New Mexico Republican Party headquarters targeted in suspected arson attack, officials say
New Mexico Senate Republicans

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — The New Mexico Republican Party headquarters was targeted in a suspected arson attack on Sunday, according to party officials.

At approximately 5:56 a.m. on Sunday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to the headquarters for a reported structure fire, officials said.

The flames were brought under control within five minutes of their arrival and there were no reported injuries, fire rescue said.

The structure suffered “damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building,” fire rescue said.

The words “ICE=KKK” were also spray-painted on the building, officials said.

The Republican Party of New Mexico said the incident was a “deliberate act of arson.”

“This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms and our right to political expression,” party officials said in a statement on Sunday.

Party officials said this is not an isolated incident, claiming it is part of a “disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country — fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts.”

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela said those who “resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable.”

“The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced,” Barela said in a statement. “We will emerge from this stronger, more united and more determined to fight for the people of New Mexico and the future of our country.”

The Democratic Party of New Mexico said on X that it also “condemns the vandalism of the @NewMexicoGOP office as strongly as possible.”

“We firmly maintain that this sort of act has absolutely no place in our Democracy, & that peaceful discourse & organization are the only ways to approach political differences in our country,” the party wrote. “We hope whoever is responsible is found and held accountable.”

New Mexico Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez added, “Political violence is unacceptable, including the arson attack on New Mexico’s GOP headquarters. The perpetrators must be held accountable. Every American should be able to freely and safely participate in our democracy.”

Leticia Muñoz, the executive director of the State Republican Party of New Mexico, said she is “thankful to first responders and law enforcement who saved our office from burning to the ground.”

“My resolve is even stronger today to continue to ‘FIGHT’ for our state,” Muñoz said in a statement.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate this incident, officials said.

Suspect in Graceland fraud pleads guilty in connection with scheme
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in connection with what prosecutors called a “brazen” attempt to fraudulently put Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate up for auction.

Lisa Findley pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated identity theft that was previously filed against her.

When asked if she understood what she was pleading guilty to, Findley said, “yes.” She did not make a statement explaining her conduct.

Prosecutors are recommending Findley receive a 57-month federal prison sentence. She is due back in court for sentencing on June 19.

Findley, 53, initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in the wake of her arrest last year. The trial had been scheduled to start in mid-April before Tuesday’s change of plea hearing.

The mail fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Findley formed a “brazen scheme” to try to “extort a settlement from the Presley family.”

As part of the scheme, prosecutors said Findley forged the signatures of Elvis Presley’s late daughter Lisa Marie and Florida notary Kimberly Philbrick in order to claim that Lisa Marie did not pay back a $3.8 million loan from a purported company called Naussany Investments that listed Graceland as collateral.

Philbrick spoke exclusively to ABC News, telling “Good Morning America” in August 2024 and “IMPACT x Nightline” in October 2024 that she never notarized anything for Lisa Marie Presley and has no idea how her name got involved in the scheme.

Naussany Investments, an unregistered entity that prosecutors said Findley was behind, filed public notices in May 2024 stating that it would auction off Graceland at the front of the Shelby County Courthouse.

A Shelby County chancellor issued a temporary injunction at the eleventh hour that prevented such an auction from taking place, citing an affidavit from Philbrick that stated her signature was forged and she never met Lisa Marie.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Drone operator charged for hitting ‘super scooper’ plane during Palisades Fire: DOJ
(CALIFORNIA) — A California man has agreed to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and faces up to a year in federal prison for operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the early days of the Palisades Fire, prosecutors announced Friday.

Peter Akemann, 56, of Culver City, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft for the Jan. 9 drone collision, which damaged the Canadian “super scooper” and took it out of commission for several days amid the devastating fire, according to federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.

According to the plea agreement, filed Friday, Akemann admitted his reckless operation of the drone interfered with the firefighting aircraft’s operations and “posed an imminent safety hazard” to the two-person crew.

The impact of the collision caused an approximately 3-inch-by-6-inch hole in the aircraft’s left wing, prosecutors said. The aircraft, which is designed to scoop water from bodies of water and drop it on fires, was able to land safely and was taken out of service for approximately five days for repairs, prosecutors said.

“We’re in the largest wildfire ever to hit Southern California. We need all the planes that we can have at the time. And now we have one down for five days,” acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said during a press briefing on Friday. “That has a real impact on operations.”

Investigators recovered parts of the damaged drone and were able to trace that to a specific drone, which led them to Akemann, prosecutors said.

Akemann launched the drone from the top of a parking garage in Santa Monica out of curiosity to observe the wildfire damage, but lost sight of it after it flew about 1.5 miles, according to McNally.

The Federal Aviation Administration had issued temporary flight restrictions at the time that prohibited drone operations near the Los Angeles County wildfires.

There is no evidence that the collision was intentional, according to FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis.

McNally said the message to the public is “deterrence.”

“If you fly a drone around wildfires and you do so recklessly, law enforcement is going to find you and we’re going to hold you accountable,” he said.

Akemann has not yet entered a guilty plea. He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

“Mr. Akemann is deeply sorry for the mistake he made by flying a drone near the boundary of the Palisades fire area on January 9, 2025, and for the resulting accident,” his attorneys, Vicki Podberesky and Glen Jonas, said in a statement to ABC News. “He accepts responsibility for his grave error in judgment and is cooperating with the government in effort to make amends.”

As part of the plea agreement, Akemann has agreed to pay full restitution to the government of Quebec, which supplied the super scooper, and the company that repaired the plane — estimated to be at least $65,169.

He has also agreed to complete 150 hours of community service in support of the Southern California wildfire relief effort, prosecutors said.

The misdemeanor offense carries a prison sentence of up to one year in federal prison. Any prison sentence will ultimately be determined by a judge, McNally said.

“I’ll highlight the fact that he has agreed to plead guilty and accept responsibility, which I think is important here,” McNally said.

Akemann’s attorneys said there are a “number of mitigating factors” that will be brought up in court, including his “reliance on the DJI Drone’s geo fencing safeguard feature and the failure of that feature.”

The Palisades Fire ignited on Jan. 7 and has burned more than 23,400 acres in Los Angeles County. It is now 98% contained, according to Cal Fire. Nearly 8,000 structures are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

South, Midwest and Northeast brace for yet another storm
(NEW YORK) — A winter storm has left tornado damage along the Gulf Coast and piles of snow in the Plains and the Midwest — and residents are now preparing for a new storm moving in this weekend.

This latest storm has dropped over 11 inches of snow in Iowa, 10 inches in Illinois and 7.5 inches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the southern end of the storm, at least two tornadoes were reported in Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday as winds gusted near 60 mph.

Next, the atmospheric river that’s currently pounding California with rain will move across the country on Friday and this weekend.

The storm will bring heavy snow on Friday to the Rocky Mountains, where winter storm warnings and watches have been issued.

By Saturday, this storm will bring another round of severe weather to the Gulf Coast, with more damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

The storm will also bring more snow, ice and rain to the Midwest and the Northeast on Saturday and Sunday.

