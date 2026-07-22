New Jersey accidentally registered 6,600 noncitizens to vote years ago, governor says

New Jersey accidentally registered 6,600 noncitizens to vote years ago, governor says
Person voting (Hill Street Studios/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — About 6,600 people in New Jersey who said they were not U.S. citizens had been incorrectly registered to vote due to a technical error during the previous gubernatorial administration, Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who took office this year, said Tuesday. She added that fewer than 400 were found to have actually voted and that the state is taking action to remove them from its voter rolls.

The admission came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin sent letters to New Jersey and three other states alleging that those states might have tens of thousands of noncitizens registered to vote, although Mullin did not explain how precisely DHS got those numbers.

Mullin and DHS had alleged that New Jersey could have “as many as … 35,152 non-citizens registered to vote in New Jersey.”

Sherrill said in a statement on Tuesday, “Last week I learned that a serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024, almost three years prior to my taking office. These individuals answered ‘no’ when asked on a keypad whether they were a U.S. citizen when applying for drivers’ licenses and identification cards, but through no fault of their own, the system registered them anyway.”

The governor’s statement said that the state’s “preliminary analysis” found that less than 400 people who were erroneously registered to vote had voted in elections and were not tied to just one party; they were registered as Democrats, Republicans, or unaffiliated voters.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sherrill said those voters could have potentially voted in any election since being registered, but the state has “no evidence at this time that any elections were swayed” because of those voters

Sherrill said that she has ordered an independent investigation about what happened, the removal of any New Jersey residents from the state’s voter rolls who should not have been registered to vote, and that the new administrator of New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission is starting to replace the vendor tasked with running the faulty system.

The governor also said she will present the state’s findings after it investigates, and that the state is taking care to protect the identities of noncitizens who were registered inadvertently so that their immigration status does not get imperiled.

In a statement, IDEMIA, the company that runs the system faulted by the governor, said: “IDEMIA works with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and has for more than 40 years, to support the process through which eligible individuals may indicate their interest in registering to vote when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued identification card. IDEMIA’s role is to transmit information through the motor vehicle system. The voter registration information is transmitted to the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Elections, which is ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote. Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.”

At her press conference, Sherill pushed back against any insinuation that the finding validates claims the Trump administration has made about New Jersey’s voter rolls.

“Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity. For the past 10 years, he’s cried wolf and peddled bizarre conspiracy theories about fraud with no evidence,” she told reporters during the press conference.

Sherrill also briefly referenced the DHS letter, saying that the number of alleged noncitizen voters appears to be unrelated to the number of noncitizen voters New Jersey uncovered. She confirmed New Jersey received the DHS letter, but said the state asked the administration for any evidence of there being that many noncitizen voters and has not gotten anything back yet.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice said Tuesday that is investigating the matter.

In a letter to Sherrill shared on social media, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, wrote: “Ensuring that U.S. citizens’ votes are not illegally diluted by noncitizens votes is of paramount importance. We therefore write to formally request additional information to assess New Jersey’s compliance with various federal statutes.” Dhillon asked for the state to provide within five business days personal information on the registered noncitizens the state identified and details on the around 400 who voted.

The White House said Tuesday’s announcement from Sherrill bolsters the need for Congress to pass the president’s signature SAVE America Act, which would significantly retool the administration of American elections.

“Democrats and their media allies have repeatedly said it is impossible for noncitizens to register to vote, let alone cast a ballot,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

“As President Trump has said, there is nothing more important than the integrity of our elections. And this latest incident underscores the absolute necessity of the SAVE America Act,” she added. “American voters deserve to have confidence that our elections are safe and secure — President Trump will never stop fighting to make that happen and all patriotic Americans should join in his effort.”

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Trump administration to create .776B ‘Truth and Justice Commission’ to compensate allies: Sources
Trump administration to create $1.776B ‘Truth and Justice Commission’ to compensate allies: Sources
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he prepares to board Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport on May 15, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Justice is finalizing a deal to launch a so-called “Truth and Justice Commission” and establish a compensation fund of $1,776,000,000 to pay claims made by alleged victims of government “weaponization” in exchange for President Donald Trump dropping his ongoing lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, sources told ABC News.

Sources told ABC News that the proposed deal — which is likely to face legal hurdles and has already been criticized by Democrats as a “slush fund” for Trump’s allies — arose after months of deliberations between the White House and DOJ officials who originally attempted to craft a legal justification for the settlement to compensate Trump directly.

Internally, DOJ lawers believed they could ignore the conflict of interest outright, privately arguing that Trump has both the right to sue as a private citizen and the power to command the executive branch as president, according to sources familiar with their discussions.

Advocating a centuries-old legal principle known as the “rule of necessity,” DOJ lawyers have argued that no alternative existed other than letting the lawsuit proceed with Trump acting as the plaintiff while being directly in charge of the defendants — the IRS and Treasury — according to sources.

Sources said that plan was ultimately scuttled in favor of the $1.776 billion compensation fund — with the figure being a nod to the nation’s founding — as the judge overseeing Trump’s IRS lawsuit began to raise issues with Trump suing the very government he leads. In an order last month, U.S. District Judge Katheen Williams ordered Trump’s lawyers in the case and the Department of Justice to submit court filings by next week to justify whether both sides of the case were sufficiently adverse for the matter to proceed.

Terms of the proposed compensation arrangement could change before the deal is finalized, sources said.

Judge Williams also appointed a group of prominent attorneys — including a former solicitor general as well as a federal judge — to weigh in on the case.

In a court filing this week, the attorneys identified serious issues with the lawsuit, arguing that Trump has “extraordinary” control over the defendants in the case and that the “circumstances raise the specter that Defendants and their attorneys may instead be operating at the President’s direction.”

“Additionally, since taking office, President Trump has significantly expanded the President’s oversight and control over the Attorney General and DOJ, including in ways that blur the line between fidelity to the President’s policy priorities and fidelity to the President himself,” the filing said.

Trump sued the IRS after a government contractor pleaded guilty in 2023 to stealing the tax information of Trump and other wealthy Americans and leaking it to media outlets in 2019 and 2020.

With Judge Williams scrutinizing the case, sources said that DOJ officials formulated the proposal to create a compensation fund on the condition that Trump drops the lawsuit as well as two civil claims for $230 million related to the Russia collusion investigation he faced during his first term in office and the 2022 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump himself would not be eligible for payment from the fund for those three dropped claims, though entities associated with the president are not barred from filing claims, the sources said. 

Sources said the “President Donald J. Trump Truth and Justice Commission” would include five commissioners — four of whom are appointed by the attorney general — that Trump would have the right to remove without cause. The commission would also be under no obligation to disclose the process for awarding the nearly $2 billion.  

It is unclear how Judge Williams might respond to the proposed settlement — which has yet been disclosed to the court — though DOJ lawyers believe the settlement would not require any approval from the court.  

Democratic lawmakers have already raised concerns about the reported settlement and called on Congress to pass legislation to restrict the use of taxpayer dollars for the proposed compensation fund.

“It’s outright corruption. What we’re seeing here is outright corruption,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Friday. “We’re looking at a billion dollars for a ballroom; $1.7 billion for a slush fund for the president’s friends.”

Across the aisle, Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick suggested the matter could end up before the Supreme Court.

“I don’t even know how that’s allowable to happen,” Fitzpatrick told ABC News regarding the compensation fund. “It sounds like a question our colleagues across the street are going to have to resolve pretty quickly.”

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Man, woman dead in murder-suicide after hours-long SWAT standoff
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide after hours-long SWAT standoff
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau Major Earl Dean speaks to reporters after a man and his girlfriend were found dead in a murder-suicide after an hours-long standoff with police. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

(HOUSTON) — A man and woman were found dead in a Houston apartment after an hours-long standoff with the sheriff’s department, according to officials.

A 20-year-old woman and the 23-year-old suspect were found dead in the apartment, Harris County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Bureau Maj. Earl Dean said at a press conference on Monday.

Deputies received a report of man “frantic” on his phone just before 2 p.m. Monday, saying he “accidentally shot his girlfriend,” Dean said.

At the scene, deputies made contact with the man, who refused to obey their commands and threatened to kill himself. The man then barricaded himself inside the apartment, Dean said.

Deputies contacted additional resources and a SWAT team took over the scene, according to Dean.

After several hours of the crisis negotiation team talking to the man, trying to get him to surrender, the man refused all commands, Dean said.

“At one point we did deploy gas into the apartment complex. The male retreated onto the balcony where he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Dean said.

“This is very unfortunate,” Dean said.

No deputies discharged their weapons during the incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain under investigation. There is no ongoing threat to the public, Gonzalez said.

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Man fatally shot by federal officer in Houston was not ICE target, DHS says
Man fatally shot by federal officer in Houston was not ICE target, DHS says
A person places flowers at the site where Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed, on July 9, 2026, in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(HOUSTON) — The man fatally shot during a traffic stop by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Houston this week was seemingly not the original target of the immigration enforcement operation, a Department of Homeland Security official told ABC News.

The DHS official said Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national, “resembled the target.”

“After receiving a credible tip from our law enforcement partners, our officers conducted surveillance on a target’s address. Weeks prior to the incident, they noted two white vans at the property,” the official said.  “On July 7, officers were almost at the target’s address when they observed a white van with an individual who resembled the target. Officers then initiated the vehicle stop.”

The Harris County Medical Examiner has listed Lorenzo Salgado’s death as a homicide. The primary cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wound of the torso,” according to the office.

The update from DHS comes as Salgado’s family and local officials are pushing for answers and demanding an independent and transparent investigation into the incident.

In a previous statement, ICE said officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Salgado Araujo around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday as part of a targeted operation.

Salgado Araujo allegedly didn’t follow verbal commands, according to ICE, and the agency alleged that Salgado Araujo “weaponized his vehicle” and tried to run over an officer during the stop, prompting the officer to fire their weapon “in self-defense.”

DHS said the shooting remains under investigation by its Office of the Inspector General.

Earlier Thursday, DHS said the ICE officers involved in the incident had not been issued body-worn cameras.

Salgado Araujo’s sons have called for an independent investigation into their father’s death, as they say they have many questions for ICE, including why he was targeted and why deadly force was used.

“My dad had no criminal history,” Ronaldo Salgado, 29, one of Salgado Araujo’s three sons, told ABC News on Thursday. “My dad, you know, wasn’t doing anything illegal. He was picking up his workers to go to work.”

Ronaldo Salgado said no one from DHS or ICE has contacted the family, and that he and only learned of their father’s death on social media, watching a Facebook post of his father, lying on the street after being shot.

“We still don’t have any answers,” Ronaldo Salgado said. “All we have to go for is their statement that they released.”

Four Democratic Texas congress members — Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Al Green, Lizzie Fletcher and Christian Menefee — have also called for an “immediate, fully independent, and transparent investigation” into Salgado Araujo’s death.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Acting ICE Director David Venturella on Wednesday, the four lawmakers demanded answers to multiple questions about the incident, including whether the officers had body-worn cameras, and asked for the “complete, unedited body camera footage from all officers present at the incident, as well as all dash camera footage from both vehicles.”

Salgado Araujo, who had been in the U.S. for nearly 35 years, was undocumented, according to ICE. Ronaldo Salgado said his father’s priority had been providing for his family and getting his three sons through school, and that last year he had started the process of getting a work permit.

“I just want all Americans to know that my dad was a hardworking man, a family man who wanted nothing more than to put food on the table and to watch his sons achieve the American dream,” he told ABC News.

Three men, including Salgado Araujo’s brother, who were in the van being driven by Salgado Araujo were detained in the incident, according to the Texas congress members, who asked for an update on their current status in their letter to the DHS and ICE leaders.

The deadly shooting has sparked protests in Houston, with hundreds of people marching Wednesday through the neighborhood where the incident occurred.

In the wake of the shooting, Mexican officials said they plan to file criminal complaints over the deaths of Mexicans in the U.S. in connection with immigration operations.

Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary, Roberto Velasco, referenced Salgado Araujo’s death during a press briefing announcing the legal measures on Thursday, calling it a “painful situation,” and said Mexico’s president has instructed them to begin legal action to “protect the human rights of Mexicans in the United States.”

Regarding body-worn cameras, a DHS spokesperson said the officers involved in the incident were “not issued” them, pointing to two partial government shutdowns — one in the fall of 2025 and the other one earlier this year — for the delay in issuing cameras to ICE law enforcement officers.

“The process of purchasing and issuing body-worn cameras to all of our ICE field offices was interrupted by the Democrats multiple government shutdowns,” the spokesperson said. “Body cameras have been deployed to more than half the field offices with the remaining half to receive them in the next 60 days.”

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