped more than 5% in response, while the broader TOPIX index slipped 4.6%. The Nikkei closed down 3.93% and the TOPIX down 3.4%.

Stocks in Taiwan fell more than 5.7%, Singapore’s STI index slipped 2.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI index lost 1.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.8% and India’s NIFTY 50 dropped 0.4%.

In China, Hong Kong’s Hang Sen index slipped 0.4%. Shanghai’s SSE Shanghai Composite Index — which has fewer international investors and is buoyed by the state-owned investors known as the “National Team” — posted gains of 1.1% despite the new tariffs. Shenzhen’s SE Composite rose 2.2%.

In Europe, key indices dropped on opening.

The British FTSE 100 dropped by 2.2%, Germany’s Dax index dropped 2.3%, France’s CAC 40 fell by 2.4% and Spain’s Ibex index was down 2%. The pan-European STOXX index was down 2.6%.

United States stocks closed lower on Tuesday, marking a major reversal from a rally that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 4% earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 320 points, or 0.8%, while the Nasdaq dropped 2.1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, putting the index on the brink of a bear market, a term that indicates a 20% drop from a previous peak.

The move lower on Tuesday resumed a selloff that stretches back to Trump’s tariff announcement last week. Since then, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each fallen more than 12%.

Musk hands out $1M checks after efforts to block the giveaways in court are rejected
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MADISON, WI) — Just hours after the state Supreme Court rejected Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s effort to block Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks on Sunday night, the billionaire took the stage at a town hall in Green Bay and gave away two $1 million checks to attendees in his latest effort to support conservative candidate Brad Schimel.

Urging the crowd to back Schimel, Musk cast Tuesday as “a vote for which party controls the House of Representatives” and implied “the future of civilization” is at stake.

One of the recipients of a large, showy check, Nicholas Jacobs, is the chair of the Wisconsin College Republicans.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s order came just minutes before the event was set to start.

Notably, the court also rejected a bid from Musk’s lawyers to ask two justices, who had campaigned for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford, to recuse themselves.

The ruling came after an appeals court on Saturday denied Kaul’s emergency motion to stop the giveaway from taking place.

Kaul wrote in his initial filing on Friday that he was asking for emergency relief to stop Musk and America PAC “from further promoting a million-dollar giveaway to attendees of a planned event on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and prohibiting Respondents from making any payments to Wisconsin electors to vote.”

However, the judge assigned to the case, the Honorable Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt, refused to hear the lawsuit before Sunday’s Green Bay rally with Musk — prompting Kaul’s emergency motion asking a Court of Appeals to take action.

After that emergency motion was rejected, Kaul appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to step in on Sunday.

Lawyers for Elon Musk and America PAC then filed motions for the recusal of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Frank Dallet and Jill J. Karofsky.

They argued that because Dallet and Karofsky campaigned for Crawford, and Crawford has been critical of Musk, “to avoid any potential perceptions of bias and manifestations of possible bias, Justices Dallet and Karofsky should decline to participate in consideration of this matter.”

The lawyers also framed the planned Sunday night giveaways as “spokesperson agreements” for spokespeople for the PAC.

In the initial lawsuit, shared by Kaul’s office, Kaul argued that “Musk’s announcement of his intention to pay $1 million to two Wisconsin electors who attend his event on Sunday night, specifically conditioned on their having voted in the upcoming April 3, 2025, Wisconsin Supreme Court election, is a blatant attempt to violate” state law, which “forbids anyone from offering or promising to give anything of value to an elector in order to induce the elector to go to the polls, vote or refrain from voting, or vote for a particular person.”

The suit asked for a restraining order “prohibiting Defendants from any further promotion of the million-dollar gifts to attendees of the planned Sunday March 30, 2025,” as well as a temporary restraining order “prohibiting Defendants from making any payments to Wisconsin electors to vote,” and injunctive relief to “restrain and prohibit all actions by Defendants taken in furtherance of a planned violation” of the state law.

In addition to presenting the checks on Sunday night, Musk said his PAC is launching a “Block Captain” program ahead of the election on Tuesday, where participants will make $20 for each picture they post of someone with a Schimel sign and a thumbs up outside of their home.

So far, two political groups aligned with Musk — America PAC and Building America’s Future — have poured nearly $20 million into supporting Schimel for the open seat.

The world’s richest man has used cash giveaways in the past, including a controversial $1 million sweepstakes offered to voters in swing states during last year’s election cycle as part of an effort to boost President Donald Trump’s chances of winning in those states.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election, on Tuesday, has generally become the center of a political firestorm, and has become the most expensive state supreme court race in American history, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

