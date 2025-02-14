New dating series ‘Muslim Matchmaker’ streaming on Hulu

New dating series ‘Muslim Matchmaker’ streaming on Hulu
Disney/Ramona Rosales

You can watch Muslim American singles find their lifelong partner in the new Hulu series Muslim Matchmaker.

The ABC News Studios series is available to watch now on the streamer. In each episode, matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady help match singles, whether it be through cringey first dates or moments of real connection, to find a life partner, all the while staying true to their faith.

Abrahim and Elhady use their cardinal “Rules of Three” approach when making matches for their clients. It consists of three dates, three months and 300 questions.

All eight episodes of Muslim Matchmaker were helmed by Smriti Mundhra, who also executive produced the show alongside Senain Kheshgi.

“This series is groundbreaking in its depiction of love and faith, with lessons on love for audiences of all backgrounds,” Mundhra said in a press release. “Hoda and Yasmin are absolute geniuses at helping single people find true connection amid the toxicity of modern dating culture, and their Rules of Three approach is the most effective — and sometimes challenging! — methodology I’ve seen in my decades of experience in the world of matchmaking.”

Kheshgi is proud of how Muslim Matchmaker showcases the vibrant tapestry of Muslim life in America.

“The series stands as a beacon of joy, wisdom and family and presents Muslims as integral threads in the American fabric — with our own unique journeys, struggles and triumphs. Hoda and Yasmin’s guidance reminds us of the enduring strength of Muslim traditions and the wisdom they offer in navigating modern life,” Kheshgi said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Grant Ellis says ‘let the journey begin’ in new ‘The Bachelor’ promo
Grant Ellis says ‘let the journey begin’ in new ‘The Bachelor’ promo
Disney

Grant Ellis is ready to hand out roses and find his future wife on The Bachelor.

On Monday, ABC dropped a promo for season 29 of the reality dating series, in which Ellis reintroduces himself to Bachelor Nation ahead of the season’s Jan. 27 premiere.

“I’m Grant, and I’m your new Bachelor,” he says. “I’m a New Jersey boy, a mama’s boy, I’m a day trader, I’m an athlete. I’m really a goofball.”

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” he continues. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

As the clip comes to a close, Ellis adds, “Let the journey begin!”

Ellis was named the newest Bachelor lead in August following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

In a video message to Good Morning America following the announcement, Ellis revealed what he is looking for in a wife.

“I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding. Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving,” he said at the time. “I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off. It’s going to be so fun, and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!”

The Bachelor season 29 premieres Jan. 27 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action remake gets trailer featuring unlikely friendship
‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action remake gets trailer featuring unlikely friendship
Universal Pictures

How To Train Your Dragon has a brand-new trailer showing the budding friendship between a Viking and dragon.

The new look at the live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie features Mason Thames as Hiccup, a young Viking, befriending Toothless, a dragon and enemy of the Viking group.

The trailer, released by Universal Pictures on Wednesday following a brief Super Bowl spot on Sunday, also features Gerard Butler reprising his voice role from 15 years ago as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father.

Fire-breathing dragons are seen in all their fury in the new trailer, before Thames’ Hiccup develops sympathy for Toothless, one of the beasts.

“Maybe they’re not as bad as we think they are,” Hiccup says in a voice-over.

Stoick pleads the Viking case to Hiccup, exclaiming, “They’ve killed hundreds of us,” to which Hiccup responds, “And we’ve killed thousands of them.”

Along with Butler and Thames, the film, which hits theaters June 13, stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Harry Trevaldwyn and more.

Dean DeBlois wrote, produced and directed the project.

How To Train Your Dragon, the original animated version, hit theaters in 2010, bringing in more than $495 million at the worldwide box office and inspiring two sequels.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Anne Hathaway teases Jeremy Strong’s Golden Globes bucket hat look
Anne Hathaway teases Jeremy Strong’s Golden Globes bucket hat look
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway playfully teased her former co-star Jeremy Strong over what he wore to the 2025 Golden Globes.

The actor, who was nominated for his role as lawyer Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, wore a mint green velvet bucket hat and matching suit to the awards ceremony.

Hathaway, who starred alongside Strong in the film Armageddon Time, took to Instagram to congratulate him on his Golden Globe nomination and poke fun at his outfit.

Along with an image of herself wearing a similar bucket hat while portraying Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, Hathaway posted a photo of Jeremy in his now-viral look.

“Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!” Hathaway captioned her post.

The Golden Globes aired live Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.