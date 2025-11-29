New deputies sworn in

Related Posts
Marathon makes history for Danville
Danville made history yesterday by hosting its first-ever Boston Marathon qualifying race, an event it plans to repeat next year,…
Parents charged with assault and neglect of infant
In the early morning hours of July 24, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the assault…
Election 2025: Local recap
In local elections in Martinsville on Tuesday, Ruth Easley was reelected Commissioner of Revenue, and Steve Draper was reelected Sheriff.…