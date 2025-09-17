New ‘South Park’ episode delayed hours before debut: ‘We didn’t get it done in time’

New ‘South Park’ episode delayed hours before debut: ‘We didn’t get it done in time’

A still from ‘South Park.’ (Paramount+)

There will be no new episode of South Park on Wednesday.

The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have announced that the previously scheduled episode of South Park that was supposed to air Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central has been postponed.

“Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This ones’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time,” Parker and Stone said in a statement. “Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

This upcoming, delayed episode will be the first since the death of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

The Aug. 6 episode of South Park, titled “Got a Nut,” featured jokes about Kirk’s politics, as well as his podcasting and debating styles. The episode has since been pulled from Comedy Central’s rotation of linear reruns but is available to stream on Paramount+.

The announcement also included the upcoming South Park episode schedule. There will be new episodes of the adult animated TV series on Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann exits show ahead of season 3
‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann exits show ahead of season 3
Liane Hentscher/HBO

We’ve seen the last of Neil Druckmann‘s involvement with The Last of Us.

Druckmann announced he was leaving the HBO show in a statement shared to the official Naughty Dog Instagram on Wednesday.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO,” Druckmann wrote. “With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

Druckmann is the studio head and head of creative at the video game development company Naughty Dog. He co-created The Last of Us video game and also co-created the HBO series adaptation.

“Co-creating the show has been a career highlight,” Druckmann wrote. “It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I’m deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tia Carrere on being part of the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ ‘ohana for over 20 years
Tia Carrere on being part of the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ ‘ohana for over 20 years
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tia Carrere has always been a part of the Lilo & Stitch ‘ohana.

The actress voiced Lilo’s older sister, Nani, in the original 2002 animated feature. She then returned to the world in the live-action version of the film to play Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker who serves as a mentor to Nani.

Carrere told ABC Audio it was special to return to the story, this time as a completely different character.

“It was just this bizarre time warp that parallels my own journey as a woman, as a mother, and the different role you take on as a grown-up adult woman,” Carrere said. “It was special being able to do it. I love that I got to play this role in this movie all these years later, and sort of grow individually as a human being and then as a character in the film.”

Lilo & Stitch is the highest-grossing Hollywood film at the 2025 global box office, having made over $1 billon to date.

“It’s hardly conceivable that Stitch is a billionaire. I knew him when,” Carrere said.

As for what led to the little blue alien being so beloved, Carrere says people see themselves in him.

“I think Stitch is crazy, out of control, messy, doesn’t have his act together. And I think that lives in all of us,” Carrere said. “We learn how to navigate this world and try to be our best versions, and I think that Stitch speaks to us, that crazy, zany, out-of-control part of us that we try to keep under control.” 

The live-action Lilo & Stitch film is now available to watch at home on paid video on demand digital platforms. It will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Loot’ season 3 premiere date and more
In brief: ‘Loot’ season 3 premiere date and more

Naomi Ackie seems to be headed for the DC Universe. The actress is in early talks to take on the female lead in Clayface, Variety reports. The horror movie is set to arrive in theaters in 2026. Tom Rhys Harries will star in the upcoming film …

The film adaptation of The Nightingale has a new release date. Deadline reports that the movie, which is based on Kristin Hannah‘s bestselling book, will debut in theaters on Feb. 12, 2027. To Leslie director Michael Morris will helm the film, which will star sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning

We now know the season 3 return date for Maya Rudolph‘s comedy series Loot. Apple TV+ has announced that the third season will premiere on Oct. 15. Its first two episodes will drop on that day, with a new episode dropping each Wednesday through Dec. 10. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster also star in the upcoming season …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.