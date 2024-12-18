New ‘Lilo & Stitch’ official teaser nods to ‘The Lion King’

Disney

A new official teaser for the live-action Lilo & Stitch is here.

In the new clip, which was shared on social media and YouTube, Stitch is lifted into the air like Simba in the opening scene of The Lion King.

The furry blue alien appears to be wearing floaties and squirms his way out of the hands of the person who lifted him before making a splash in the water on a beach.

The film’s iconic song, “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,” plays in the background, and at the very end of the clip, Stitch crawls on screen and says, “Hi.”

The teaser notes that the movie will arrive in theaters May 23, 2025.

An official new poster was also released showing Stitch being held in the air by what appears to be Rafiki from The Lion King.

According to a description, the upcoming movie is a “reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch.” It is “the wildly funny story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.”

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp is directed the film, which stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders as Stitch, reprising his voice role from the original film and its 2003-2006 spinoffs.

The film also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Kaipo Dudoit as David, Billy Magnussen as Agent Pleakley, Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Amy Hill as Tūtū and Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba.

Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original animated film and several spinoffs, also returns as social worker Mrs. Kekoa, and Jason Scott Lee, who voiced David in the original animated film, returns as a lū’au manager.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.