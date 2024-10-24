New behind-the-scenes featurette looks at Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown doesn’t come out until December, but we’re getting our first look at what went into turning Timothée Chalamet into the legendary singer.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette was just released, giving fans insight into the project. It includes clips of Chalamet singing Dylan classics like “The Times They Are A-Changin'” and “Like A Rolling Stone,” which he performed live during filming.  

“It was important for me to play and sing on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live,” Chalamet says, with music supervisor Steven Gizicki adding, “He learns the entire thing top to bottom. That’s harmonica and guitar and vocals. It’s pretty special.” 

Talking about Dylan as an artist, Chalamet shares, “Bob wouldn’t let himself be boxed in, which for me as a young artist is the most inspiring.”

“Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob,” he adds. “His words are relevant. ‘Times They Are A-Changin” is relevant, ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ is relevant.”

Elle Fanning, who plays a character named Sylvie Russo, adds, “He changed folk music forever and music forever.” 

A Complete Unknown is set to open Dec. 25. It follows Dylan from his arrival in New York City at age 19 to his groundbreaking decision to “go electric” at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

In brief: Netflix officially greenlights Florence Pugh-led ‘East of Eden’ and more
Netflix has officially greenlit a series adaptation of author John Steinbeck’s East of Eden. As previously announced, Florence Pugh will lead the cast, which also includes Poor ThingsChristopher Abbott, Challengers’ Mike Faist and Warrior‘s Hoon Lee. Zoe Kazan, the granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who previously adapted the novel into a 1955 film that launched James Dean‘s career, will executive produce and write for the seven-episode limited series … 

Variety reports Jennifer Hudson and comedian Fortune Feimster have been added to the voice cast of the third Paw Patrol movie, joining McKenna Grace, who reprises her lead role as Skye. Plot details and specifics on Hudson and Feimster’s characters have not been revealed. The first two Paw Patrol movies have collectively grossed over $345 million worldwide, per the outlet …

The Critics Choice Association has announced the honorees for its fall 2024 Critics Choice Association’s celebration series. Zoe Saldaña will be honored with the Groundbreaker Award at the fourth annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television for her starring role in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez. The third annual Celebration of AAPI Cinema & Television will recognize actress Joan Chen with the Career Achievement Award for her performance in Dìdi; and filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the seventh annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television’s Icon Award for his incredible body of work and achievements throughout the years …

Jenn Tran on her journey as 1st Asian American ‘Bachelorette’ + how she’s not giving up on love
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Jenn Tran is reflecting on her time as the first Asian American Bachelorette.

The 26-year-old physician assistant, whose journey to finding love on the show ended with a heartbreaking finale, thanked fans for their support all season and shared how she is “still healing” from her experience.

“Thank you for opening your hearts to my story,” she said in an Instagram post on Thursday. “Being the first Asian American bachelorette has been a healing experience for me and I couldn’t be happier to watch my community come alive.”

“No matter where you are in your search for your identity, please remember you are worthy and you are exactly who you need to be,” she added.

During the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, Tran revealed that Devin Strader, the man she’d proposed to on the Bachelorette finale back in May, had called off their engagement about a month ago.

Tran also came face-to-face with Strader in front of the live studio audience during the episode and confronted him about why after ending their engagement he went on to follow a former contestant on the previous season of The Bachelor, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

In her post, which featured photos from the finale and her proposal to Strader, Tran said that her heart is “heavy grieving,” but that she has to “make room for forgiveness.”

“While emotions were high on stage, at the end of the day, I will always have love for the person I fell in love with and I am choosing to wish him the best in his journey of life and will always root for him,” she said.

She also acknowledged the “universal experience” of heartbreak, adding, “It is easier to have loved and lost to have never loved at all.”

‘One Tree Hill’ alum Bethany Joy Lenz talks leaving “cult” in new memoir
Simon & Schuster

One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz is opening up about leaving a group she describes as a “cult” in her new memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!).

Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the iconic teen drama, described the group, known as The Big House Family, in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Tuesday.

“It was just a home group Bible study, and then it morphed with the entrance of a pastor from another state,” Lenz said. “I think he just saw a lot of young professionals and got dollar signs in his eyes and went, ‘Oh, I know what I can do here.'”

Lenz said the pastor then began a “long-game con” and a “long-game manipulation.”

“After about a year I was totally entrenched in it,” she said.

Lenz married a fellow member of the group and split her time between the group’s home base in Idaho and the One Tree Hill sets in North Carolina.

Lenz said she eventually left the group and her marriage in search of a better life for her daughter.

These days, Lenz is reconnecting with old friends — her One Tree Hill castmates Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan. The trio now host the podcast Drama Queens.

“We didn’t make those connective points when we were younger for various reasons — one of which being: I was in a cult, and so it was harder for me to make connections with people,” she said. “But yeah, I’m really grateful that the opportunity came back around.”

Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!) is out now.

