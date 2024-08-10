New ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer released at D23

A new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King arrived Friday.

Disney shared the new look at the highly anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed film, a prequel to The Lion King, at D23, the company’s annual fan expo.

Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa in the new film. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in previous Lion King movies.

Other new cast members include Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices Taka (aka Scar), and Anika Noni Rose, who voices Mufasa’s mother Afia, among others.

John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter are reprising their roles from the 2019 live-action Lion King remake as Rafiki, Pumbaa, Timon, Simba and Nala, respectively.

Notably, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, is voicing Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter.

“The journey of this film is kind of understanding how someone can build a family out of these very disparate parts,” Jenkins told GMA in April.

The Moonlight director added that it’s also about “how people who may be alone can find strength by coming together.”

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in theaters on Dec. 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Renner shows his scars from snowplow accident on ‘Men’s Health’ cover
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Jeremy Renner is showing off his scars.

A year and a half after surviving a snowplow accident that caused multiple injuries and had him on life support, Renner poses shirtless on the most recent cover of Men’s Health.

On the magazine’s cover, Renner’s scars from the accident are visible on his back, shoulders and stomach. In other photos from the cover shoot, a scar on his leg is also visible.

“I never really had scars before, they were probably more emotional, spiritual scars, you know?” Renner said in a video accompanying the photoshoot. “And now there are some physical ones. But the physical ones aren’t even from the accident, they’re just because of the accident. All those are just reminders of the beautiful, beautiful day that could have been a really bad day.”

Renner has also taken time to reflect on the accident, during which he says he momentarily died, and how he kept moving forward after the fact.

“I’m glad I’m here, and I’m going to keep feeding what you take with you: those shared experiences with those you love. It’s eternal, and you take it with you,” Renner said. “It’s connected. There’s no time, place, or space. It’s magnificent. It’s the mind’s eye. Not your vision. You don’t need vision — you’re dead. Vision is part of the stupid body thing. But the mind’s eye you take with you. You see in your mind — that’s being dead. That’s what it’s like being dead.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kevin Bacon learns being famous doesn’t “suck”
Courtesy Netflix

With the whole “six degrees” thing, pretty much everybody can recognize — or is actually linked to — Kevin Bacon, so he decided to change that with a little social experiment, he tells Vanity Fair.

The results of the experiment were pretty much a no-brainer: being famous is cool.

“I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable,” the Footloose icon told the magazine.

“Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent,” he added. He said he underwent a glow-down, with a makeup expert changing his looks with a prosthetic nose, glasses and fake teeth, before emerging incognito at the outdoor Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove.

“Nobody recognized me. People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you,'” Bacon recalled.

“I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f****** coffee or whatever. I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous,'” he lamented.

Speaking of the just-dropped Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and the new horror flick MaXXXine, Bacon said, “I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be. That I can have two totally different movies coming out within a couple of days of each other, and completely different roles. The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I’ve fought really long and hard for it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: Kimmel and Mulaney reportedly decline Oscars-hosting gig, and more

Scratch Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney‘s names off the list of potential Oscars hosts — sources say both have passed on hosting next year’s show, although there’s no official comment from ABC or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kimmel has hosted four times, including the 2024 Oscars, for which he earned rave reviews. Mulaney earned high marks for his turn as host of the Governor’s Award earlier this year, which many saw as an audition for the Oscars job. While he said no to this year’s show, he left the door open to host a future Oscars telecast, per THR. The 97th Oscars are set to air March 2, 2025 …

Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night, has a new stand-up comedy special set to air on HBO and Max this fall, the premium cable channel has announced. The Saturday Night Live alum taped the special in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. “Critics say it’s the special my kids will be talking about in therapy twenty years from now!” Meyers joked in a statement. Meyers’ first comedy special, Lobby Baby, aired on Netflix in 2019. In addition to his Late Night duties, the busy comedian co-hosts two podcasts: Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers and The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. He also co-headlines a monthly residency with John Oliver at the Beacon Theatre in New York …

Netflix has dropped the first trailer to the animated musical Spellbound. The feature, from Toy Story creator John Lasseter and Shrek director Vicky Jenson, features Rachel Zegler as the voice of Ellian, who must go on a daring quest to save her parents — voiced by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem — after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters. John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis and Tituss Burgess round out the voice cast. Spellbound premieres Nov. 22 …

The Morning Show has tapped Logan veteran Boyd Holbrook to play Brodie, “a popular and provocative talk show host,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper and Marion Cotillard in the show’s fourth season. The cast of Apple TV+’s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.