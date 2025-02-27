New Prime Video series ‘House of David’ is like biblical ‘Game of Thrones,’ says creator

House of David, Prime Video’s series about the life of the biblical King David, debuts Thursday with three episodes. It depicts how shepherd boy David is anointed king of Israel while another king, Saul, is on the throne. In that way, show creator Jon Erwin says it’s similar to another epic series about the struggle for power.

“I think it is a bit like Game of Thrones,” Erwin says.The drama of a boy chosen to be king by this prophet, in a nation that had a king. … That is instant dramatic tension. And it is a battle over this throne, and who is man’s choice? Who is God’s choice? So it does have some of those same story drivers.”

Erwin also feels that House of David tells a story that’s a blueprint for all those that followed.

“Whether it’s Luke Skywalker or Harry Potter, Frodo … the classic hero’s journey, in many ways … has its roots, at least somewhat, in the life of David 3,000 years ago,” he notes.

Newcomer Michael Iskander, who plays David, says he went straight to the source to prepare to portray such a historical figure.

“I always found myself going to … the Bible, and just really delving into who David was as a person,” he says. “What is his character? What is he ultimately seeking in life? And what are the things that got him to where he was?”

Iskander’s background in Broadway musicals, and his family background, also helped prepare him to play David, who’s also a musician.

“I knew that whoever would play David would have to sing the Psalms in Hebrew because it has to be in the original language. It has to be on a lyre. It has to be with that Eastern ornamentation,” he says. “I had a bit of experience in that. I grew up in Egypt. I know what that music sounds like.”

Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters
The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Presenters include Andrew Garfield, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Yeoh, Nicolas Cage, Sharon Stone and Viola Davis.

Also on the list are Elton John, Michael Keaton, Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Brosnahan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Vin Diesel and more.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Emilia Pérez has the most nominations on the film side, with 10 nods, while The Bear is the top nominee on the TV side, with five.

Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg have a mini ‘Sex and the City’ reunion
Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg had a mini Sex and the City reunion.

Nixon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of her and Eigenberg seemingly on the set of And Just Like That…, the iconic show’s sequel series.

The actors, who played Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, are seen bundled up, with Nixon wearing a puffer jacket over a sweater and Eigenberg wearing a jean jacket over a flannel shirt.

“Fancy seeing you here,” she captioned the post.

The costars are friendly in real life, but their onscreen counterparts have had a roller-coaster relationship.

After falling in love on Sex and the City, Miranda and Steve have since split in the sequel series.

And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season.

Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall confirmed she won’t be back after her cameo last season. Rosie O’Donnell and Patti LuPone will be joining Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and others in the cast for season 3.

New ‘Little House on the Prairie’ adaptation on the horizon
Get ready to head back to the world of Little House on the Prairie.

Netflix announced Wednesday that fans can look forward to a “reimagining” of Laura Ingalls Wilder‘s famous book series, which also spawned a massively popular series in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West,” read an X post from the streamer.

Rebecca Sonnenshine is the showrunner for the new Little House on the Prairie series.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Sonnenshine told Tudum. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Wilder published eight installments in her semi-autobiographical Little House on the Prairie book series between 1932 and 1943.

Those books served as the inspiration for the television series of the same name, which ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983 and starred Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and more.

