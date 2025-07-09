New cast members join ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

New cast members join ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

New cast members? For a movie sequel? Groundbreaking. At least that’s what Miranda Priestly might say about the latest news regarding The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

As the main cast of characters — Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt — reprise their roles from the hit 2006 movie, Variety is reporting a few new faces fans can expect to see alongside them.

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet are all confirmed newcomers to the call sheet, the outlet reported Tuesday.

Other actors joining the cast for the sequel include Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora, as well as comedian Caleb Hearon, Variety reports.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Simone Ashley has joined the film’s cast. Ashley confirmed the news in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Although the plot of the film is still under wraps, the story will likely pick up with Priestly navigating the downfall of traditional magazine publishing, according to Variety. Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, is reported to be an executive for a luxury group now, which could be the reason their characters cross paths once more.

On June 30, 20th Century Studios announced in an Instagram video that the film was officially in production.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ celebrates 50th anniversary with 4K restoration
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ celebrates 50th anniversary with 4K restoration
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s time to do the time warp again.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new 4K restoration and slate of special events, including a theatrical release in the U.S.

The cult-classic 1975 film has been newly restored and remastered on Blu-ray in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration team. The entire project took 10 months, and included a digital scan and preservation process that made sure every frame of the film was presented in a new way with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy.

Additionally, the new restoration includes a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track to enhance the iconic soundtrack with further depth and dimension. The original mono audio has also been restored, allowing fans to experience the film just as it was when it premiered 50 years ago.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was directed by Jim Sharman and stars Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry. It follows a newly engaged couple after their car breaks down on a rainy night. They end up inside the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter for an adventure like they’ve never experienced before.

While theatrical dates for this new restoration have yet to be announced, a press release promises future announcements coming soon.

“It’s a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many,” Kevin Schaeffer, the director of restoration & library management, said. “Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Daniel Day-Lewis’ ‘Anemone’ gets a release date, and more
In brief: Daniel Day-Lewis’ ‘Anemone’ gets a release date, and more

Daniel Day-Lewis’ return to the big screen, Anemone, has a release date. Focus Features confirms the film, starring and co-written by Day-Lewis and directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis, comes to theaters in limited release Oct. 3 and opens wide Oct. 10. The three-time Oscar winner’s last film was 2017’s Phantom Thread.

The CW announced that it has picked up Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent for two seasons. The first season of the Dick Wolf drama series, starring Aden Young and Kathleen Munroe, will premiere on the network this fall. 

Captain America: Brave New World is headed to Disney+ on May 28. The Marvel blockbuster, starring Anthony Mackie, originally hit theaters Feb. 14. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenna Ortega says her life changed after ‘Wednesday’﻿: ‘I was an unhappy person’
Jenna Ortega says her life changed after ‘Wednesday’﻿: ‘I was an unhappy person’
JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Jenna Ortega found superstardom thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress is opening up about how her life changed after the hit show.

“To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person,” Ortega said. “After the pressure, the attention — as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary.”

Ortega said she felt “incredibly misunderstood” at the height of her fame.

“I feel like being a bully is very popular right now,” Ortega said. “Having been on the wrong side of the rumor mill was incredibly eye-opening.”

Ortega also described several positives to her starring role of Wednesday Addams.

“I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet,” Ortega said.

But with some positives also came a few negatives.

“I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I’m also a young woman,” Ortega said. “It’s like how you’re dressed in the schoolgirl costume. There’s just something about it that’s very patronizing. Also, when you’re short, people are already physically looking down on you.”

All of this being said, Ortega says she is very grateful for the fans she’s acquired through Wednesday.

“I want to be able to give back to them. But I also want to do things that are creatively fulfilling to me,” Ortega said. “So it’s finding that balance of doing movies that they might be interested in and then doing movies that I’m interested in.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.