New cross-country storm targets West Coast, Plains and Midwest: Latest forecast
(NEW YORK) — A deadly storm wreaked havoc across the eastern half of the U.S., bringing blizzard conditions to the Midwest, tornadoes to the South and torrential rain to the Northeast — and a new storm is on the move.

In the South, they are cleaning up after the wild weather produced up to 428 damaging storm reports from Texas to Maryland, including at least 14 reported tornadoes.

Three fatalities were reported in Mississippi, according to state officials.

In the Midwest, dangerous whiteout conditions took over roads in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The highest snowfall total was in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where 2 feet was recorded.

The Twin Cities reported 9.5 inches of snow, marking the biggest snowfall of the season.

In the Northeast, a squall line moved through Wednesday evening, bringing 1 to 2 inches of heavy rain and 50 to 60 mph winds.

The storm now has moved out, but windy conditions remain on the East Coast. Wind alerts were in effect Thursday morning from Georgia to Maine, where wind gusts could top 50 mph.

Meanwhile, a new storm is hitting the West on Thursday before moving east to the Plains, Midwest and then the Northeast.

On Thursday, heavy snow will fall from California to Wyoming. Locally, 1 to 3 feet is possible

Rain will continue for Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, where thunderstorms are possible. There’s not a major threat for flash flooding, but there could be debris flow in wildfire burn scar areas.

On Thursday evening, this storm system will move into the Plains, from Nebraska to Iowa, where several inches of snow is possible.

By Friday morning, some of this snow will move into the Midwest, including Chicago, and parts of the southern Great Lakes. A couple of inches of snow is possible in Illinois, Indiana and southern Michigan.

Friday night, a few rain showers and snow showers are possible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Medical transport plane carrying child, mother crashes near Philadelphia mall in fiery explosion
(PHILADELPHIA) — A medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, crashed in Philadelphia Friday night near a busy mall, killing all aboard and resulting in an untold number of injuries on the ground.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

The exact number of the injured is not yet available, officials said.

“Many people on the ground – in parking lots, on streets, in cars and homes in the area – were injured; the number of injured is yet to be released but the information shared at this time reports that a number of people were transported to Temple University Hospital, Jeans Campus in the Northeast,” the office of Mayor Cherelle Parker said Saturday.

“Right now, we’re just asking for prayers,” Parker told reporters Friday night. She urged residents to stay away from the scene.

In a statement, Shriner’s Hospital said the child had received care from the Philadelphia hospital and was being taken back to her home country of Mexico along with her mother on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.

“At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors,” the company said in the statement. “No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient’s family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground.”

The air ambulance was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, according to Flight Radar24 data.

“I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia, United States,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement Saturday. “The consular authorities are in permanent contact with the families; I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends.”

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response.

“We heard a loud explosion and then saw the aftermath of flames and smoke,” eyewitness Jimmy Weiss told local ABC station WPVI near the scene.

He added, “It felt like the ground shook .. it was a loud boom. It was startling.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the scene Friday night with additional team members expected to arrive Saturday.

Temple University Hospital told ABC News it had received six patients hurt in the crash, although it was not clear if they were in the plane or people who were on the ground.

Three of those patients were treated and released and three remain hospitalized in fair condition, the hospital said.

Speaking at a follow-up press briefing Friday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said dozens of state troopers and other state personnel were on on hand to offer help and praised local responders and community members.

“We saw neighbor helping neighbor. We saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another,” he said.

In a statement posted to social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump said: “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”

Immediately after the crash, the FAA issued a ground stop at Northeast Philadelphia Airport due to “an aircraft incident.”

The FAA had initially reported there were two people on board the aircraft but later corrected that report.

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

West Point disbands student clubs related to gender and race
(WEST POINT, N.Y.) — The U.S. Military Academy at West Point has disbanded a dozen clubs on campus related to gender and race, ABC News has confirmed.

The National Society of Black Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers Club, the Latin Cultural Club and the Native American Heritage Forum were among the clubs ordered to cease operations.

The changes were made “in accordance with recent Presidential Executive Orders, Department of Defense guidance, and the Department of the Army guidance,” according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

The memo, dated Tuesday, comes amid President Donald Trump’s sweeping eradication of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal government.

The directive “cancels all sections, meetings, events, and other activities associated with these clubs,” according to the memo.

Websites for the various clubs are no longer available online.

The memo also suggests a full review of other clubs on campus is underway.

West Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

DA suggests Georgia election interference case against Trump may continue
(ATLANTA) — The state prosecution of Donald Trump on election interference charges in Georgia may be able to continue despite his impending inauguration, a lawyer for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis signaled in a court filing that urged an appeals court to reject the president-elect’s request to throw out the case based on presidential immunity.

The filing argued that Trump’s lawyers failed to demonstrate why a state prosecution would be subject to the Department of Justice memorandum prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting presidents — which was cited by special counsel Jack Smith when he wound down his federal cases against Trump — or impede Trump’s duties as president.

“Appellant does not specify or articulate how the appeal — or indeed, any other aspect of this case — will constitutionally impede or interfere with his duties once he assumes office,” Fulton County Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney F. McDonald Wakeford wrote.

“The notice makes mention of these concepts without actually examining them or applying them to the present circumstances. In other words, Appellant has not done the work but would very much like for this Court to do so,” the filing said.

According to the filing, state prosecutors are not bound by the Department of Justice’s policies, and past court decisions have not clearly established a precedent for state cases proceeding against a sitting president.

“Given these vague statements, to simply invoke the phrase ‘federalism and comity concerns,’ without more, offers nothing of substance,” the filing said, accusing Trump’s lawyer of making “sweeping legal generalizations which are either misleading or oversimplified” and providing “a smattering of quotations that are alternately mischaracterized or stripped of context.”

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last year to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

Wakeford, in his filing, urged the Georgia Court of Appeals to reject or ignore Trump’s request to order the dismissal of the case, describing Trump’s recent filing as nothing more than a “decree.”

“The notice thus fails to adequately notify this Court of anything except for the outcome that Appellant would prefer — and expects — to see,” the filing said. “Such a filing is best understood as a decree. Appellant has provided this Court with half a thought and gestured toward a smattering of constitutional principles, and as a result, he feels entitled to instruct this Court as to what its conclusions are expected to be.”

The Georgia Court of Appeals took up Trump’s case after trial Judge Scott McAfee declined to disqualify Willis over her romantic relationship with a fellow prosecutor, who was forced to resign from the case. Earlier this month, Trump’s lawyer sent the court a notice requesting they order the trial judge to dismiss the case based on Trump’s presidential immunity, which they argued applied to him as president-elect.

Wakeford, in his filing, categorically denied the existence of president-elect immunity.

“While the courts’ understanding of presidential immunity continues to evolve, ‘president-elect immunity’ obviously does not exist,” the filing said.

Wakeford also defended the integrity of the case against Trump, accusing the president-elect of using a “familiar tactic” when he argued the case is politically motivated.

“This case is thus the result of two separate grand juries and years of investigation, and any suggestion it is motivated by ‘possible local prejudice’ remains utterly unfounded,” the filing said.

