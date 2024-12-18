New ‘Lilo & Stitch’ official teaser nods to ‘The Lion King’

A new official teaser for the live-action Lilo & Stitch is here.

In the new clip, which was shared on social media and YouTube, Stitch is lifted into the air like Simba in the opening scene of The Lion King.

The furry blue alien appears to be wearing floaties and squirms his way out of the hands of the person who lifted him before making a splash in the water on a beach.

The film’s iconic song, “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,” plays in the background, and at the very end of the clip, Stitch crawls on screen and says, “Hi.”

The teaser notes that the movie will arrive in theaters May 23, 2025.

An official new poster was also released showing Stitch being held in the air by what appears to be Rafiki from The Lion King.

According to a description, the upcoming movie is a “reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch.” It is “the wildly funny story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.”

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp is directed the film, which stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders as Stitch, reprising his voice role from the original film and its 2003-2006 spinoffs.

The film also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Kaipo Dudoit as David, Billy Magnussen as Agent Pleakley, Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Amy Hill as Tūtū and Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba.

Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original animated film and several spinoffs, also returns as social worker Mrs. Kekoa, and Jason Scott Lee, who voiced David in the original animated film, returns as a lū’au manager.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selma Blair says she’s working again after changes to MS treatment
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selma Blair is sharing an update on her health following new advances in multiple sclerosis treatment.

Blair walked the red carpet at Elle‘s Women in Hollywood 2024 event without a walking cane or service dog. According to Variety, Blair credited her improving health “to a bone marrow treatment and changes in medications.”

“I’m back at work and doing things so I will have things to announce,” Blair said, adding that she had never thought she’d feel well enough to work again or “get to feel this grounded.”

Blair first opened up publicly in October 2018, revealing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, which according to the National Institutes of Health is a chronic disease that impacts the nervous system and causes the immune system to attack healthy cells. People with MS often experience unsteady movements, pain, mental and physical fatigue, vision problems, cognitive issues, mood changes and other symptoms.

In 2019, Blair shared with her Instagram followers that she was undergoing a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT, a treatment that has long been used to treat cancers of the blood and bone marrow that is now being used in some patients with MS, like Blair, to try to “reboot” their immune system.

Blair also recently attended the 2024 Media Access Awards, presenting Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, with the Norman Lear–Geri Jewell Lifetime Achievement Award.

Blair called her fellow actor a hero and a friend who helped her find the determination and strength to carry on with her life after receiving the “life-altering” diagnosis of MS.

Apple TV+ renews Colin Farrell series ‘Sugar’
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is sweet on Sugar, its crime drama starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell: The show has been renewed for season 2.

This comes as Farrell’s other crime drama, The Penguin, continues to score for Max.

Unlike Penguin, however, Farrell is quite recognizable in the Apple series. 

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, trumpeted, “Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of Sugar, with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center.”

Cherniss adds of the show’s producers, “Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two.”

According to the streamer, “Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story.”

The producers add that “season two will see Sugar back in Los Angeles, taking on another missing persons case as he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.”

In brief: ‘DWTS’ season 31 champ Charli D’Amelio heading to Broadway, and more
Variety reports TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will make her Broadway debut in the musical & Juliet, a reimagining of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet that focuses on what would have happened if Juliet hadn’t died at the end. The Dancing with the Stars champ will take over the “dance-heavy” role of Chairman for a limited engagement, Oct. 29 through Jan. 19. & Juliet opened on Broadway in 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and was nominated for nine Tony awards, including best musical …

A brand-new trailer for the chilling upcoming film Nosferatu has arrived. The trailer centers on the story of a haunted young woman’s infatuation with a vampire. The Robert Eggers-directed project stars Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire aka Count Orlok, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe. Nosferatu haunts theaters Dec. 25 …

The Thing about Tommy, an offshoot of the 2022 Renée Zellweger-led NBC series The Thing about Pam, is in the works at Peacock, according to Deadline. The Thing About Tommy is inspired by the true story of Thomas Randolph, nicknamed Black Widower, after four of his six wives ended up dead …

