New book claims superintelligent AI development is racing toward global catastrophe

New book claims superintelligent AI development is racing toward global catastrophe

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A new book by two artificial intelligence researchers claims that the race to build superintelligent AI could spell doom for humanity.

In “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Why Superhuman AI Would Kill Us All,” authors Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares claim that AI development is moving too fast and without proper safety measures.

“We tried a whole lot of things besides writing a book, and you really want to try all the things you can if you’re trying to prevent the utter extinction of humanity,” Yudkowsky told ABC News.

Yudkowsky says major tech companies claim superintelligent AI — a hypothetical form of AI that could possess intellectual abilities far exceeding humans — could arrive within two to three years. But he warns these companies may not fully understand the risks they’re taking.

Unlike the chatbots many people use today, superintelligent AI could be fundamentally different and more dangerous, according to Soares.

“Chatbots are a stepping stone. They [companies] are rushing to build smarter and smarter AIs,” he told ABC News.

The authors explain that modern AI systems are “grown” rather than built in traditional ways, making them harder to control. When these systems do unexpected things, developers can’t simply fix the code.

“When they threaten a New York Times reporter or engage in blackmail … that’s just a behavior that comes out of these AI’s being grown. It’s not a behavior someone put in there on purpose,” Soares said.

Soares compared AI abilities to human abilites as a professional NFL team playing against a high school team.

“You don’t know exactly what the plays are. You know who’s going to win.” He suggested AI could potentially take over robots, create dangerous viruses or build infrastructure that overwhelms humanity.

While some argue AI could help solve humanity’s biggest challenges, Yudkowsky remains skeptical.

“The trouble is, we don’t have the technical capacity to make something that wants to help us,” he told ABC News.

The authors advocate for a complete halt in superintelligent AI development.

“I don’t think you want a plan to get into a fight with something that is smarter than humanity,” Yudkowsky warned. “That’s a dumb plan.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Chicago braces for expanded immigration enforcement as local officials push back on Trump post
Chicago braces for expanded immigration enforcement as local officials push back on Trump post
Andy Manis/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The Chicago area is bracing for additional immigration enforcement over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pushed back against President Donald Trump Saturday after the president increased his threats to send in federal troops to the city with a social media meme.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump reshared an image that places him in front of Chicago that insinuated he was going to take action against the city, referencing his recent rebranding of the Pentagon the “Department of War.”

Pritzker slammed Trump and said that the president threatened to go to war with the city by posting the memes.

“This is not normal. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator,” Pritzker wrote in an X post.

Johnson echoed the governor’s sentiment, saying the president’s “threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution.”

“We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump,” the mayor wrote in an X post.

A White House spokeswoman criticized the Illinois leaders in a statement, citing Chicago’s murders during the Labor Day weekend.

“Local Democrat leaders are more upset about a post from the President — that tells you everything you need to know about the Democrats’ twisted priorities,” Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman, said in a statement to ABC News.

The back and forth between Trump and Chicago Democrats has increased over the last week as the president has vowed to step up federal enforcement of crimes and immigration enforcement, including by deploying the National Guard.

Pritzker warned that there has been a surge in ICE agents in the city and that there could be as many as 300 ICE agents this weekend, according to local officials.

In response to the possibility of added ICE enforcement, city officials from neighboring communities say they are bracing for the increase of agents in communities, according to Gregory Jackson, who serves as the Chief of Staff in North Chicago, Illinois. Agents and officials are expected to operate out of the Great Lakes Naval Station for about 30 days, he said.

Fencing was seen going around the federal courthouse in Chicago, in anticipation of the enforcement actions occurring, according to city officials.

El Grito Chicago, the city’s festival for Mexican Independence Day, postponed the event scheduled for next weekend citing ICE activity.

“It was a painful decision, but holding El Grito Chicago at this time puts the safety of our community at stake – and that’s a risk we are unwilling to take,” the event posted on its website.

On Saturday, a crowd of protesters gathered outside Naval Station Great Lakes to protest the expected immigration crackdown.

Trump has repeatedly singled out Chicago as he has mulled sending the Guard to other major American cities following his federal takeover of Washington. Trump has said he preferred that cities ask for his administration’s assistance.

Pritzker has pushed back on the Trump administration’s involvement in Chicago, saying “I will not call the president, asking him to send troops to Chicago. I’ve made that clear already,” Pritzker said.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News that the enforcement is targeting the “worst of the worst” criminals.

“It is no surprise that these criminals flock to sanctuary cities where politicians protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets putting American lives at risk,” the spokespersons said. “DHS will go to wherever these criminal illegal aliens are — including Chicago, Boston and other cities. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Virginia councilman set on fire in personal attack, suspect said he wanted to kill him: Court records
Virginia councilman set on fire in personal attack, suspect said he wanted to kill him: Court records
Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, is shown in this booking photo. Danville Police Department

(DANVILLE, Va.) — The man who allegedly set fire to a Virginia councilman in an apparent personal attack has admitted to the crime, according to court documents.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes allegedly confronted Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, at his office at Showcase Magazine on Wednesday and covered him with a flammable liquid, the Danville Police Department said. Both went outside, where Buck-Hayes allegedly set Vogler on fire, police said.

Police said Vogler was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A criminal complaint said he suffered from “extreme burns.”

Buck-Hayes, 29, of Danville, fled the scene and was then stopped by officers a few blocks away, according to police.

It appears Vogler and Buck-Hayes know each other “and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation,” police said.

“Vogler advised multiple people” that Buck-Hayes was responsible for the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

During a police interview, Buck-Hayes allegedly admitted to dumping gasoline on Vogler and said “it was his intention to kill Vogler,” the criminal complaint said.

Buck-Hayes was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, police said.

Vogler, who was elected to the city council in 2012 at the age of 24, also works as the director of sales at Showcase Magazine, where he was attacked.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this act of violence,” Showcase Magazine said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lee and his family as he receives medical care. The Showcase Magazine team is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”

Buck-Hayes was arraigned on Thursday and is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30. Ed Lavado, an attorney representing Buck-Hayes, declined to comment on the matter when reached by ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOJ suggests ex-officer convicted in raid of Breonna Taylor’s home should get 1 day in jail
DOJ suggests ex-officer convicted in raid of Breonna Taylor’s home should get 1 day in jail
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice recommended that the former officer who was found guilty of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights during a botched Kentucky raid should receive one day of imprisonment in a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday.

Brett Hankison was found guilty of one count of violating Taylor’s civil rights when the former Louisville police officer blindly shot into her apartment 10 times in March 2020. Hankison’s bullets did not hit anyone.

The Justice Department filing, which also recommended three years of supervised release, was signed only by department officials and none of the line prosecutors.

“This sets a dangerous precedent,” attorneys of Taylor’s family said in a statement on Thursday. “When a police officer is found guilty of violating someone’s constitutional rights, there must be real accountability and justice. Recommending just one day in prison sends the unmistakable message that white officers can violate the civil rights of Black Americans with near-total impunity.”

The sentencing for Hankison, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, has been delayed until July 21 after prosecutors asked for more time to file their sentencing memo. Hankison’s defense team did not object to the delay.

This comes after Hankison’s defense team filed a sentencing memorandum urging the judge for leniency, citing various factors.

In the sentencing memorandum, Hankison’s defense team argued, in part, that Taylor’s boyfriend first fired at police, which is what “provoked” the three officers, including Hankison, “to discharge their weapons.” They also argued that in prison Hankison could be “suspectable to abuse based on his status as a police officer” and the immense media coverage of this case.

The guilty verdict came in November, hours after the jury acquitted Hankison of a second count of violating the civil rights of three of Taylor’s neighbors, who lived in an adjacent apartment that was also struck by gunfire during the raid.

Taylor was fatally shot during the raid. The three officers fired dozens of rounds after her boyfriend fired one round at them, striking one of the officers.

Hankison fired 10 rounds through Taylor’s sliding glass door and window, which were covered with blinds and curtains, prosecutors said. Several of the rounds traveled into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment, where three people were at the time. None of the 10 rounds hit anyone.

Prosecutors argued Hankison’s use of force was unjustified, put people in danger and violated the civil rights of Taylor and her three neighbors. The indictment alleged Hankison deprived Taylor of the right to be free from unreasonable seizures and deprived her neighbors of the right to be free from the deprivation of liberty without due process of law.

Hankison was initially set to be sentenced in April 2025, but the sentencing was delayed until June 2025 and then again until July 16 and now until July 21 after the judge partially granted the motion filed by prosecutors, who asked for a 14-day delay.

The Justice Department declined to comment beyond the filing. Hankison’s legal team didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

ABC News’ Alex Mallin, Meredith Deliso, Sabina Ghebremedhin, Jack Moore and Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.