New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Add George Clooney to the list of Hollywood backers who are calling on President Joe Biden to stand down ahead of the 2024 election.
In a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday, Clooney, who just weeks ago hosted a fundraiser for Biden’s reelection campaign, called for the president to exit the 2024 race.
Clooney wrote, “I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. … In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced.”
However, Clooney added, “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.”
Clooney called it “devastating to say,” but “the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
In his first post-debate television interview, Biden insisted to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos that the debate was just one “bad night.”
The stinging language lands Clooney among a chorus of Democrats — from elected officials to high-profile celebrity donors — asking the president to allow another, younger nominee to lead the Democratic Party’s ticket.
Acknowledging it would be “messy,” Clooney says change would “enliven our party and wake up voters” who “checked out long before the June debate.”
“The short ramp to Election Day would be a benefit for us, not a danger,” Clooney argued. “It would give us the chance to showcase the future without so much opposition research and negative campaigning that comes with these ridiculously long and expensive election seasons.”
A Biden campaign official did not respond directly to the op-ed, but pointed ABC News to Biden’s recent comments that he is remaining in the race.
Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk his inked a deal to return for the sequel to the 2021 action thriller Nobody, set to hit theaters in August 2025, according to Deadline. Plot details have not been revealed. The original film followed Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell, a former government assassin whose rage after a home invasion propels him into a violent conflict with a Russian drug lord. Nobody opened at #1 at the box office, grossing over $57 million worldwide …
Hulu is giving fans of the FX series The Bear a special treat. All 10 episodes of the Emmy-winning series’ upcoming third season will be available on the streaming service June 26 at 9 p.m. ET — three hours sooner than originally scheduled. Season 3, per FX, will follow Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Sydney Adamu and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich — played respectively by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — as they fight a losing battle to elevate The Bear while trying to stay in business …
Tamayo Perry, a professional surfer, lifeguard and actor best known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Blue Crush, died Sunday following a shark attack in Hawaii, The Honolulu Emergency Services Department revealed in a press conference via KHON-TV. He was 49. Perry’s other credits included an episode of Hawaii Five-O and as a stunt performer in the Owen Wilson surfing movie The Big Bounce …
National Geographic has greenlit a feature documentary, tentatively titled Jaws @ 50, celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of Peter Benchley‘s bestselling novel and Steven Spielberg‘s film adaptation, according to Deadline. The doc “will capture our endless fascination with sharks and the changing dialogue about these awe-inspiring creatures,” according to Nat Geo. It will premiere in summer 2025, the film’s 50th anniversary, on National Geographic, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu as part of Nat Geo’s annual Sharkfest event. Disney is the parent company of National Geographic, Hulu and ABC News …
Scott Evans has been tapped for a recurring role on Mindy Kaling‘s new Neflix series Running Point, according to Deadline. The comedy follows Kate Hudson‘s Isla Gordon, who takes over as president of a professional basketball team after a scandal forces her brother’s resignation. She must convince her other skeptical brothers, played by Drew Tarver and Scott MacArthur, as well as the board and the larger sports community that she’s up to the job. Evans will play Charlie, the secret boyfriend of Tarver’s Sandy Gordon. Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada and Dane DiLiegro also star, along with Insecure‘s Jay Ellis in a recurring role as the team’s head coach …
The actress, who starred as Phoebe Buffay on Friends for 10 seasons, never used to watch reruns of the show in fear of not liking her performance.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, Kudrow shared she has started revisiting old episodes of the NBC sitcom in order to keep the memory of her late costar Matthew Perry alive.
“Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s okay,” Kudrow said. “And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him].”
Kudrow also reminisced about her favorite memory from making Friends.
“You’re just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people. And especially someone like Matthew whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces,” Kudrow said.
The actress was also asked how she hopes the world will remember Perry, who died on Oct. 28, 2023, at age 54 from acute effects of ketamine.
“I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered,” Kudrow said. “I think that’s happening [already].”