New head of Social Security, hired from Wall Street, tells staff he had to Google the job when he was offered it

New head of Social Security, hired from Wall Street, tells staff he had to Google the job when he was offered it
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The newly sworn-in head of the Social Security Administration told agency staff this week that when he was first offered the job in the Trump administration, he wasn’t familiar with the position and had to look it up online.

Frank Bisignano, a former Wall Street executive, said during a town hall with Social Security managers from around the country on Wednesday that he wasn’t seeking a position in the Trump administration when he received a call about leading the SSA.

“So, I get a phone call and it’s about Social Security. And I’m really, I’m really not, I swear I’m not looking for a job,” Bisignano said, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by ABC News. “And I’m like, ‘Well, what am I going to do?’ So, I’m Googling Social Security. You know, one of my great skills, I’m one of the great Googlers on the East Coast.”

“I’m like, ‘What the heck’s the commissioner of Social Security?'” said Bisignano, who now oversees one of the largest federal agencies that’s responsible for distributing retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to more than 70 million Americans.

“Put that as the headline for the Post: ‘Great Googler in Chief. Chief in Googler’ or whatever,” said Bisignano, who throughout the meeting repeatedly bemoaned media leaks from within the agency.

While Bisignano, who previously served as chairman and CEO of financial technology company Fiserv Inc., brings experience managing large organizations and overseeing complex payment systems to his new role, he has no prior history working in government or with the Social Security system.

A spokesperson for the Social Security Administration did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

In Wednesday’s 90-minute call, Bisignano sought to calm concerns about the future of the agency amid recent leadership turnover and scrutiny from Elon Musk’s government-slashing Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.

He told the managers in the meeting that Social Security was “not going away,” adding that President Trump also agrees with that.

“This is America’s, you know, safety net — it’s not going away. And hopefully you hear me say this every day,” he said. “You know who wants me to tell people that? Guess. The president.”

“I’ve gotten notes about, ‘Will the turmoil of the last five months end? Are you here to cause more turmoil?'” he said. “I don’t think it’s the turmoil of the past five months, although I will be the fifth since, you know, November, right?” Bisignano said, referring to being the fifth person put in charge of the critical agency since Trump was reelected in November.

“Are we having fun yet? Are we OK?” he asked those on the call.

Bisignano told the managers that they needed to believe that DOGE was “helping to make things better” even if “it may not feel that way.”

“Who’s heard of DOGE? Raise your hand, right? Your bias has to be, because mine is, DOGE is helping make things better. It may not feel that way, but don’t believe everything you read.”

He said DOGE would be involved in rebuilding the Social Security website and integrating artificial intelligence into the agency’s phone support systems.

The head of the agency also told managers that the SSA must adopt a “digital-first” mindset to meet the expectations of the American public, comparing the agency to how consumers interact with tech giants like Amazon.

“You’re competing with experiences that people have with Amazon, right? So if I could get something done at Amazon, why can’t I get something done the same way with Social Security? That’s how people think.”

Bisignano’s officially joins the agency following months of upheaval at the SSA, which has seen a revolving door of leadership amid DOGE’s sweeping efforts to overhaul the agency by modernizing its operations and cutting costs. Among the changes DOGE is pushing are staff reassignments, digital infrastructure overhauls, and the controversial outsourcing of certain administrative functions, according to sources.

Bisignano also said he does not intend to implement reductions in force, or RIFs, at the agency, at least for now. “I have no intent to RIF people, OK? Because that’s the big question,” he said.

When the Wall Street veteran was named Trump’s pick to lead the agency, he faced backlash from Democrats and activists who claimed his selection threatened the future of the Social Security program. In early May, lawmakers, union leaders, and activists protested his selection outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of the Senate vote on his nomination.

On Wednesday’s call, Bisignano appeared to revel in the news.

“Did you guys know there was a protest against me? Who knows there was a protest against me?” he said. “I like that protest — I want to prove them so wrong, man, this is going to be most fun I ever had.”

“I mean, think of that — a poor boy from Brooklyn, from a multi-generational household with a dad who worked in the federal government, and senators picketing that I’m going to ruin it,” he said. “No way — make it great, right?”

Bisignano, during the call, returned several times to his concerns about leaks to the press, suggesting that he would sniff them out.

“My father was a DA and I’m a detective at heart, so I can figure stuff out,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood: Police
Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood: Police

(SAN DIEGO) — A small plane has crashed in a neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday morning, starting a large fire and damaging at least 15 homes and multiple cars, fire officials said Thursday.

Officials are working to to get everybody out of the neighborhood and they will be going home to home to find out if there is anybody inside, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a press conference, referring to it as “like a movie scene.”

The plane directly hit multiple homes and cars, setting them ablaze, before running down the street, Eddy said.

No patients have been transported as of now, with officials searching to see if anyone is inside the impacted area, Eddy said.

The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was flying from Wichita to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.

“A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mahmoud Khalil’s lawyers say DHS relied on ‘tabloids’ as evidence he lied on green card application
Mahmoud Khalil’s lawyers say DHS relied on ‘tabloids’ as evidence he lied on green card application
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Evidence submitted by Department of Homeland Security lawyers attempts to support the government’s accusations that Mahmoud Khalil should be deported on the grounds that he lied on his green card application.

The evidence — which included reporting by some conservative news outlets — centers on accusations that he withheld information about his employment history and his participation in pro-Palestinian groups.

ABC News has reviewed over 100 pages of evidence submitted in immigration court by both DHS lawyers and those representing Mahmoud Khalil.

On Friday, Judge Jamee Comans, an immigration judge based in Louisiana, where Khalil is being held agreed with the government’s stance that Khalil is deportable under a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that says a person can be deemed deportable “if the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe that the alien’s presence or activities in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

But Comans did not rule on the government’s allegations that he lied on his green card application.

Accusation: Khalil failed to disclose he’s a ‘member’ of CUAD

According to a Notice to Appear submitted in federal court filings, DHS has claimed Khalil “failed to disclose that you were a member of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD).”

CUAD has been prominently involved in protests against the war in Gaza held at Columbia University.

To support their allegations, government lawyers submitted articles that were published in April 2024, which feature Khalil as a lead negotiator between student protesters who had set up encampments on campus and university administration officials.

However, Khalil’s green card application, reviewed by ABC News and included in the government’s evidence, shows it was submitted on March 29, weeks before the articles were published.

“These articles from late April 2024 cannot possibly support an allegation that Mahmoud failed to disclose any affiliation with CUAD on that application. Furthermore, CUAD is a collection of organizations and there is no individual membership, so the allegation would be completely meritless even if all of the government’s evidence were not from a month after Mahmoud submitted his application,” Marc Van Der Hout, Khalil’s immigration attorney, told ABC News.

In response to the government’s claims, Khalil’s lawyers have submitted information they believe shows that CUAD is not standalone group, but rather a coalition of separate groups, and that Khalil was a negotiator for these and other protesters and not a member.

As evidence, his lawyers submitted letters from several people familiar with his role in the protests, including a professor at Columbia University.

“I want to emphasize that Mahmoud Khalil’s involvement was not as a member of CUAD. As I understood it — and also as is my understanding from the Columbia administrators with whom I spoke — Mr. Khalil served as a negotiator between CUAD and other student protesters, on the one hand, and the Columbia administration, on the other,” the professor wrote.

Accusation: Khalil did not disclose he was a member of UNRWA

According to court filings, DHS has also accused Khalil of failing to disclose that he was a “member” of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from June 2023 – November 2023. The organization provides humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees.

As evidence, DHS lawyers included excerpts from an article titled “These are the extremist student leaders of the anti-Israel protest camp bringing Columbia to its knees” published in the New York Post.

“Khalil was a political affairs officer with UNRWA–the United Nations’ agency that supports Palestinian refugees from June to November 2023, according to LinkedIn,” the article read.

Another excerpt included in the evidence, cites an article from The Times of India published March 11, 2025, which similarly claims Khalil worked as political affairs officer at the U.N. organization.

“The agency lost significant federal funding following reports that some members participated in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in 1,200 fatalities,” the excerpt says.

In immigration court, Khalil’s lawyers submitted a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile which says he was an intern at UNRWA as a political affairs officer on those dates. They also submitted a letter dated April 10 and written by a Columbia University official that says Khalil concluded a 12-week internship at UNRWA for credit.

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for UNRWA confirmed Khalil did a six-month, unpaid internship at the UNRWA Representative Office in New York in 2023.

“He was not a staff member of the Agency nor was he ever on the Agency’s payroll,” the spokesperson said. But the spokesperson also said, the agency “does not have in its Human Resources the job title of “Political Affairs Officer”.

ABC News has reached out to Khalil’s attorneys for comment.

Accusation: Khalil failed to disclose his he was employed at the Syria Office in the British Embassy in Beirut ‘beyond 2022’

DHS lawyers allege that on his green card application, Khalil did not disclose his “continuing employment” as a Program Manager by the Syria Office in the British Embassy in Beirut “beyond 2022.”

On his green card application, under the “employment history” section, Khalil said he was a Program Manager at the British Embassy in Beirut from June 2018 to December 2022.

DHS submitted a profile of Khalil written on a website promoting an upcoming Society for International Development United States conference.

“Mahmoud Khalil works as a Program Manager at the Syria Office in the British Embassy in Beirut,” the profile says.

However, documents that Khalil’s lawyers have submitted indicates they plan to argue that the information about him was written for a conference in 2020, and have included a schedule from that year that lists him as a speaker.

Additionally, they included an email written by a British Embassy official dated April 11, 2025, that states Khalil “ended his contract at the British Embassy Beirut in December 2022 in order to take up a scholarship at Columbia University.”

ABC News has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment

During the Friday hearing, Khalil’s attorney Johnny Sinodis condemned DHS’ evidence against his client.

“DHS did zero investigation on its own other than to file tabloids,” he said in court.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Over 200 people detained, including military members, at unlicensed nightclub in Colorado, DEA says
Over 200 people detained, including military members, at unlicensed nightclub in Colorado, DEA says
Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Division via X

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) — The Drug Enforcement Administration said it detained more than 200 people — including members of the military — at an unlicensed underground nightclub in Colorado on Sunday, officials told ABC News.

Officials said among those that were detained were active-duty military members. DEA Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said that alleged members of gangs, including Tren de Aragua and MS-13, were present at the venue.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, officials conducted a “multi-agency enforcement operation” at what they called an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division posted a video on X showing the operation underway on Sunday morning.

Of the hundreds of people inside the nightclub, at least 114 were migrants that DEA officials said were in the country illegally. They are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Close to 300 people were inside the nightclub and 114 illegal migrants were taken into custody, with most from Central and South America, officials said.

“Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub,” the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division said on X.

The operation was led by the DEA and involved around 10 federal agencies along with the local sheriff’s department, officials said. The investigation took several months and included undercover operations, officials said.

Authorities said they used drones, a helicopter and an armored vehicle for the operation.

The Army confirmed that service members from Fort Carson, Colorado, were present at the club and that it is conducting a joint investigation with DEA.

The Army would not say how many service members were allegedly involved, whether any were arrested or remain in custody, or if they were charged.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on Sunday that “cocaine, meth and pink cocaine was seized” during the operation, and that two people were arrested on existing warrants.

“As we approach his 100 days in office @POTUS Trump’s directive to make America safe again is achieving results!” Bondi said.

Officials said they also found evidence of prostitution and suspect human trafficking was at play at the nightclub.

Mike Moon, the property owner, told ABC Colorado Springs affiliate KRDO he had “no idea” what was happening in the space and the tenants’ lease was about to expire at the end of April.

“It’s shocking to me that in this political climate that something like this was even happening and that people thought this was a good idea to do something like this,” Moon said.

The space is an event center with a stage and a bar in the back, but there was no liquor license for the club, officials said.

There were no injuries to law enforcement, but one man suffered life-threatening injuries jumping out of a window trying to flee, officials told ABC News.

ABC News’ Anne Flaherty contributed to this report

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.