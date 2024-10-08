New ‘Moana 2’ special look features Moana sailing the seas in new adventure

Disney

A new special look at Moana 2 is here.

Walt Disney Animation Studios teased more of the highly anticipated sequel in a special look video on Tuesday, which features Moana sailing the seas of Oceania, battling monsters and more with her pal Maui by her side.

The special look also features Auli’i Cravalho, who voices Moana, singing a new song in the film called “We’re Back.”

News of the Moana sequel was first announced in February by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and a trailer for the film debuted at D23 in Anaheim, California, in August.

Fans of the film were first introduced to Moana in 2016. The first film follows the adventurous teenager as she embarks on a quest to save her people on the Polynesian island of Motunui.

A press release for the sequel describes the film as following Moana “on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.”

During an interview with Good Morning America at D23, Dwayne Johnson, who voices Maui in the film, shared what fans can expect from Moana in the sequel.

“There’s something in her instinct and in her gut,” he said at the time. “There’s an inner voice that keeps telling her that there’s more out there. And it’s beyond the reef as she thought before but also, there’s more — especially when it comes to the culture and the islands — and you have a young lady who’s just not satisfied with what is currently happening and she does believe there’s more and she needs a little help from her demigod friend, Maui, and we go on a crazy, unbelievable adventure.”

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Harris returns to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and more
In brief: Harris returns to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and more

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her seventh appearance on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and first since nailing down the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, Oct. 8, according to Variety. The appearance will come one night after her running mate Tim Walz guests on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and both appear on CBS’ 60 Minutes

Paramount Pictures has announced Nov. 21, 2025 as the release date for its The Running Man remake, starring Glen Powell, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original 1987 film was set in a dystopian America, where a falsely convicted policeman — played by Arnold Schwarzenegger — gets his shot at freedom when he must forcibly participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, must battle killers for their freedom …

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reteaming for new Netflix crime thriller titled RIP, according to the streaming service. They’ll be joined by Coming 2 America‘s Teyana Taylor and The Flash‘s Sasha Calle. Plot details are being kept under wraps. A release date has yet to be announced …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ canceled and more
In brief: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ canceled and more

Max has canceled its Pretty Little Liars reboot after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin starred Good Witch‘s Bailee Madison as Imogen, described as “a true survivor” and the “final girl” to uncover the mystery of “A.” Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco also starred …

Kathryn Crosby, the actress and singer best known for her roles in films like The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Anatomy of a Murder, died Sept. 20 of natural causes at her home in Hillsborough, California, a representative for the Crosby family announced, according to Variety.  Crosby, the widow of singer/actor Bing Crosby, was 90. Kathryn was also a frequent guest on her husband’s Merrie Olde Christmas specials. Bing Crosby died in 1977 at the age of 74 …

When Hope Calls has gotten a season 2 pickup at Great American Country, according to Parade. Season 2 launched with a two-part Christmas special called When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas back in 2021, but since then its fate had been up in the air. The When Calls the Heart spinoff follows the lives of two sisters, Lillian and Grace –played respectively by Morgan Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon –separated as children following the death of their parents and reunited as adults.  When Hope Calls originally aired on the Hallmark Channel before moving to GAC …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenn Tran’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ends in dramatic final
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Jenn Tran‘s journey on The Bachelorette didn’t end with a happily ever after.

The 26-year-old physician assistant student ended up proposing to Devin Strader in Hawaii because she wanted to “choose herself in this journey.” She also had a ring for him.

But during the after the final rose ceremony, Tran said that after leaving Hawaii, he started pulling away.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months,” Tran said. “We had left Hawaii engaged, it was the happiest day of my life. I thought I had found who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

“All the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and wanting to have this future planned out,” she continued, saying that his efforts were inconsistent and that he wasn’t calling as much.

Tran said that they had a happy couple counseling appointment planned in August, but the night before their session, Tran said he broke off the engagement.

“He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” she said.

“He was making bold proclamations of love,” she added. “Then suddenly the next day it was nothing.”

During the after the final rose ceremony, she came face to face with her ex for the first time in a month and shared how heartbroken she was, while also confronting him about why he broke off their engagement the way he did over a phone call.

She also questioned him about why after ending their engagement, he followed a former contestant on the previous season of The Bachelor, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

“It completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything we felt for each other,” she told him.

Strader didn’t have any response for her other than he was “regretfully late” in letting her know how he was feeling the entire time and that he “can’t excuse” following Georgas on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.