New ‘Spaceballs’ film announced in video with Mel Brooks

New ‘Spaceballs’ film announced in video with Mel Brooks
Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM

A new Spaceballs film is coming, with Mel Brooks slated to return in his iconic role as Yogurt, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

While details about the film’s plot and cast are being kept under wraps, it is being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Josh Greenbaum, known for directing Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and more, is slated to direct.

A video shared by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday also teased the news with an appearance by Brooks.

It opens with onscreen text in the iconic Star Wars-style crawl, which reads, “Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been … a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel.”

The crawl continues, noting the release of two Dune films, seven Jurassic Park films, multiple past and upcoming Avatar films and more, adding, “But in thirty-eight years, there has only ever been one … SPACEBALLS. Until now.”

Brooks, also the director of the original 1987 Spaceballs film, then appears onscreen, saying, “After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie.”

The video cuts to an image of Lord Dark Helmet with text that reads, “The Schwartz Awakens in 2027.”

“May the Schwartz be with you,” Brooks adds.

The legendary filmmaker also took to social platform X to share the announcement in a post, writing, “I told you we’d be back.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new ‘Freakier Friday’ trailer
Glen Wilson

A new trailer for Freakier Friday has arrived.

The trailer, which Disney released on Friday, shows off Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprising their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

“Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

That’s right: there’s another body-switching incident. This time, however, it’s a four-way body swap, with Anna and Tess switching into the bodies of Anna’s daughter, Harper, and future stepdaughter, Sophie.

In the trailer, Anna is preparing to get married to Manny Jacinto‘s Eric. She asks for help in writing her vows. Harper, played by Julia Butters, gives her some inspiration.

“How about this? ‘I, Anna, take you, Eric, a man whose daughter is a little demon thing with an obnoxious accent,'” Harper says.

Nisha Ganatra directed the film, which serves as a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday. Both movies are based off the book by Mary Rodgers.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Richard Chamberlain, star of ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Dr. Kildare’ and ‘The Thorn Birds,’ dead at 90
Richard Chamberlain, star of ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Dr. Kildare’ and ‘The Thorn Birds,’ dead at 90
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Actor Richard Chamberlain, best-remembered for roles in the hit 1980s miniseries Shōgun and The Thorn Birds, as well as in the ’60s TV series Dr. Kildare, has died at the age of 90.

The actor died on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, from complications following a stroke, according to publicist Harlan Boll.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure,” read a statement from Chamberlain’s lifelong partner, Martin Rabbet.

Born in LA in 1934, Chamberlain graduated from Pomona College before beginning his acting career with TV roles in the late 1950s and early 1960s following a stint in the U.S. Army.

The actor’s breakout role came in 1961 when he was cast as the lead role of Dr. Kildare in the TV medical drama of the same name, playing the role of a dedicated doctor at Blair General Hospital for five seasons and winning a Golden Globe for best male TV star. Chamberlain also sang the show’s theme song, “Three Stars Will Shine Tonight,” which became a top 10 hit.

Some 20 years after, Chamberlain found renewed success when he starred as John Blackthorne in the 1980 TV miniseries adaptation of the James Clavell novel Shōgun. He won another Golden Globe for his role as a British seaman captured by samurai in 17th century Japan who rises in stature to become an advisor to the titular feudal military ruler.

He won a third Golden Globe for his starring role in the hit 1983 miniseries The Thorn Birds, playing a family priest who has a forbidden romance.

In later years, Chamberlain appeared in TV series like Nip/Tuck, Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives, Brothers & Sisters and Twin Peaks: The Return.

Chamberlain revealed he was gay in his 2003 memoir titled Shattered Love. He told The New York Times in 2014, “When you grow up in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s being gay, it not only ain’t easy, it’s just impossible”

He added, “I assumed there was something terribly wrong with me. And even becoming famous and all that, it was still there.”

Chamberlain is survived by his partner, Martin Rabbett.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dave Coulier credits ‘Full House’ cast for their support amid cancer fight
Dave Coulier credits ‘Full House’ cast for their support amid cancer fight
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Dave Coulier is crediting his family, including his wife Melissa Coulier and his TV family — his fellow Full House castmates — for helping him throughout his cancer journey.

“We’ve been a team,” Coulier told Parade Magazine of his wife. “I think it would have been a totally different journey had she not been with me.”

Coulier said his Full House castmates have also been a big support for him, especially during the last five months.

“We’re a family,” said Coulier. “And so we get these text strings, and it’s always funny, and that keeps us connected. And, you know, Candace [Cameron Bure] has FaceTimed me a couple of times, and Lori [Loughlin] has FaceTimed me a couple times. John [Stamos] FaceTimes me like every day. We’re very close. I love them all so dearly.”

Coulier said he has received six rounds of chemotherapy treatments since last fall, after he found out he had cancer.

“I just finished the sixth one,” Coulier said. “And with that sixth one came the lowest point on the roller coaster ride.”

After his sixth chemotherapy treatment, Coulier said he came down with a cold that led to a hospitalization.

“I was in the hospital for four days and they pumped me filled with fluids and antibiotics,” the 65-year-old actor recounted. “It was a rhinovirus. Because my white blood cell count was so low, it wasn’t able to fight off this common cold virus. My doctors later told me, ‘If you would have waited another 48 hours, you would’ve been in a real battle and we might not have been able to turn this around.'”

Coulier was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly in November 2024, making the health announcement in an episode of the Full House Rewind podcast.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.