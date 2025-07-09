New cast members join ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

New cast members? For a movie sequel? Groundbreaking. At least that’s what Miranda Priestly might say about the latest news regarding The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

As the main cast of characters — Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt — reprise their roles from the hit 2006 movie, Variety is reporting a few new faces fans can expect to see alongside them.

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet are all confirmed newcomers to the call sheet, the outlet reported Tuesday.

Other actors joining the cast for the sequel include Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora, as well as comedian Caleb Hearon, Variety reports.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Simone Ashley has joined the film’s cast. Ashley confirmed the news in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Although the plot of the film is still under wraps, the story will likely pick up with Priestly navigating the downfall of traditional magazine publishing, according to Variety. Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, is reported to be an executive for a luxury group now, which could be the reason their characters cross paths once more.

On June 30, 20th Century Studios announced in an Instagram video that the film was officially in production.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

