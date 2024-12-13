New ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ film in the works

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

A reboot of the classic film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is in the works.

Amazon MGM Studios is in development with Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson‘s Eon Productions to reimagine the movie into a brand-new adaptation, Deadline reports.

No potential writers or directors have been selected, though meetings with prospects are in the works. Developers are eyeing a theatrical release for the film.

The original 1968 film starred Dick Van Dyke with a screenplay by Roald Dahl and Ken Hughes. Hughes directed the film, which was based on the beloved children’s story Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Magical Car, written by James Bond author Ian Fleming.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang received an Oscar nomination for its title track, which was written by Robert and Richard Sherman.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ sneak previews snag $7 million, around half of original’s
Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to top the box office this weekend, but comparisons to the original, which grossed more than $1 billion, are already haunting the sequel. 

The movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning title role, has him teaming up with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. It took in $7 million from Thursday night sneak preview showings, according to Variety. 

While those are respectable numbers, the 2019 original had $13 million in the bank by Friday morning, on its way to a $96.2 million opening weekend.

Also weighing on the sequel’s box office future are reviews much weaker than its predecessor and a budget that was way higher — $200 million versus $65 million for the first one, according to the trade.

Will Smith and Michael Bay eye reunion on Netflix action flick ‘Fast and Loose’
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Will Smith and his Bad Boys director, Michael Bay, may be reuniting for the first time in more than 20 years on the upcoming Netflix action movie Fast and Loose.

Sources tell Deadline that Bay is in final negotiations to helm the film in which Smith is set to star.

Fast and Loose, per the outlet, “follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”

The film has reportedly been on Smith’s radar since the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which earned $400 million worldwide.

Smith and Bay’s first collaboration, the original Bad Boys movie in 1995, marked Bay’s directorial debut and solidified Smith’s reputation as a bona fide box office star.

Joshua Jackson sets sail on Ryan Murphy’s new series ‘Doctor Odyssey’
Disney/Tina Thorpe

All aboard! It’s time to set sail on The Odyssey, where a new doctor has just hit the deck.

Joshua Jackson stars in the new ABC procedural Doctor Odyssey, where he plays Max Bankman, the on-board doctor of a luxury cruise ship. The show is the brainchild of TV powerhouse Ryan Murphy, who Jackson said he’s been trying to work with for years.

“Truthfully, we’ve tried to work together several times over the years,” Jackson told ABC Audio during the Disney Upfront event back in May. “I have had the desire to work on one of his shows for a long time, and this one came around at the exact right moment. I read it and that was that.”

Jackson said he categorizes Murphy shows into two different boxes.

“I guess you can break the Ryan Murphy universe into the outrageous side and the scary side,” Jackson said. “We are very much on the outrageous side. So, it is a show built for fun to be enjoyed. It’s gonna look beautiful.”

According to Jackson, that kind of energy made it easy to have a good time on set.

“I mean, that kind of dialogue, those kind of scenarios. You have to be kind of a curmudgeon not to enjoy yourself,” he said.

Doctor Odyssey premieres Thursday on ABC. It streams on Hulu the next day.

