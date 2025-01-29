New ‘Little House on the Prairie’ adaptation on the horizon

Get ready to head back to the world of Little House on the Prairie.

Netflix announced Wednesday that fans can look forward to a “reimagining” of Laura Ingalls Wilder‘s famous book series, which also spawned a massively popular series in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West,” read an X post from the streamer.

Rebecca Sonnenshine is the showrunner for the new Little House on the Prairie series.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Sonnenshine told Tudum. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Wilder published eight installments in her semi-autobiographical Little House on the Prairie book series between 1932 and 1943.

Those books served as the inspiration for the television series of the same name, which ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983 and starred Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and more.

The teaser trailer for Bowen Yang and Kelly Marie Tran‘s chosen family comedy The Wedding Banquet is here.

Based on the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name, this updated remake stars Yang, Tran, Lily Gladstone and Han Gi-chan as two same-sex couples who navigate cultural identity, family expectations and their own queerness.

The trailer sets up the premise: after commitment-phobe Chris (Yang) rejects his boyfriend Min’s proposal, Min (Gi-chan) then proposes to their friend Angela (Tran) in an effort to keep his green card and remain in the United States. Angela accepts the proposal after Min promises to fund her partner Lee’s (Gladstone) IVF treatment.

Chaos erupts when Min’s grandmother, who does not know he is gay, travels from Korea to meet the person he is to marry.

“Min’s grandmother flew in from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law,” Yang’s Chris says in the trailer. “We gotta de-queer the house!”

Fire Island director Andrew Ahn helmed the film and co-wrote the script along with James Schamus.

Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung also star in the Bleeker Street film, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27. It arrives in theaters on April 18.

Focus Features is teaming up again with Robert Eggers. The studio is producing and financing the Nosferatu director’s next film, Werwulf, which he co-wrote, Deadline reports. It will release on Christmas Day 2026. Nosferatu became Focus Features’ second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. after it made $90.5 million in theaters after it was released in December 2024 …

Jon Bernthal is the latest actor to join Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. Deadline first reported that Bernthal will join the star-studded cast that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. The movie is expected to begin filming in February and is slated for a 2026 release …

Netflix is sticking with Love is Blind. The streamer has renewed the reality dating series through season 10, it announced Wednesday. Season 8 of the series will drop on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, while two more seasons of the show are to follow. Netflix released a video celebrating five years of Love is Blind on Wednesday. The show first debuted back in February 2020. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host season 8, which is set in Minnesota …

Tom Holland and Zendaya have made three films together, and they recently signed on for a fourth one.

Holland, who is in a relationship with Zendaya, opened up about the benefits of having his romantic partner with him on movie sets on a recent episode of the Dish podcast.

“Oh God, yeah. It’s a saving grace. Best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Holland said.

“Studios love it — one hotel room!” Holland joked when podcast host Nick Grimshaw mentioned Zendaya has talked about how she likes keeping on the same schedule as Holland. “Separate drivers,” Holland said. “We’re not crazy. It’s work, alright?”

Holland also discussed how he and Zendaya have navigated their fame during their relationship.

“It’s about being a little bit more organized, knowing where you want to go and there are restaurants that have little back rooms and stuff where you can have a more private night,” Holland said. “But at the end of the day, it’s no hardship. When people are recognizing you because they enjoy your work, it’s a pretty wonderful thing.”

The couple’s fourth film together will be Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming, untitled project. It will also star Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know anything about it,” Holland said. “I’m super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with [Nolan], it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it is.”

