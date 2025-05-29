New Orleans jail escape: Reward for tips leading to arrest of 2 remaining fugitives increases to $50,000
(NEW ORLEANS, La) — The reward for the arrest of the two remaining inmates who broke out of a New Orleans jail this month has more than doubled to $50,000, authorities announced on Thursday, as police said they believe they are closing in on the “dangerous” fugitives.
Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves are among 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16, according to Louisiana State Police.
In the nearly two weeks since, eight of the inmates have been captured, but Massey and Groves remain on the run, police said.
There are now rewards totalling $50,000 per inmate for tips leading to their arrest, according to Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col Robert Hodges. That includes rewards being offered from the Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he said.
Hodges said police have “some strong leads” about where the remaining two fugitives are, though they still need tips because of the men’s movement.
“We’re confident that we are closing in on the remaining two escapees, and that we should have them in custody soon,” he said during a press briefing on Thursday. “We’re resilient, and although they’re going to get tired and frustrated as they try to move around Louisiana or move around the metropolitan area, they know the walls are closing in.”
Authorities urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two fugitives to reach out while acknowledging that may be difficult.
“We understand, along with our law enforcement partners, that some of you might be reporting a friend, a loved one, a relative, and albeit not easy, it is critical to your safety and the safety of the public that you report that,” Walter Martin, chief deputy U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana, said during the briefing.
Martin vowed to recapture the “dangerous inmates.” One of them, Groves, was recently convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting and faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said. Unrelated to that case, he also subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, online court records show.
Hodges warned that anyone who helps the remaining fugitives will be arrested and prosecuted.
“Now is the time to make the right choice,” he said.
Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans President and CEO Darlene Cusanza said Thursday the organization has received nearly 700 tips related to the inmates’ escape, resulting in the arrest of three of them. One inmate was arrested within 30 minutes of receiving the tip, she said. Three tipsters will be paid $10,000, she said.
The 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in the early morning hours of May 16 after climbing through a hole behind a toilet. Their disappearance was not noticed for several hours and touched off a massive manhunt.
Over a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of helping the escapees, including another inmate in the jail and a jail maintenance worker who is accused of shutting off water to the toilet allowing escapees to remove it.
Three of the 10 inmates who escaped were apprehended in New Orleans within the first 24 hours of the jailbreak. The others were captured in the following days, including in Baton Rouge and two in Texas.
The eight captured inmates have been transported to a secure state facility in Louisiana, Hodges said.
(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department’s National Security Division has been in a scramble trying to meet President Donald Trump’s promise on Monday to release declassified information from the JFK assassination investigation today.
Trump, during a visit Monday to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, announced the government would be releasing all the files on Kennedy’s assassination on Tuesday afternoon.
Less than half an hour after that announcement, the Justice Department’s office that handles foreign surveillance requests and other intelligence-related operations began to shift resources to focus on the task, sources said.
In an email just before 5 p.m. ET Monday, a senior official within DOJ’s Office of Intelligence said that even though the FBI had already conducted “an initial declassification review” of the documents, “all” of the attorneys in the operations section now had to provide “a second set of eyes” to help with this “urgent NSD-wide project.”
Eventually, however, it was other National Security Division attorneys who ended up having to help, sources said.
Attorneys from across the division were up throughout the night, into the early morning hours, each reading through as many as hundreds of pages of documents, sources said. Only prosecutors with an impending arrest or other imminent work did not have to help, sources said.
A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
In promising the release of JFK files today, Trump said Monday that there is “a tremendous amount of paper.”
“You’ve got a lot of reading,” he said. “I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, ‘Just don’t redact. You can’t redact.'”
Trump in January signed an executive order directing the “full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy” in order to end the decades-long wait for the release of the government’s secret files on Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.
ABC News’ Hannah Demissie and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.
(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — A man is accused of intentionally plowing into a 10-year-old, a 12-year-old and a teacher in a hit-and-run outside a school at a church on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, officials said.
Justin Collin Adams, who was taken into custody on Thursday following an hourslong manhunt, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault and battery, according to online records. He was held without bond at a Friday court appearance.
Adams is accused of intentionally targeting children Thursday afternoon at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, authorities said.
Adams allegedly first drove onto the playground and struck a 12-year-old, who suffered minor injuries, an officer said in court Friday.
He then allegedly sped toward where kids were seeking protection and hit a teacher who “flew over the hood and onto the roof and onto the ground,” the officer said.
Adams allegedly then drove onto the sidewalk and struck a 10-year-old, pinning him under the car, the officer said.
A federal criminal investigator — who is a member of the church and spoke on behalf of the families at Friday’s court appearance — said about 40 students witnessed the attack.
The teacher remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the church member said.
One child was treated at the scene and released, police said, and the second child was admitted to a hospital and later discharged, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The 10-year-old had 4.6 inches of ground clearance under the car, the church member said, calling his survival a “miracle.”
The 10-year-old’s mom gave an emotional statement in court Friday, saying, “I hope that no other mother had to get this phone call that I had to endure yesterday.”
“By the grace of God, they were saved,” she said, adding, “I am here to hopefully get justice for all of the children.”
Adams, 36, allegedly ditched his sedan after the crash and fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife, according to Isle of Palms police Sgt. Matt Storen.
Authorities launched a massive manhunt, which included grid searches of houses, drones scanning the sky and checkpoints at the entryway to Sullivan’s Island, police said.
A sergeant in a Charleston County aviation unit helicopter ended up spotting the suspect, who was found in a boat at a dock across the street from the church, officials said.
Adams’ attorney said in court that two weeks ago Adams voluntarily checked himself in to a hospital psychiatric unit. He was diagnosed with depression and prescribed Lexapro, which is used to treat anxiety and depression, his lawyer said.
(NEW ORLEANS) — During the ongoing massive manhunt for 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail last week, authorities say the use of facial recognition cameras run by a private organization helped lead to the recapture of one of the fugitives — even as the police department has come under scrutiny by critics from civil rights organizations to conservative politicians over its use of the technology.
Earlier this week, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told ABC News that facial recognition cameras maintained by Project N.O.L.A. had been used in the New Orleans manhunt despite the fact that she recently ordered a pause in the automated alerts her officers had been receiving from the group, which operates independently of the police department.
Kirkpatrick recently told The Washington Post she ordered the alerts to officers turned off until she is “sure that the use of the app meets all the requirements of the law and policies.”
Citing the New Orleans Police Department’s partnership with Project N.O.L.A., the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement it is believed to be the first known widespread effort by a major American law enforcement agency to use artificial intelligence technology to identify suspects in an assortment of crimes across the city.
In a statement, the ACLU said the use of live facial recognition raises constitutional and privacy issues and “is a radical and dangerous escalation of the power to surveil people as we go about our daily lives.”
Critics of the New Orleans Police Department’s use of facial recognition cameras said that the average citizen should understand that they are not opting in or are being made aware that they are being scanned by the cameras.
“Facial recognition technology poses a direct threat to the fundamental rights of every individual and has no place in our cities,” Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, said in a statement about the city’s partnership with Project N.O.L.A. “We call on the New Orleans Police Department and the City of New Orleans to halt this program indefinitely and terminate all use of live-feed facial recognition technology.”
Some Republicans in Congress also opposed the unchecked use of the technology, most notably Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Steve Daines of Montana.
In a March 27, 2025 letter to Kash Patel, who was then acting director of the federal Bureau Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms Explosives, Biggs, the chairman of the House Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, and Davidson raised concerns over news reports indicating the ATF utilized facial recognition technology to identify gun owners. “The Subcommittee has concerns about ATF’s use of facial recognition and Al programs and the effects that its use has upon American citizens’ Second Amendment rights and rights to privacy,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter, requesting documents on policies and training in the use of facial recognition technology.
Democrats, including Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon have also joined bipartisan efforts to curtail the use of such surveillance.
How authorities are using live facial recognition
The 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans on May 16, officials said. Five of the fugitives have since been recaptured, leaving five others, including three charged with murder, still on the run as of Thursday afternoon.
Kirkpatrick told ABC News this week that one of the fugitives was caught and another narrowly got away after live facial recognition cameras operated by Project N.O.L.A. located them while scanning crowds in the French Quarter.
Bryan Lagarde, executive director of Project N.O.L.A., told ABC News that after being notified of the jailbreak on Friday, state police gave his group a list of the escapees.
“We put that into our facial recognition. It took approximately four minutes to do that and within, literally, less than a minute later we started tracking two of the escapees,” Lagarde said.
He said the information about fugitive Kendall Myles and another escaped inmate, who he said is facing attempted second-degree murder charges, was sent to state police investigators who confirmed the two men were part of the jailbreak.
“Then they immediately went out to the French Quarter, which is where we were tracking them walking down Bourbon Street,” Lagarde said.
Myles was arrested after police found him hiding under a car. The second escapee, however, managed to get away.
“I’m sure they knew there were cameras because they were walking around with their faces held down and things like that. All it takes is just a second for them to look up and then there’s facial recognition,” Lagarde said.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Lagarde declined to say if his cameras have located any of the other escapees.
Group operates 200 facial recognition cameras in New Orleans Largarde said that his organization has been using live facial recognition cameras in New Orleans for the past two years.
In response to potential privacy concerns, Lagarde said, “As far as the facial recognition is concerned, it’s scanning your face, my face, everyone’s faces. If you’re wanted and we know that you’re wanted, you’re going to be in trouble. If you are not wanted, its going to instantly disregard your face and just move on to the next person.”
He said his group maintains about 5,000 cameras in New Orleans, including 200 that have facial recognition capabilities. He said the facial recognition cameras not only scan faces, but also clothing, vehicle and license plates.
“We work a very large number of the major crimes here in New Orleans: Homicides, shootings, stabbings, home invasions, rapes, robberies all the way down to the thefts and the burglaries,” Lagarde said.
Project N.O.L.A. works with the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police but does not have an official contract with either agency, officials said.
Before the manhunt, the New Orleans police had appeared to distance themselves from Project N.O.L.A..
The police department “does not own, rely on, manage, or condone the use by members of the department of any artificial intelligence systems associated with the vast network” of Project N.O.L.A.’s cameras, a spokesman for the police department agency said in a statement to The Washington Post.
Kirkpatrick, the New Orleans police superintendent, said her agency has operated surveillance cameras across the city, many in the entertainment districts, but none of them have facial recognition capabilities. According to the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation, the city has about 3,600 police operated cameras across the city.
What local laws say
While the city has an ordinance on the use of facial recognition technology, Kirkpatrick said there are exceptions to the rules.
“Sometimes, people think that we have a total ban on the use of facial recognition and that is not quite accurate,” Kirkpatrick said. “There are exceptions, and I think that this one would meet the exception of those ordinances.”
According to the city ordinance, “Evidence obtained from facial recognition alone shall not be sufficient to establish probable cause for the purpose of effectuating an arrest by the NOPD or another law enforcement agency. The source of the image and the underlying reasons for the requested use of facial recognition systems as an investigative lead shall be documented in a police report.”
The ordinance says “facial-recognition technology, shall not be used as a surveillance tool.” But the ordinance also states that “nothing in this section shall prohibit NOPD from requesting the use of facial recognition technology in the investigation of the prior occurrence of the following significant crimes as defined in Louisiana Revised Statute,” including murder, manslaughter, solicitation of murder, first-degree robbery, drive-by shootings and carjackings.
“They had my permission, that’s for sure,” Kirkpatrick said of the use of facial recognition technology in the manhunt.
Three of the five escaped inmates still being sought on Friday have been have been charged with murder or attempted murder, including one who was convicted in a double homicide, authorities.
A ‘dragnet system?’
The Washington Post investigation published this week reported that New Orleans police were using Project N.O.L.A.’s network of facial recognition cameras to monitor the streets for wanted suspects over the past two years in ways that appeared “out of step” with the local ordinance.
In the interview with ABC about the manhunt, Kirkpatrick said that Project N.O.L.A. is a “useful partner” but stressed that it is not law enforcement and is not bound by the local ordinance, raising issues of accountability about Project N.O.L.A. and the data it collects on ordinary citizens who are being surveilled in this untargeted manner.
“I’m very supportive of any technology that we can use to bring violent people back in, and then we can deal with the issues later, but we actually operate within the boundaries of the law,” she said. “As long as it’s constitutional, ethical, we’re going to stay within the boundaries. But this is a bigger topic and discussion, mainly for our politicians to decide what kind of laws they want.”
Other police departments across the country have faced questions over their use of the technology.
The use of facial recognition software by U.S. businesses has also grown sharply in recent years, analysts and privacy advocates told ABC News.
The uses range from tech companies securing personal devices and retailers scanning for potential shoplifters to e-commerce giants tracking delivery drivers. Retailers are also using facial recognition scanning on shoppers to adjust pricing in stores.
Companies contend that the technology helps them achieve a safe and efficient operation, benefiting consumers and employees alike. Critics say the powerful tool encroaches on the privacy of everyday people, risking undue punishment or discrimination, the experts said.
Jake Laperruque, deputy director of the Center for Democracy & Technology’s Security and Surveillance Project, said facial recognition cameras are an “unproven, error-prone tool.”
“This is the first documented case in the U.S. of police using untargeted facial recognition, which countries like China employ to track people across cities and surveil their Uyghur citizens,” Laperruque said in a statement to ABC News regarding New Orleans’ police use of the technology. “This kind of dragnet system belongs in a dystopian sci-fi movie, not in American cities. Average pedestrians shouldn’t have to worry that untested AI technology will set off alarm bells and send police after them.”
One of the key issues of facial recognition and AI is that studies have shown that it can be racially biased and is particularly error prone with people of color, older people and women.
“There’s been error rates between 80 and 90%. That means nine out of every ten times that the system says, ‘Hey, here’s someone from our watch list,’ it’s actually a false alarm,” Laperruque said of the use of these cameras as untargeted or real-time surveillance tools based on pilot programs run in the United Kingdom.
“Facial recognition could be used to catalog attendees at a protest or political rallies of any affiliation, individuals going to a church, people visiting a medical clinic, or an array of other sensitive activities,” Laperruque told ABCNews.
He added, “Given these risks it’s no surprise that surveillance reform in general — and placing guardrails on facial recognition in particular — has support from across the political spectrum, including some of the most progressive and conservative members of Congress — just last month at a Congressional hearing conservative members of Congress highlighted the dangers of facial recognition and other unchecked forms of surveillance.”