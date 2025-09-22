New Hampshire shooting victim’s wife praises late husband ahead of suspect’s court appearance

New Hampshire shooting victim’s wife praises late husband ahead of suspect’s court appearance

New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office

(NASHUA, N.H.) — The suspect in Saturday’s fatal shooting at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, according to officials.

Hunter Nadeau, 23, is alleged to have entered the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua and the fired several gunshots, fatally shooting one person, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. Several other people were injured, authorities said.

The victim was named as Robert Steven DeCesare, 59. There was “no known connection” between the suspect and the victim, officials said, as members of DeCesare family grieved for him.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a man more loved, not only by his family but by his many groups of friends from golf, poker and pickleball,” Charlene DeCesare, his wife of 27 years, said in a statement to ABC News.

She added, “I cannot say enough how grateful I am for the outpouring of support from our friends and community. The stellar kindness and professionalism from everyone I have interacted with at Nashua PD and the AG has also been so appreciated.”

Charlene asked the public to stay away from reporting about the shooter’s possible motive. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said that the gunman allegedly said several statements during the shooting to “create chaos.”

“I’d also caution everyone to beware the speculation and utter nonsense that is being posted about what happened and why. It’s only making it harder for everyone involved, including the police who are trying to do their job,” Charlene said.

Robert’s mother, Evie O’Rourke, told ABC News affiliate WCVB that her son put himself between the gunman and his family, losing his life to protect them.

“He did what I’m sure was his instinct to do. Like I said, he was facing the shooter, not trying to get away, and that’s what his wife said,” O’Rourke said. “I’m still in shock seeing the shooting, but I know he did this: His thought was to take care of his family.”

Robert was preparing for his daughter’s wedding in six weeks, O’Rourke added.

Nadeau is scheduled to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting at the Nashua Circuit Court at a 1 p.m. ET on Monday, according to a media advisory.

He’s expected to appear via a video link, the advisory said.

An earlier statement from officials said Nadeau would be charged with one count of second-degree murder. “Additional charges likely will be brought, including for the additional shooting victims,” the statement added.

The country club contains a golf course, a wedding venue and a restaurant. Authorities did not specify the exact location of the shooting. Initially, Nashua police said two armed suspects fled the scene of the shooting and that one was at large, but they later said surveillance video confirmed there was only one shooter.

ABC News’ Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

3 dead, several injured in shooting outside casino in Reno: Police
3 dead, several injured in shooting outside casino in Reno: Police
Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

(RENO, Nev.) — Three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday morning, officials said.

The gunfire unfolded around 7:25 a.m. in the valet area outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Six victims in total sustained gunshot wounds, with three being fatal. Of those injured, two remain in critical condition at an area hospital while the third was released, police said.

The suspect, an adult man, was found within minutes, police said. He’s been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

The shooting unfolded when the suspect, who remains unidentified, walked into the parking lot and the valet area of the hotel and casino. He pulled out a handgun, which initially malfunctioned, but after he made it operable, he began firing at victims.

Five people were shot at the valet stand, with one person being declared dead on the scene. Another individual in the valet area later died from the sustained gunshot wound.

The suspect had multiple magazines and ran through the parking lot, police said, where he exchanged gunfire with a security guard.

Another victim was driving through the parking lot and was shot and killed by the suspect at random. That victim was declared dead on the scene, police said.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has been impacted by the tragic shooting incident,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement. “While it is very early in the investigation and details are scarce, I want to thank our region’s first responders and medical personnel for their courage and heroic efforts today. Our thoughts are with the Grand Sierra staff, the guests of the resort and anyone who has been impacted.”

Officials said they don’t believe there is a connection between the gunman and the victims.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fashion tech executive arrested for alleged 0 million fraud
Fashion tech executive arrested for alleged $300 million fraud
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Christine Hunsicker, the founder of clothing-rental company CaaStle, was arrested Friday on federal fraud charges accusing her of cheating investors out of $300 million.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York said that Hunsicker misrepresented CaaStle’s financial performance to investors, allegedly making false revenue projections of hundreds of millions of dollars and falsely claiming to have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash on hand when in truth, according to prosecutors, the company was nearing collapse.

“Christine Hunsicker defrauded investors of hundreds of millions of dollars through document forgery, fabricated audits and material misrepresentations about her company’s financial health,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in Friday’s announcement, in part.

The indictment also alleges that Hunsicker “continued her fraudulent activities and attempted to raise new capital” even after CaaStle’s board removed her as chair “and prohibited her from soliciting investments.”

Hunsicker, 48, resigned in April after CaaStle’s board accused her of impropriety, and civil lawsuits accused her and the company of elaborate fraud. The company, formerly known as Gwinnie Bee, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June.

Hunsicker surrendered to authorities Friday morning and was expected to appear in federal court Friday afternoon, according to the announcement.

The indictment is a startling development for a once-celebrated executive who previously boasted of partnering with Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic and other major brands to offer consumers rental services.

The indictment charges Hunsicker with one count of wire fraud, two counts of securities fraud, and one count of money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She’s also charged with one count of making false statements to a financial institution, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Armed individual reported at UMass Lowell was juvenile with replica firearm: Police
Armed individual reported at UMass Lowell was juvenile with replica firearm: Police
Lowell Police Department

(LOWELL, Mass.) — An individual seen wielding what appeared to be a firearm near a Massachusetts university dormitory, prompting a shelter-in-place order and large law enforcement response, has been identified as a juvenile holding an airsoft replica firearm, police said Thursday.

The Lowell Police Department said it received a report of a person possibly armed with a gun on the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, which marked the first day of classes for undergraduate students.

A video widely circulated online showed an individual walking with what appeared to be a firearm near a UMass Lowell dormitory on Wednesday.

The university issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place order and canceled classes and events for the rest of the day.

Multiple agencies responded, including local and state police, with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also providing assistance. Officers searched the grounds and a drone, K9s and a police air unit were deployed.

The shelter-in-place was ultimately lifted shortly after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when authorities “determined the suspect was no longer in the vicinity,” UMass Lowell said in a statement.

There were no shots fired or any injuries, Lowell Police Chief Ron Dickerson said Wednesday.

Lowell police said Thursday they recovered the weapon, which was confirmed to be an airsoft replica firearm. The individual was identified as a juvenile male, police said.

“While the reported firearm in this case was ultimately determined to be an airsoft gun, our community can be certain that, as in this case, the Lowell Police Department will always utilize all available resources until the safety of all involved is assured,” Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a statement.

Police did not release any more details on the juvenile, including his age, how they identified him, what he was doing on campus or if any charges are possible. ABC News has reached out for more information.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.