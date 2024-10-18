New details revealed in Delphi girls’ double murder as opening arguments begin

New details revealed in Delphi girls’ double murder as opening arguments begin
Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Details about the murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017 were revealed for the first time Friday during the trial of the man accused of killing them.

Richard Allen is charged in the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The two friends were found dead a day after they went out for a walk on a hiking trail in February 2017.

Allen has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder.

Police have never released how the eighth graders were killed. During opening statements Friday in the long-awaited trial in Carroll County, Indiana, the prosecutors provided the jurors with details about the murders.

“You’re going to see the crime scene,” prosecutor Nick McLeland said. “It was a gruesome scene. Libby was completely naked. Her throat was cut, blood all over. Abby’s throat was also cut.”

McLeland said the case is about three things: the “bridge guy,” an unspent bullet found at the crime scene and the brutal murders of Libby and Abby, who were found dead near the Monon High Bridge.

According to McLeland, Libby posted a photo of Abby on Snapchat while they were crossing over the Monon High Bridge. After the girls crossed the bridge, they saw a man behind them, so Libby started a recording on her phone at 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017, he said.

McLeland said the man pulled out a gun and ordered the girls “down the hill.” The girls complied and then, the video on the cellphone stopped recording.

According to McLeland, Allen testified that he was on the trail that day. Investigators also found a gun in his house, and testing showed a bullet found at the crime scene cycled through that gun.

McLeland said Allen also confessed to committing the crime to his wife and mother voluntarily while in jail.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said in his opening statement that there is reasonable doubt in the case, arguing that the state’s investigation was botched from the beginning.

Baldwin questioned the timeline and cellphone evidence in the state’s case, holding up a phone to the jury and saying, “Forensic data on these phones don’t lie.”

Baldwin said the prosecution claims Abby and Libby were dead by 4 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017, and their bodies were never moved until they were recovered the next day. He said the prosecution’s timeline puts Allen in a parking lot near the trial at 1:30 p.m. but his cellphone data shows he was gone by 2:15 p.m.

Addressing the unspent round found at the crime scene, Baldwin said law enforcement commonly used that type of bullet, but police never investigated if an officer was missing one. He also said the owner of the property where the girls were found owns a similar weapon but his gun was never tested.

The defense also argued Allen’s mental health was in decline while in prison, which led to him to confess to the crime.

The defense told jurors they believe the girls were killed somewhere else and their bodies were returned to the crime scene — that searchers saw no bodies or girl’s clothing in the creek on the night of Feb. 13, and witnesses near the crime scene also never heard any screams.

Baldwin also said hair found in Abby’s hand was a possible match to a female relative of Libby, and not Allen. The defense revealed the evidence for the first time during proceedings earlier in the week.

Ahead of opening statements, Judge Frances Gull ruled the composite sketches of a person of interest in the case released by the Indiana State Police early in the investigation will not be used during the trial.

Prosecutors had filed a motion seeking to prevent defense attorneys from referencing the sketches, arguing they were for generating leads in the case and were not used to identify Allen as a suspect in the case.

Lawyers spar over evidence ahead of Smartmatic’s election defamation case against Newsmax
A Newsmax microphone is seen during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, July 17, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for the voting machine company Smartmatic and the cable channel Newsmax argued at a hearing Monday over evidence and witnesses expected to be presented when Smartmatic’s defamation case against the news channel goes to trial later this month.

Smartmatic has accused Newsmax of publishing dozens of false reports claiming that Smartmatic helped rig the 2020 election. Newsmax has argued, in part, that they were reporting on newsworthy claims of fraud.

Howard Cooper, an attorney for Newsmax, argued at Monday’s hearing that the news channel should be able to introduce videos of broadcast segments that he says rebut Smartmatic’s argument that “Newsmax took this position of election fraud [and] not calling the election” for winner Joe Biden.

“One of the ways that we can rebut that theory is by showing shows that were contrary to President Trump’s position,” Cooper said of former President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed there had been massive election fraud.

The two sides also argued over the inclusion of witnesses who would testify about whether Newsmax, in the course of its reporting, reached out to Smartmatic — or instead only reached out to Dominion, another voting machine company that was falsely accused of wrongdoing.

Dominion, in a separate case last year, reached a $787 million settlement with Fox News in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.

Newsmax officials have said under oath that the company contacted or attempted to contact Smartmatic during its coverage of the election and its aftermath.

“We’re not disputing that Dominion and Smartmatic are not the same,” said an attorney for Newsmax. “Some of these Newsmax personnel did get to contact Dominion. It is relevant to the case. It’s relevant to their state of mind.”

“I’d love for you to make that argument if I’m on the other side,” Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said in response. “Here is the executive producer of this show, and he doesn’t know the difference between Exxon and Chevron.”

After a lengthy argument about other types of evidence the parties would like to introduce at the trial, the judge reviewed the potential witness list and emphasized the need for clear and concise jury instructions.

At one point during the hearing, an attorney for Newsmax requested permission to depose Smartmatic’s damages expert, arguing that the expert’s “reports and charts” on the damages have changed frequently.

“I would only add they were looking for somewhere, and we don’t know yet, between $400 and $600 million in this case,” an attorney for Newsmax said, criticizing “the idea that we would go to a trial without having a full opportunity to do an up-to-date examination of their damages expert.”

An attorney for Smartmatic pushed back, saying that Newsmax attorneys have previously deposed the expert and that “none of the information has changed.”

Judge Davis said he would rule soon on each of the motions.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30 in Delaware.

Three confirmed dead after small plane crashes into residential neighborhood in Oregon: Officials
Jenni Weber

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — A small, twin-engine plane crashed into a residential neighborhood Saturday in a suburb of Portland, Oregon, killing two people aboard the aircraft and one on the ground, authorities said Sunday.

The Cessna 421C plane slammed into a row of townhouses near Heartwood Circle in Fairview after experiencing mechanical issues, according to a statement from the Gresham Fire Department.

Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis confirmed Sunday that the pilot of the aircraft and a single passenger were killed, as well as a resident of one of the townhouses the plane crashed into.

The names of those killed were not released.

The plane crashed near Troutdale Airport around 10:20 a.m. local time, hitting a power pole or tower, which caused a brush fire. The aircraft then crashed into a building of connected townhomes, igniting a fire in two structures, before spreading to a fourth, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference Saturday.

At least five families have been displaced, with a sixth condo currently being evaluated, according to Lewis.

Two transmission lines from Portland General Electric remained down Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Fairview is about 15 miles northeast of Portland.

Debris from the crash is scattered across multiple areas, and the sheriff’s office is securing the scene to assist the FAA investigation.

Photos show thick smoke and a burning home after the plane crashed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

Man threw explosive device inside California courthouse on day of arraignment: Undersheriff
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SANTA MARIA, Calif.) — A man allegedly threw an explosive device inside a California courthouse on Wednesday, injuring five people, the same day he was set to be arraigned on firearms violations, authorities said.

The explosion was reported around 8:48 a.m. PT Wednesday at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Santa Barbara County.

The suspect allegedly lunged through the courthouse doors and tossed a small bag past the weapons screening station, and the bag exploded as it hit the floor outside of the local arraignment room, Darrel Parker, the court executive officer, told ABC News.

Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion, including burns, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Craig Bonner.

The suspect, identified by the sheriff’s office as 20-year-old Nathaniel McGuire, will be booked on multiple local charges, including attempted murder, using an explosive device and attempting to kill someone, and possession of explosive devices, Bonner said. He will be held without bail, Bonner said.

Authorities believe the explosion was the result of an “intentionally set improvised explosive device,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer Raquel Zick wrote on social media.

The suspect was detained as he attempted to enter his car outside the courthouse, Bonner said. He was wearing body armor under his jacket, according to Bonner. He also allegedly had weapons and ammunition in his car, Parker said.

The suspect’s alleged motivation in the explosion “appeared to have stemmed from a recent arrest” by the sheriff’s office, Bonner said during a press briefing Wednesday evening.

In that case, McGuire was arrested for firearms violations on July 28, Bonner said. Deputies had seized a “loaded and concealed revolver that was in McGuire’s pants pocket and was not registered to him,” Bonner said.

He was set to be arraigned in that case Wednesday morning, Bonner said. Court records show his arraignment was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. PT at the Santa Maria Courthouse on a charge of carrying a loaded firearm. An attorney for McGuire was not listed in that case.

Detectives are working with Santa Barbara County Fire to see if the suspect is associated with several recent additional arson fires, Bonner said.

Authorities do not believe there are any additional safety concerns at this time, Bonner said.

The FBI is also investigating the incident. The suspect has no known ties to terrorism, authorities said.

Five people were injured in the explosion, Bonner said. They have all since been treated and released from a local hospital, he said. The victims were all civilians, with no court employees among those injured, Parker said.

The courthouse will remain closed on Thursday amid the investigation.

“We will thoroughly review this incident to make sure that we could take whatever steps are necessary to reduce the chance of this ever happening again in the court,” Parker said during the press briefing.

