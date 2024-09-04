New species of titanosaur identified amid group of ancient skeletons found in Spain

Jose Antonio Penas Artero

(NEW YORK) — A new species of dinosaur has been identified more than a decade after a large number of ancient skeletons were found in Spain — and researchers expect more species to be discovered.

The discovery was made at the Lo Hueco fossil site near Cuenca, a mountainous town in central Spain. The site was being excavated for the construction of a high-speed train between Madrid and Valencia when crews began digging up numerous ancient skeletons of dinosaurs, crocodiles and turtles, Pedro Mocho, a paleontologist at the University of Lisboa’s faculty of sciences, told ABC News.

Researchers then spent the next three months extracting several skeletons of dinosaurs, mostly sauropods, a herbivore characterized by having a very long neck, long tail, large body and small head, Mocho said.

The haul of fossils derived from that paleontological expedition, estimated to be about 72 million years old from the late Cretaceous period, produced Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra, a new species of titanosaur, according to the paper, published Wednesday in Communications Biology.

The Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra is characterized by having a “weird” tail morphology, in which all of the vertebrates are “anteriorly clean,” a feature only noted in a specific group of titanosaurs found in South America, Mocho said.

The dinosaur, which the skeleton belonged to, likely died as a sub-adult because the vertebras are “completely sutured,” meaning the animal likely did not reach its full-grown size, Mocho said.

All sauropods are herbivores, so the new species likely subsisted on a plant-based diet.

Another reason why paleontologists are fascinated by the new species is because Europe was an “insular environment” during the late Cretaceous period, and it was rare for an animal to grow so big under those conditions.

“A lot of dinosaurs are small because they have small areas to live in, so they have a small amount of resources,” Mocho said. “So, generally, the animals associated to insular environments are relatively small in some cases, and others, the opposite happens.”

Researchers are trying to determine whether the lineage for this species of sauropod originated in Asia or North America.

The new species was named Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra, in reference to the town of Cuenca as well as the painter Antonio Saura and Queen Pintiquiniestra, a character from the 16th-century book, “Amadis of Greece,” which was later referenced in “Don Quixote,” the 17th-century Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes.

While the area where the train passes through was completely cleared of more ancient bones, the remainder of the Lo Hueco site was given protections by the Spanish government, Mocho said.

At least two different sauropods were found on the site, Mocho said, adding that they are still sifting through the skeletons that require examination.

Researchers expect to not only discover more species from the fossils that were collected but to find more skeletons if and when additional excavations commence.

“We don’t know exactly how many bones we still have over there, but we still have some remains to collect,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Summer scorcher: Dangerous heat to head to Northeast after slamming Midwest
Summer scorcher: Dangerous heat to head to Northeast after slamming Midwest
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Extreme heat is gripping the Midwest before moving into the Northeast.

Chicago is in the center of an excessive heat warning that stretches north to Madison, Wisconsin, and south to Springfield, Illinois.

The heat index — what temperature it feels like with humidity — soared to a scorching 114 degrees in Chicago on Tuesday. Chicago’s actual temperature hit 98 degrees, breaking the city’s daily record of 97 degrees.

In Detroit, public school students were released three hours early on Tuesday due to the heat.

Next, the dangerous temperatures will move east.

On Wednesday, the heat index is forecast to climb to 104 degrees in Nashville, Tennessee; 100 degrees in Indianapolis; 105 in Philadelphia; and 103 in Washington, D.C.

D.C. may hit a new record-high actual temperature of 100 degrees.

By Thursday, the Northeast will cool down. But temperatures will stay in the 90s in the South as the week ends.

There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.

Last year marked the most heat-related deaths in the U.S. on record, according to JAMA, a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

Click here for tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

International Delta flight struck by lightning diverted back to Boston: FAA
International Delta flight struck by lightning diverted back to Boston: FAA
DuKai photographer/Getty Images

(BOSTON) — A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Rome, Italy, from Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, was struck by lightning while in the air, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The flight was diverted back to Boston Logan International Airport “out of an abundance of caution” after the crew reported a lighting strike after departure, according to a statements from Delta and the FAA.

The plane landed back in Boston at 7:20 p.m. ET “safely and without further incident,” the airline said.

The commercial passenger aircraft was an Airbus A330, according to the FAA.

Delta apologized to travelers for the delay and said they are “working to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible.”

The FAA said it would investigate and noted that regulations require that commercial aircraft be designed to withstand lightning strikes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alec Baldwin trial day 3: Jury dismissed as court discusses motion to dismiss case over ammo evidence
Alec Baldwin trial day 3: Jury dismissed as court discusses motion to dismiss case over ammo evidence
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M.) — The jury has been dismissed for the day in Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial while the court discusses a motion filed by the defense claiming live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation into the deadly on-set “Rust” shooting was “concealed” from them.

In an expedited motion filed late Thursday, the defense argued the case should be dismissed over the handling of the ammunition evidence. During court on Friday, the state argued the evidence has no exculpatory value and is not relevant to Baldwin’s case.

The court is on break before hearing anticipated testimony on the matter, including from Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Alexandra Hancock, the lead detective in the case, and Seth Kenney, who supplied the film with firearms, blanks and dummy rounds.

The matter was initially raised during court on Thursday, the second day of the actor’s involuntary manslaughter trial over the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of the Western in October 2021 when his revolver fired a live round.

Spiro asked state’s witness Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office who collected evidence in the case, about a “good Samaritan” who handed over ammunition to the sheriff’s office in March — at the conclusion of “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez’s trial — that had reportedly ended up with Kenney.

Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death, with prosecutors arguing the armorer was the source of the live bullet that killed her and saying she failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.

Poppell testified that her lieutenant instructed her to create a report documenting that the individual came and gave them the ammunition and she filed it under a case number different from the “Rust” case.

“You buried it,” Spiro said.

“No,” Poppell responded. “There is a supplemental report on it, and that was placed into evidence.”

Spiro went on to ask, “Isn’t it the case that law enforcement likely has the matching rounds to the ammunition that killed Ms. Hutchins?”

“I do not know,” Poppell said.

“And you do not know because you made a doc report about this and did not put it with the rest of the ‘Rust’ evidence, correct?” Spiro asked.

“Those rounds were not placed with the rest of the ‘Rust’ evidence, correct,” Poppell said.

“Nor were they sent to the FBI for testing with the ‘Rust’ evidence, were they?” Spiro asked.

“No, they were not,” Poppell said.

During redirect on Thursday, prosecutor Kari Morrissey had Poppell confirm that Baldwin has not been charged with involuntary manslaughter for bringing live rounds onto the movie set or for loading a live round into the gun.

“Has a person already been tried and convicted for those things?” Morrissey asked.

“Yes,” Poppell said, referring to Gutierrez.

Morrissey asked Poppell if she was aware that the “good Samaritan” who provided the ammunition in question in the motion was Troy Teske, a “close friend” of Gutierrez’s father, famed Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, to which Poppell said she was not.

“Are you aware that Troy Teske had his own motivations for wanting to place blame on Seth Kenney to help Hannah Gutierrez?” Morrissey asked.

“No, I had no knowledge of that,” Poppell said.

Poppell testified that Kenney provided the sheriff’s office with his own live rounds, which were tested and found not to match the live ammunition found on set. Live ammunition found at Kenney’s prop house was also not found to be a match, she said.

Poppell testified that Gutierrez was determined to be the source of the live rounds, based on photographic evidence from the set.

During Friday’s motion hearing, Morrissey said the state initially had been provided a photograph of the ammunition by Teske, a retired officer who lives in Arizona, and determined based on the photograph that it was not a match to the live ammunition found on the set and they were “not going to continue going down this rabbit hole.”

“There is absolutely nothing about the ammunition that Troy Teske had that has any evidentiary value in the Gutierrez case. It has no evidentiary value in the Baldwin case,” Morrissey said.

Defense attorney Luke Nikas charged that the evidence was “concealed” by being placed under a different case number and said it was “critical” evidence that was required to be disclosed.

“Miss Morrissey does not get to determine what has evidentiary value and what doesn’t,” he said.

While on the stand during Friday’s motion hearing, Poppell disputed that the ammunition was hidden and said it wasn’t evidence that Kenney provided the live ammunition to the set of “Rust.”

“If you buried it, how did the defense attorneys know to cross-examine you on it yesterday?” Morrissey asked Poppell.

“I do not know,” she replied.

Gutierrez’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said it was “beyond shocking” that the live rounds provided to the sheriff’s office by Teske weren’t tested.

“They were hiding the ball until called out on it in trial. If you want to get to the truth, you run down all leads,” he said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.