New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu saves choking man in lobster roll eating competition
(HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu jumped into action to save a contestant after they began choking at a lobster roll eating contest on Sunday.
In a statement to ABC News, Sununu said he hurried to help the Hampton Beach Lobster Roll Eating Competition participant after he noticed he was choking.
“In the commotion and excitement of the contest, I was the first to notice that the gentleman at the far end of the row of contestants was choking. So, I moved forward and immediately started giving him the Heimlich,” Sununu said.
The contestant, Christian Moreno, had begun tapping on his chest to indicate he couldn’t breathe, according to New Hampshire ABC affiliate WMUR.
Sununu gave Moreno four or five abdominal thrusts before emergency responders jumped in, continuing the Heimlich maneuver until the chunk of lobster was dislodged from his windpipe.
Despite the dangerous medical incident, Moreno didn’t give up on the seafood eating competition.
“After the lobster roll was dislodged Christian went right back to the contest, which I couldn’t believe,” Sununu added. “He ate another seven lobster rolls after that!”
Moreno told WMUR he was not wearing his glasses at the time of the incident, so he did not initially realize it was the governor who had come to his rescue.
“My counter came up to me and, like, made a joke. And was like, ‘Oh, like, I bet nobody else can say that they’ve gotten the Heimlich from the governor before,'” he said. “And I looked at him, was just like, that was, that was the governor?”
Moreno lost the contest, but vowed to try again next year.
“I will be there for my redemption, 100%,” Moreno said.
Sununu said he was grateful to the first responders who treated Moreno.
“Here in New Hampshire we never hesitate to jump in to help,” he added. “I’m just glad I paid attention in my high school health class.”
Sununu, 49, is a rising star in the Republican Party and flirted with running for president in 2024 until blaming a “crowded field” for his decision to hold off. He’s been governor of New Hampshire since 2017.
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — At his first rally since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid, former President Donald Trump rallied his supporters against Vice President Kamala Harris, going after her record on immigration, health care, and the environment, painting her as an “ultra liberal” candidate.
“Just like crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris is unfit to lead. She’s unfit to lead, she’ll destroy our country in a year, this country will be destroyed,” Trump said at his rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
As Trump referenced Harris’ name dozens of times throughout his nearly 1.5-hour-long speech, he mispronounced her first name every single time.
Though Trump had previously called for unity in the wake of the attempt on his life by a gunman at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, two weeks ago, Trump put a nail in the coffin on his short-lived “nice” campaign.
“They’re very dangerous people — when you’re dealing with them, you can’t be so nice … If you don’t mind, I’m not going to be nice. Is that OK?” Trump said about Biden and Harris, which was followed by the crowd cheering, “Fight, fight, fight.”
The former president took a victory lap about Biden’s dropout, accusing Democrats of pushing him out of office due to his low poll numbers.
“As you know, three days ago, we officially defeated the worst president in the history of our country, Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump said. “So now we have a new victim to defeat. Lyin’ Kamala Harris — Lyin’, apostrophe — the most incompetent and far left vice president in American history.”
Trump’s rally comes as Harris attacked him and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, on Tuesday, at her first presidential campaign event in battleground Wisconsin, on the issue of abortion and Project 2025, the conservative presidential transition blueprint fronted by the Heritage Foundation.
“We’ll stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans because we trust women to make decisions about their own body and not have the government tell them what to do,” Harris said to raucous applause. “And when Congress passes the law to restore reproductive freedoms, as president of the United States, I will sign it into law.”
In Biden’s address to the nation on Wednesday about his decision to exit the race, the president said, “There’s a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices and yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”
The president did not address ongoing Republican criticisms about his fitness to serve.
Throughout Trump’s speech, he attempted to flesh out numerous attacks on Harris, specifically focusing on her handling of immigration issues, which he argued should disqualify her from running for the nation’s highest office.
“Kamala’s deadly destruction of America’s borders is completely and totally disqualifying. She shouldn’t even be allowed to run for president what she’s done,” accused Trump.
In March of 2021, Biden appointed Harris to oversee, lead, and coordinate diplomatic talks with Northern Triangle countries to address the root causes of migration. Republicans quickly labeled that assignment as the “border czar,” though Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is in charge of border oversight.
So far on the campaign trail, Harris has focused on going after Trump’s record concerning reproductive rights, directly blaming him for the rollback of abortion access for women. Trump attempted to respond to that argument by labeling Harris as a radical on abortion, pushing unfounded claims that she supports late-term abortions.
And as the Harris campaign paints the election as one between a prosecutor and felon, Trump on Wednesday called her “one of the worst prosecutors” who “destroyed San Francisco.”
“Their campaign says, ‘I’m the prosecutor and he is the convicted felon.’ That’s their campaign. I don’t think people are gonna buy it,” Trump said, touting he won the Florida classified documents case.
Going through her record as California attorney general, Trump criticized her past support for bail reform which he argued made her soft on crime. Hailing from California, Trump typecasted Harris as an extreme liberal, highlighting her support for the Green New Deal and a ban on fracking.
The Harris campaign declared that Trump’s attacks on Harris signaled his message of unity following his assassination attempt.
“Unity is over for Donald Trump — he is back with an unhinged, weird, and rambling speech,” Harris for President spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement. “But the American people won’t be fooled or distracted.”
(CHICAGO) — Several young Democrats said they are embracing the “vibe shift” in the party that they’ve experienced over the last few weeks, feeling newly enlivened at the Democratic National Convention with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.
“I’ve been around a lot of political things for the past few years, and it has never felt this exciting,” Jonah Simon, 20, told ABC News at the DNC.
Simon said he feels that unlike merely a month ago when President Joe Biden was the nominee, younger voters now have a candidate in Harris they are “proud to get behind, somebody who we can be really excited to rally around.”
For decades, younger voters were a reliable part of the Democratic coalition, including in the 2020 election. But polls leading up to Biden’s departure from the race showed his wide advantage with Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 had diminished.
Liz Benecchi, 22, echoed a refrain heard from Democrats young and old — that while the party respected Biden’s record and decades of service, there was a necessity to turn the page.
“I have so much admiration and so much deep respect for him. I’m going to be honest, I wasn’t as excited about going out on Election Day to vote for President Joe Biden. But it was time for something new and it was time for a change. And I think everyone here is really fired up,” said Benecchi.
Benecchi pointed to the Harris campaign’s fresh embrace of social media, especially TikTok, leaning into memes like “brat summer” and Harris’ viral “coconut tree” moment, as a more earnest way to communicate with the party’s youngest flank.
“I have so many friends that want to get engaged. They want to volunteer, they want to canvass, they want to be a part of it,” Benecchi said.
That kind of enthusiasm can’t exist in a vacuum — and Lorenzo Ruiz, 20, said he feels like the energy transfer to get-out-the-vote mobilization is kicking off in earnest now.
“We’re moving on the right path. The trajectory feels like it’s toward victory, and we’re really seeing people lock in and engage. And that’s what we need. We need people excited. We need them happy and joyful. And this is a joyous campaign. And, that’s the campaign that we’ve been building and that we as a group, people on the campaign, people working grassroots, will continue to build. And, I think we’re going to win this thing,” Ruiz said.
This sort of enthusiasm is reflected in the newest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, with the data showing an 18-point swing from Biden (at +2) to Harris (at +20) with people under 40.
But her support from the younger generation is not guaranteed — especially as young progressives remain heavily critical of Biden’s (and Harris’) position on Israel.
Jasmine Wynn, 19, one of such progressives, still plans on voting for Harris regardless. And while she acknowledges that others on the left may not follow suit, Wynn supposes that there’s a practical argument to be made to persuade them.
“I think a lot of young left, especially my friends, initially they were reluctant to vote for Harris or any kind of like Democratic ticket because of kind of what they’ve done so far in Gaza. But I think there’s kind of a shift in terms of, I think, approaching electoral politics in a very pragmatic sense as opposed to an idealistic sense,” said Wynn.
(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) — Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance is making a trip home for his first solo campaign rally on the GOP presidential ticket.
Vance will hold a solo rally on Monday afternoon in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio.
Vance’s rally comes one week after he was announced as former President Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election.
The Ohio senator made his first official appearance at a campaign rally on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, alongside Trump.
Walking out to an enthusiastic crowd, Vance wasted no time in attacking his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, before going on to talk about his background, growing up in Ohio and his family struggles.
The Trump-Vance campaign has made it clear that they see the Ohio senator as crucial in their strategy to win the battleground states in the Midwest: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Vance has emphasized his background growing up in the Midwest and the Rust Belt with the hope of connecting with voters in these critical states.
Vance recalled his conversation with the former president when he offered him the opportunity to be his vice president, saying that Trump told him, “You can help me in some of these Midwestern states, like Pennsylvania, Michigan and so forth.”
During his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention last week, Vance emphasized his background growing up in Middletown and living in the Rust Belt.
“I promise you one more thing, to the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and every corner of our nation: I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from,” Vance said Wednesday night.
Vance will now take center stage on Monday in the hometown that has played a crucial role in his upbringing and was the catalyst for much of what has happened to him, including being the backdrop of his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which he shared his story of growing up in poverty in America’s Rust Belt and being surrounded by violence and addiction.