New book ‘Original Sin’ alleges Joe Biden hid son Beau’s cancer diagnosis

Yoon S. Byun/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — In a copy of “Original Sin, President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again” obtained by ABC News, authors and journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson allege that former President Joe Biden hid information about the cancer diagnosis of his late son, Beau Biden, who was an elected official at the time.

Not only do the authors claim that this misled the public about Beau Biden’s mental fitness, they also say this demonstrates “the Bidens’ capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to avoid transparency about health issues.”

Released Tuesday, this new detail comes just days after Joe Biden’s aggressive prostate cancer was announced.

Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis was announced Sunday via statement from his office. According to the statement, he was seen by medical professionals “last week” for “a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” and “on Friday, he was diagnosed.”

“Original Sin” claims that Joe Biden and Beau Biden falsely touted Beau’s “clean bill of health,” intentionally choosing to say “nothing” despite being aware of his glioblastoma diagnosis and how advanced it was.

In the summer of 2013, Beau Biden collapsed during a family vacation and underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor.

“Beau’s tumor was definitely glioblastoma. Stage IV,” Biden later wrote about the postoperative findings, according to the book. The authors say Joe Biden’s other son Hunter Biden called it “a death sentence.”

Beau Biden’s neurologist told the public that doctors had removed a “small lesion” from his brain, but it was in fact a “tumor slightly larger than a golf ball,” Biden later revealed, according to the book.

The book also alleges that Beau remained in office as Delaware’s attorney general, a position he held from 2007 to 2015, despite displaying signs of deterioration such as speech difficulties and “secretly” undergoing treatments around the world where he checked in under an alias.

In a statement released Tuesday, a Biden spokesman said, “There is nothing in this book that shows Joe Biden failed to do his job, as the authors have alleged, nor did they prove their allegation that there was a cover up or conspiracy. Nowhere do they show that our national security was threatened or where the President wasn’t otherwise engaged in the important matters of the Presidency,” a Biden spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News reacting to the publication of “Original Sin.”

“In fact, Joe Biden was an effective President who led our country with empathy and skill,” the statement added.

The authors say Beau Biden’s wife Hallie publicly questioned this apparent cover-up, allegedly telling others that “she didn’t understand why they had to keep his illness a secret.”

ABC News is attempting to reach Hallie Biden for comment.

The book goes on to claim that Beau Biden’s death and the emotional toll it had on the then-vice president demonstrated the “first signs he was deteriorating” in 2015, citing a senior White House official that described Joe Biden’s brain as seeming to “dissolve like someone poured hot water” immediately after Beau’s death.

“Original Sin” has additional allegations against Biden and his mental fitness during his presidency, including details about his physical and mental impairments and alleged efforts to cover those impairments up.

In an appearance on ABC’s “The View” earlier this month, both Biden and former first lady Dr. Jill Biden pushed back against the slate of new books from reporters claiming that Biden was dealing with cognitive decline at the end of his presidency.

“They are wrong,” he said. “There’s nothing to sustain that.”

-ABC News Averi Harper, Oren Oppenheim and Brittany Shepherd contributed to this report.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As Tesla’s bottom line continues to slide downward, Elon Musk on Tuesday received maybe an unsurprising endorsement from a potential new owner of one of his EVs: President Donald Trump.

Musk, joined by his 4-year-old son X, delivered five Tesla models, including a Cybertruck, to the White House Tuesday afternoon, just hours after Trump, who does not currently drive, vowed to buy one to support Musk.

“I just want people to know that you can’t be penalized for being a patriot,” Trump told reporters during a photo op with the cars and Musk. “People should be going wild, and they love the product.”

The president got into the seat of one the cars and claimed that he was going to buy one of the cars and leave it at the White House for his staff to use.

“I’m going to let people at the place use it, and they are all excited about that I’m not allowed to use it,” he said.

Trump’s announcement came as Tesla has been taking a massive hit over the last two months, including recent protests and slumping sales overseas.

Stock in the company has dropped every week since Musk went to Washington, wiping out more than $700 billion in market value. And Musk’s personal net worth has dropped $148 billion since Inauguration Day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

“This means a lot, and also thank everyone out there who is supporting Tesla,” Musk said.

Trump previously criticized EVs, claiming that they are too costly, inefficient and not in demand.

However, he admitted in August on the campaign trail that he had to change his tune after Musk endorsed his candidacy.

“I’m for electric cars. I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly,” he told a crowd at a rally.

However, since taking office Trump has vowed to end federal incentives for EV purchases and signed an executive order that undid President Joe Biden’s goal to have half of all cars sold in 2030 be an EV.

It is an unspoken rule that current and former presidents aren’t allowed to drive on open roads.

Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The White House has quietly directed the FBI to halt the background check process for dozens of President Donald Trump’s top staffers, and has transferred the process to the Pentagon, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The directive came last month after agents tasked with completing the background investigations had conducted interviews with a handful of top White House aides — a standard part of the background check process.

White House officials took the unusual step of ordering a stop to the background check investigations after they deemed the process too intrusive, sources said.

The procedure typically involves extensive interviews as well as a review of financial records, foreign contacts, past employment, and any potential security risks.

The White House instead decided to transfer the background check process for White House personnel to the Department of Defense for them to complete the checks, the sources said.

A former FBI official told ABC News the approach was “highly unusual.”

“If any of this is true, and if you apply it to whatever has been historically in the remit of the FBI, then it would be breaking that historic, long-standing precedent, and highly unusual,” a former FBI official told ABC News. “It would be highly unusual if that was taken away from the FBI now, for whatever reason, and given over to the DOD or another agency.”

Newly installed FBI Director Kash Patel told ABC News in a statement, “The FBI is relentlessly focused on our mission to rebuild trust, restore law and order and let good agents be good agents — and we have full confidence DOD can address any needs in the clearance process.”

Pentagon representatives referred questions on the matter to the White House.

The background check process was halted just days before Patel was confirmed by the Senate on Feb. 20, the sources said. The FBI is still conducting background investigations for positions requiring Senate confirmation, said the sources.

The Pentagon’s Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) carries out the bulk of background investigations for the federal government. The FBI carries out investigations for presidential appointees that require Senate confirmation as well as some other presidential appointees, including White House staff.

Historically, administrations have relied on the FBI background check process to ensure that the personnel they are hiring meet stringent ethical standards and don’t risk compromising national security.

“Background investigations for national security positions are conducted to gather information to determine whether you are reliable, trustworthy, of good conduct and character, and loyal to the U.S.,” states the SF-86 form filled out by federal employees seeking security clearances and used for background investigations.

However Trump and many of his allies entered the White House with a bitter distrust of the bureau over what they argued was its “weaponization” through the prosecutions brought against him by former special counsel Jack Smith. His top political appointees in the opening month of the administration quickly moved to purge senior ranks of the FBI and DOJ from anyone tied to the Smith prosecutions and those they believed wouldn’t be politically loyal to Trump.

Among Trump’s first presidential actions was issuing a memorandum granting the highest level of security clearance to top White House officials who had not been fully vetted through the background check process.

That list of officials, while not publicly disclosed, included dozens of high-level White House staffers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In that memorandum, Trump claimed there was a “backlog” in the security clearance process — an issue he blamed on President Joe Biden’s administration.

However, Trump’s transition team had refused for months to enter into an agreement with the Department of Justice under Biden to begin the background check process for individuals who would staff Trump’s incoming administration, which has contributed in part to the staffing issues they now face.

Acting FEMA head fired a day after he testified against closing the agency: Sources
Acting FEMA head fired a day after he testified against closing the agency: Sources
(Chris Allan/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Cameron Hamilton, who had been acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was fired Thursday, a day after telling Congress the agency should not be disbanded, putting him at odds with President Donald Trump’s suggestions that FEMA be downsized or dissolved.

The change at the top of the agency that coordinates federal disaster relief comes a few weeks before the start of of hurricane season on June 1.

“Cameron Hamilton is no longer the Senior Official Performing the Duties of Administrator,” Julia Moline, the acting chief of staff, wrote in an email to all employees Thursday that was reviewed by ABC News.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Hamilton was called to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s office at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. He returned to the FEMA office a short time later and told staff he was fired, according to sources.

Speaking to the House Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Hamilton told lawmakers that FEMA should not be disbanded, putting him at odds with public comments from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that the agency has “failed” and should be “eliminated” or downsized.

“I do not believe it is in the best interests of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” he told lawmakers.

His comments came on the same day as Noem testified before the same committee.

“The president has indicated he wants to eliminate FEMA as it exists today, and to have states have more control over their emergency management response. He wants to empower local governments and support them and how they respond to their people,” Noem said.

Trump has been sharply critical of the agency’s work, and suggested that the federal government send funds directly to states to assist with disaster relief, rather than have a role coordinating responses to major disasters.

David Richardson, who recently served as DHS assistant secretary for countering the weapons of mass destruction office, will now lead the agency on an interim basis, an administration official told ABC News.

The email sent to all FEMA employees also announced the news of Richardson’s new role.

“Effective today, David Richardson is now serving as the Senior Official Performing the duties of the FEMA Administrator,” a FEMA spokesperson told ABC News. “Cameron Hamilton is no longer serving in this capacity.”

A DHS spokesperson also confirmed to ABC News that Richardson is serving as acting administrator but didn’t mention Hamilton.

