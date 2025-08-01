New series based on ‘The Holiday’ is in the works

New series based on ‘The Holiday’ is in the works

David Lodge/FilmMagic via Getty Images

A new series based on the beloved 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday is in the works at Apple TV+.

The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers, starred Cameron Diaz as Amanda, a single American woman, and Kate Winslet as Iris, a single British woman.

The two women swap homes during the Christmas season and unexpectedly find love after heartbreak with Amanda meeting Graham, played by Jude Law, and Iris connecting with Miles, portrayed by Jack Black.

The film quickly became a hit and is now a Christmas classic.

The new TV series version of The Holiday is expected to keep the storyline but will introduce viewers to new characters.

Writer Krissie Ducker is set to executive produce, and actor and comedian Rob Delaney is attached to write the new series, which will be produced with Left Bank Pictures.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jenna Ortega says her life changed after ‘Wednesday’﻿: ‘I was an unhappy person’
Jenna Ortega says her life changed after ‘Wednesday’﻿: ‘I was an unhappy person’
JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Jenna Ortega found superstardom thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress is opening up about how her life changed after the hit show.

“To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person,” Ortega said. “After the pressure, the attention — as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary.”

Ortega said she felt “incredibly misunderstood” at the height of her fame.

“I feel like being a bully is very popular right now,” Ortega said. “Having been on the wrong side of the rumor mill was incredibly eye-opening.”

Ortega also described several positives to her starring role of Wednesday Addams.

“I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet,” Ortega said.

But with some positives also came a few negatives.

“I’m doing a show I’m going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I’m also a young woman,” Ortega said. “It’s like how you’re dressed in the schoolgirl costume. There’s just something about it that’s very patronizing. Also, when you’re short, people are already physically looking down on you.”

All of this being said, Ortega says she is very grateful for the fans she’s acquired through Wednesday.

“I want to be able to give back to them. But I also want to do things that are creatively fulfilling to me,” Ortega said. “So it’s finding that balance of doing movies that they might be interested in and then doing movies that I’m interested in.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Disney announces ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ in development
Disney announces ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ in development
Disney

You can bring your Ohana to see even more Stitch in theaters sometime soon.

Disney has announced plans for a second live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

The reveal was made on Thursday, June 26, also known as Stitch Day. June is the sixth month of the year, making the date 6/26, similar to the lovable blue alien’s experiment number of 626.

Disney made the sequel announcement in a video shared to Instagram.

The video finds the live-action Stitch puppet driving a tiny pink convertible with two Hawaiian license plates that read “2 FAST.”

“Get ready!” Stitch says as he drives on to the Walt Disney Studios lot in California. “Here we go! Stitch want! Stitch want!”

Stitch then makes a pattern with his tires in the parking lot that reads, “Lilo and Stitch 2.”

“should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret,” Disney’s caption reads. “a 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch opened on May 23. It has grossed over $920 million worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock to star in romantic thriller
Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock to star in romantic thriller
Jared Cowan for American Cinematheque at Beyond Fest at Egyptian Theatre

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reteaming for a new film.

The actors are set to star in an upcoming, untitled movie in development at Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Jackie screenwriter Noah Oppenheim is penning the script for the new movie, of which the plot details are being kept under wraps. The studio describes the film as a “propulsive romantic thriller.”

The project will be a true Speed reunion. Bullock and Reeves will produce the film along with Mark Gordon, reuniting the team who worked together on the hit 1994 action film. According to Amazon MGM Studios, Gordon and Oppenheim had the idea for this new film, which they brought to Reeves and Bullock, who then went on to help develop the project with them.

In addition to Speed, Reeves and Bullock also starred together in the 2006 film The Lake House.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.