New Mexico man diagnosed with plague in state’s 1st human case this year: Officials

New Mexico man diagnosed with plague in state’s 1st human case this year: Officials

Yersinia pestis, bacteria responsible for the plague, seen under optical microscopy. (Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesP

(VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M.) — A New Mexico man has been diagnosed with plague, marking the state’s first human case this year, according to local health officials.

The patient, a 43-year-old man from Valencia County — located just southwest of Albuquerque — was hospitalized with the condition but has since been discharged, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) said on Monday.

Recently, the patient had been camping in Rio Arriba County, which borders Colorado, where health officials believe he may have been exposed.

No other identifying information about the man was available, including his name or race/ethnicity.

“This case reminds us of the severe threat that can be posed by this ancient disease,” Dr. Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian for NMDOH, said in a press release. “It also emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and for taking measures to prevent further spread.”

Plague is a disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It naturally occurs in areas of the western U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

It typically affects wild rodents including wood rats, rock squirrels, ground squirrels, mice, prairie dogs and chipmunks, the CDC said.

Humans can contract the disease after being bitten by an infected flea, coming into contact with contaminated fluid or tissue from an infected animal or by inhaling infected droplets in the air.

The CDC notes that person-to-person spread of plague has not been documented in the U.S. since 1924.

In recent decades, an average of seven human plague cases have been reported each year, according to the CDC.

Plague is a disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It naturally occurs in areas of the western U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

It typically affects wild rodents including wood rats, rock squirrels, ground squirrels, mice, prairie dogs and chipmunks, the CDC said.

Humans can contract the disease after being bitten by an infected flea, coming into contact with contaminated fluid or tissue from an infected animal or by inhaling infected droplets in the air.

The CDC notes that person-to-person spread of plague has not been documented in the U.S. since 1924.

In recent decades, an average of seven human plague cases have been reported each year, according to the CDC.

There are three types of plague: bubonic plague, which is associated with enlarged lymph nodes called buboes; septicemic plague, which occurs when the bacteria enter the bloodstream; and pneumonic plague, which is when the infection enters the lungs.

Common symptoms of all three include headache, fever and weakness, according to the CDC.

Plague is treatable with commonly available antibiotics and the chances of full recovery are higher if a patient seeks medical care early, the CDC says.

To reduce the risk of plague, the NMDOH recommends avoiding sick or dead rodents and rabbits; cleaning up areas near the home where rodents could live; using insect repellent when outdoors; and keeping hay and wood as far away from the house as possible.

Additionally, the NMDOH recommends having a sick pet examined immediately by a veterinarian.

Although this is the first human case of plague recorded in New Mexico this year, it is not the first in the U.S.

Last week, a California resident tested positive for plague after likely being bitten by an infected flea while camping, according to local health officials in the state. In a separate incident last month, a person in Arizona died from plague.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

70% of children in Ukraine don’t have access to basic goods, services: UNICEF
70% of children in Ukraine don’t have access to basic goods, services: UNICEF
Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(Ukraine) — About 70% of children in Ukraine — roughly 3.5 million — do not have access to basic goods and services, such as adequate food or shelter, more than three years into the country’s ongoing war with Russia, according to new data published Thursday from UNICEF.

This is a four-fold increase from the 18% who were experiencing the same level of “material deprivation” in 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

UNICEF said “continued and relentless attacks” from Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure as well as on homes, schools and health care facilities have led to a rise in material deprivation.

“Seven out of 10 children are experiencing a severe deprivation in one of these areas that we have looked at whether that’s nutritious food, warm clothing, eating, spaces to play all of the things that any person would want for that child,” Joe English, a communications specialist with UNICEF, told ABC News. “And this is the result when you have more than three years of grinding war with little end in sight.”

English added, “It’s 70% who have this material deprivation, but there is not a child in Ukraine who has not been affected by this war today.”

UNICEF also found that one-third of children in Ukraine live in homes without a functioning water supply and sewage, and nearly half of children in the country do not have access to an area to play at home or outside.

English said it’s likely that these shares of children will only increase unless a ceasefire occurs.

Children in Ukraine have been among the casualties of the war. More than 2,700 children have been killed or maimed since February 2022, according to UNICEF.

Due to the destruction of health care infrastructure, English said many children have not been able to get the care they need for injuries and cannot be medically evacuated either.

English said when he was in Ukraine, he met a 15-year-old boy named Andre whose leg was badly injured when a car he was traveling in hit a landmine. Andre was eventually medically evacuated for treatment.

“No parent, no child wants to leave their homeland if they have any kind of choice,” English said. “When I spoke to Andre, he was adamant he would have preferred to stay in Ukraine, been able to have the support there. And so, investing in health facilities, health structures so that families can continue their lives is critical.”

He added that building infrastructure for psychosocial support is also critical due to children who currently need mental health support and will need it years from now.

“Providing that psychosocial support, that starts with a safe space and then professional, dedicated support to help children process the experiences they’ve been through,” he said. “It’s critical because … it really can help children recover.”

The UNICEF report comes as Russia hit Kyiv with another massive air attack overnight, sending missiles and drones over the span of almost 10 hours, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At least two were killed and 22 others were injured, Ukrainian officials said. 

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the July 10 strikes targeted “military-industrial complex facilities” and an airfield.

The first 10 days of July have already seen Russia launch 2,464 drones and 58 missiles into Ukraine, according to Ukrainian air force data.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

1st pill for obstructive sleep apnea could be around the corner
1st pill for obstructive sleep apnea could be around the corner
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The first oral pill for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) could be around the corner after pharmaceutical company Apnimed Inc. reported positive results from its stage III clinical trial.

Currently, many people diagnosed with OSA patients require a machine that covers their nose or both the nose and mouth during sleep and delivers air through a mask to help keep their airways open.

Apnimed’s lead candidate AD109 showed “clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions” in airway obstruction after 26 weeks, the company said in a press release.

AD109, a once-a-day pill, is a neuromuscular modulator that increases upper airway muscle tone, which is how contracted the muscles are in the upper airway.

OSA patients treated with the medication saw a nearly 50% reduction in the severity from baseline at week 26, compared to 6.8% of those in the placebo group.

The reduction was “significant” at the end of the study period, which concluded at 51 weeks. At the end of the trial, nearly 23% of participants saw “complete disease control.”

The results were part of Apnimed’s 12-month study looking at the safety and efficacy of AD109 in adults with mild, moderate and severe OSA.

AD109 was well-tolerated among participants with only mild or moderate adverse events. Which was consistent with prior studies, according to Apnimed. No serious adverse events were reported in the trial.

“With two large Phase 3 studies now demonstrating a consistent and significant efficacy profile for AD109, we are closer to delivering the first oral pharmacotherapy for over 80 million U.S. adults with OSA,” Dr. Larry Miller, CEO of Apnimed, said in a statement. “Given the scale of unmet need in OSA, where the majority of patients remain untreated, we believe AD109, as a simple once-daily oral drug, has the potential to expand and reshape the treatment landscape, which would represent a significant commercial opportunity for Apnimed.”

OSA is a sleep disorder in which the airways become narrowed or blocked while sleeping, causing breathing to pause, according to MedlinePlus.

Soon after falling asleep, people experience loud and heavy snoring. The snoring is often interrupted by a long silent period during which breathing stops and then followed by a loud snort and gasp as the patient attempts to breathe.

This can cause excessive daytime sleepiness and affect quality of life, mental well-being and cardiovascular health.

In addition to a CPAP machine, there are lifestyle changes that people with sleep apnea can make including avoiding alcohol or medications that cause drowsiness and losing excess weight.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded approval of Eli Lilly’s obesity medication Zepbound to include treating moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea for people with obesity.

The clinical trial did examine patients with a wide range of “weight classes” and did not see differences in efficacy based on weight.

Apnimed plans to file a New Drug Application with the FDA in early 2026, according to Miller.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

4-year-old from Mexico receiving ‘lifesaving medical treatment’ can remain in US: Lawyer
4-year-old from Mexico receiving ‘lifesaving medical treatment’ can remain in US: Lawyer
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) — A 4-year-old girl receiving “lifesaving medical treatment” in the United States was granted humanitarian parole for one year, allowing her and her mother to remain in the country, the child’s attorneys announced on Tuesday.

The child and her mother, Deysi Vargas, have been living in the U.S. since 2023, but received three letters from the Department of Homeland Security in April saying their humanitarian parole was being terminated.

The young girl — who is identified by her lawyers under the pseudonym “Sofia” — suffers from “short bowel syndrome,” which prevents her from being able to properly absorb nutrients and fluid from food on her own.

Vargas received official notice from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Tuesday that she and her daughter were granted humanitarian parole. The parole period will last for exactly one year, expiring on June 1, 2026.

The legal victory came after Vargas brought Sofia for a biometrics appointment at a USCIS field office in Bakersfield, California, on May 30.

“We are profoundly grateful that USCIS acted swiftly to grant Sofia and her mother one year of humanitarian parole. By moving quickly, the agency has ensured that a four‑year‑old girl can continue receiving her life-saving medical treatment. We commend USCIS for its responsiveness and for recognizing the urgency of this situation,” her lawyers at Public Counsel said in a statement.

Sofia began receiving life-saving medical treatment for this condition at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles when she and her parents crossed the border from Mexico in 2023 on humanitarian parole, Sofia’s lawyers said during a press conference in May.

Sofia’s medical care, which consists of her receiving specialized IV treatments for up to 14 hours a day, can only be administered in the United States, per the equipment manufacturer, her lawyers said.

Vargas said the treatment in the U.S. has allowed Sofia to “live her life” with her family, but if she and her daughter were forced to return back to Mexico, Sofia “will be at the hospital day and night,” she said during the press conference.

In their statement on Tuesday, Sofia’s attorneys said, “While we celebrate this victory, we cannot ignore the systemic challenges that brought Sofia to the brink. Her parole was terminated without warning, and for weeks there was no functional avenue to alert USCIS that a child’s life was in danger. It took an international outcry and pressure from elected officials to get a response — something that used to take a single phone call.”

“Our immigration system must protect everyone facing life‑threatening harm. We cannot let this country turn its back on our immigrant neighbors seeking safety, justice, and a fair chance at life,” her attorneys said.

ABC News’ Matt Claiborne and Megan Forrester contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.