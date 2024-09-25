New documentary footage may provide crucial video evidence for Jordan Chiles to reclaim Olympic bronze medal

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates a point against Taylor Fritz of the United States during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day 14 of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Italian Jannik Sinner defeated American Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday.

It was the first time Sinner, the world’s No. 1, has won the title, and the first time an Italian man has won the U.S. Open.

Sinner defeated the California native in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. This was the first time either player made it to the finals of the U.S. Open.

Sunday’s win is also Sinner’s second Grand Slam title this year after winning the Australian Open in January.

Sinner’s road to victory had been marred by a doping scandal that resulted in points and prize money deductions rather than a ban. It was disclosed late this summer that Sinner had tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol, which he claims he encountered after his fitness trainer treated an injury on Sinner’s physiotherapist, who later worked on the player, leading to the trace amount in a test result.

The revelation all but cast a cloud over a banner year in which he won five singles titles, including the first Grand Slam title of the year.

Sinner told ABC News after the match that he was comfortable on the court despite facing criticism leading into the tournament.

“I was just happy to compete,” Sinner said while holding the championship trophy.

Sinner called the saga a very tough moment for his team but maintained, “They know what, what happened and what I’ve done, which is I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Despite the criticism from some players, Sinner said he could sense the enthusiasm from the packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Sinner found support from fans who flocked to see the final in the most well-attended U.S. Open in history. According to the United States Tennis Association, more than one million people attended the U.S. Open throughout its three-week run.

“They gave me so much energy, especially in moments where I was struggling and also today, this final, you know, playing against American and it was such a fair crowd,” the 23-year-old Italian said.

The audience was also peppered with celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Olympian Noah Lyles, Martha Stewart and Bad Bunny.

For Fritz, Sunday’s tournament came on the heels of an all-American semifinal on Friday, where he beat American Frances Tiafoe. Fritz walked on court to Sunday’s final as the first American man to see a Grand Slam final since Wimbledon 2009, where Andy Roddick competed. Roddick was also the last American man to win the U.S. Open title in 2003.

In his post-match press conference, Fritz reflected on what he described as a “really tough match.”

“I didn’t, definitely didn’t hit the ball as well as I expected to,” Fritz said, adding, “That’s just kind of how it goes when you’re playing, you know, he’s the best player in the world right now.”

The 26-year-old got choked up as he described the pressure leading into Sunday night’s match.

“I feel like the fans, obviously, American fans, [have] been wanting a men’s champion for a long time, and I just, I don’t know, I’m pretty upset with how I played. I feel like, I don’t know, I feel like I almost let a lot of people down,” Fritz said.

Fritz said his body had rested since the five-set match against fellow countryman Tiafoe. “I didn’t feel anywhere near as nervous going into this match as I did in the semis. So I thought emotionally, you know, it’s obviously the U.S. Open final, I want to win it, it’s a really big moment. But I felt like emotionally I was going to be OK,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.