New Orleans prepares for possible federal immigration crackdown
(NEW ORLEANS) — The federal government will be targeting New Orleans soon as its next city to ramp up immigration enforcement, sources with knowledge of the plans told ABC News.
At least 200 border patrol agents are expected in the city in the coming weeks, according to the source, who noted that plans are preliminary and could change.
The pending buildup of agents comes two weeks after the Border Patrol and other federal agencies increased their presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and made over 250 arrests.
Greg Bovino, the commander-at-large of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), personally oversaw that effort and is expected to lead the New Orleans surge, sources said.
Bovino teased “next level” immigration enforcement in an X post Saturday, but didn’t say where.
“Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, immigration enforcement is going next level,” he said.
Although Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, has supported proposals for a federal surge and asked for the National Guard to be deployed in his state, schools and businesses have been bracing for the increased federal presence.
Several schools have sent warnings to parents and teachers in anticipation of the increased federal presence, with some offering free rides to school, according to Nola.com.
(SAN DIEGO) — Border Patrol agents in San Diego rescued an injured cyclist who fell more than 50 feet from a cliff and into a remote canyon, authorities said.
On Saturday, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents working in the vicinity of Otay Lakes County Park in California “heard cries for help originating from a canyon adjacent to the Sweetwater Dam,” according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday.
After hearing the calls for help, agents began investigating and hiked into the canyon where they encountered a man suffering from multiple serious injuries, officials said.
“The cyclist told agents he lost his footing while walking his bike along a trail on the canyon wall, falling more than 50 feet into the bottom of the canyon,” CBP said in their statement regarding the incident. “Unable to move for hours, he called for help until he was finally found by the Border Patrol agents.”
Additional agents, including a Border Patrol emergency medical technician, arrived on scene to assist with the rescue operation and stabilize the injured man, authorities said.
“There is no doubt in my mind that these agents saved this man’s life,” said San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker. “I am truly thankful the agents were in the right place at the right time to make a difference.”
The injured cyclist was airlifted by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Officials did not give any details on the man’s medical condition.
Agents returned to the scene the next day to recover the bike and other personal belongings, ultimately delivering the items to the cyclist’s wife, authorities said.
(NEW YORK) — A New York woman has been indicted for allegedly using fentanyl to drug and rob four men, killing three in the process, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
Tabitha Bundrick, 36, faces 11 counts of murder, robbery, burglary and assault charges for targeting men in the span of 10 months between 2023 and 2024, the DA’s office said.
Bundrick pleaded not guilty on Wednesday at the New York State Supreme Court, according to court documents.
“This callous behavior allegedly led to the deaths of three people. As alleged, each incident was calculated: Tabitha Bundrick knowingly provided fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate her victims so she could steal their personal belongings. As a result of our long-term investigation, she is now facing significant charges,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.
“I want to be very clear to those who think they can get away with drugging and robbing unsuspecting victims: working with our law enforcement partners, we will uncover and prosecute this conduct,” Bragg added.
Prosecutors said the first death occurred in April 2023, when Bundrick approached Mario Paullan, 42, and his friend in Washington Heights to sell them soap. She then offered to have sex with them in exchange for money, taking the men to an empty apartment she broke into and giving them cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to the DA’s office.
The friend told police he woke up the next morning with no memory of what happened, their belongings missing, and Paullan dead beside him, according to the DA’s office.
Paullan’s young son submitted a letter to the court in the federal case expressing the pain his father’s death has caused.
“My Dad’s death has been the hardest blow life has given me,” wrote the son, who was not named in the filing. “I felt like my world collapsed. He told me I had to be the man of the house, to take care of my mother and sister. Now, even though I feel broken inside, I dry my tears so I can hold them and tell them everything will be okay.”
According to prosecutors, the second death occurred in September 2023, when Bundrick met Miguel Navez, 39, in Washington Heights and went back with him to his apartment, where she also gave him drugs laced with fentanyl.
Navez was found dead three days later by his brother, missing all of his personal belongings, according to the DA’s office.
The third incident connected to Bundrick occurred in February 2024, when prosecutors allege Bundrick gave Abrihan Fernandez, 34, fentanyl-laced drugs in his apartment, and he died. Bundrick allegedly used Fernandez’s credit card multiple times and rigged the building’s front door to open for her, according to prosecutors.
Bundrick’s lawyers said in a sentencing memo that Bundrick is a victim of childhood sexual abuse and trauma from being a prostitute, who intellectually functions at a third-grade level.
“Ms. Bundrick undoubtedly made a poor decision when she shared her drugs with men who were just ‘looking for a good time.’ But she never intended to kill anyone,” her lawyers said the memo obtained by the Associated Press.
Bundrick is already serving 13 years in prison for drug offenses relating to the case, and following her court appearance, she was remanded to Rikers Island. If convicted of murder, she could face 25 years to life in prison.
(MIDDLEBURY, Vt.) — Police in Vermont said they are searching for a missing college student who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week.
Lia Smith, 21, a senior at Middlebury College, was reported missing on Sunday, according to police.
The California native was last seen in a building on campus on Friday at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Middlebury Police Department.
The search has involved the use of a drone, with investigators “working to identify additional potential search areas,” the police department said on Monday.
Middlebury College said its Department of Public Safety is also assisting the Middlebury Police Department in the search.
“We will do everything we can to find Lia,” Middlebury officials said in a statement to the school community on Monday. “She is a beloved member of our Middlebury family and there is nothing more important than the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and of our entire community.”
The school said it has been in touch with the student’s family and friends “to offer support and learn all we can about the student’s recent activities and whereabouts.” Counseling services are also being offered, it said.
When contacted on Wednesday for the latest on the missing student, a school spokesperson referred ABC News to its Monday update.
ABC News reached out to the Middlebury Police Department on Wednesday for updates on the search but has not yet received a response.
Smith is described by police as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191.