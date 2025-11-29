New deputies sworn in

New deputies sworn in after training academy graduation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office recognized 10 new deputies on Wednesday after a Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy (PRCJTA) graduation ceremony at New College Institute (NCI) in Martinsville.

