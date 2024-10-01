New trailer for Nicole Kidman’s upcoming erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’ released

A24/Niko Tavernise

A new trailer for the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman, has been released.

The Halina Reijn-directed film, which arrives in theaters Dec. 25, centers on the scandalous relationship between a high-flying CEO named Romy, played by Kidman, and her much younger intern, Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson, according to a brief synopsis.

After introducing Romy as a powerful executive, the trailer hints at the first signs of the pair’s flirtatious relationship in a Q&A between the two. “Your behavior is unacceptable,” says Romy before their relationship turns physical.

“If we’re going to do this, we’re gonna need to set some rules that you and I both agree on,” Samuel says, setting the framework for the relationship. “Starting with, I tell you what to do, and you do it.”

The trailer ratchets up as the pair develop an intimate relationship. “I think I have power over you, ’cause I can make one call and you lose everything,” Samuel says in a voice-over before he is seen appearing in Romy’s home with her children.

The film will also star Antonio Banderas, who plays Jacob, Romy’s husband. Sophie Wilde also stars in the project playing the role of Esme, Romy’s assistant.

Kidman touched on the major themes of the film at the Venice Film Festival in August, where she won the award for best actress for her role in the film.

“Yes, it’s about sex. It’s about desire, it’s about your inner thoughts, it’s about secrets, it’s about marriage, it’s about truth, power, consent,” said Kidman.

Babygirl hits theaters Dec. 25. 

Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes has been tapped for a starring role in a live-action take on Masters of the Universe from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mendes will play Teela, captain of the royal guard and the adopted daughter of Man-at-Arms, the royal family’s inventor of weapons, opposite Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man. Travis Knight, who helmed 2018’s Bumblebee, has signed on to direct. Plot details are being kept under wraps …

Disney Jr. has greenlit Sofia the First: Royal Magic, a sequel series to the Emmy-winning Sofia the First, which ran from 2012 to 2018. Aimed at preschoolers and their families, Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows the titular princess — voiced once again by Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter — as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, “where princes and princesses from across the EverRealm will continue their royal studies and also learn all types of magic,” per Disney Jr. Each episode will consist of two 11-minute stories, each with a new original song. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Sony Pictures has announced May 9, 2025, as the release date for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Margot Robbie‘s next big project, according to Deadline. The movie — starring Colin Farrell, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater — is billed as “an original tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them,” per the outlet …

Veep alum Timothy Simons has landed a recurring guest role in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, according to Variety. He’ll play Tantalus, “sardonic, manipulative, openly hostile, and rarely in a good mood … seeing as he is cursed with eternal hunger and thirst, but can never eat or drink.” He joins previously announced season 2 additions Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho and Daniel Diemer. Walker Scobell will be back as Percy, along with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover …

 

Netflix

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series.

The series, per Netflix, “explores the complex dynamics within the Menendez family, and whether the brothers were troubled individuals acting out of fear and desperation due to years of abuse, or calculating killers driven by financial gain and greed.”

In one scene, Javier Bardem’s José Menendez uses the example of a dog leash with a spiked collar to explain to his son Lyle, played by Nicholas Chavez, how pain can be used to teach it how to obey.

“Some people think those collars are cruel. But I think it’s the other collars that are cruel, ’cause they create dogs that misbehave,” he says. “I think I didn’t hit you hard enough.”

Later, Kitty Menendez, portrayed by Chloë Sevigny, reveals, “I hate my kids.” She claims they’ve turned her and her husband into parasites, and even goes as far as expressing that hatred to their faces.

“I regret having you,” she snaps. “I could have been a movie star like Kim Novak. And you’re what I got?”

Lyle and his brother, Erik  played by Cooper Koch — were convicted in 1996 of murdering José and Kitty.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix.

Prime Video/Jojo Whilden

Ahead of the show’s 16 Emmy nominations and a renewal for season 2, Fallout star Ella Purnell found herself covered in slime and sweat — and that’s when she knew Prime Video’s video game adaptation was going to be great.

She tells Collider that the moment in question occurred when she and co-star Walton Goggins were on set, as her character Lucy and his Ghoul battled a tentacle-covered mutated aquatic creature.

“It was so tough. It was 100 degrees. Walton was sweating, because he was head-to-toe in prosthetics, and he’s wearing a shirt, a waistcoat, a jacket, and a hat. They could not have put him in more clothes if they tried,” she recalled to the website.

“It was challenging. There was slime everywhere, everyone was falling over, everyone was sweating. I was missing a shoe,” she remembers.

“And my makeup artist, Mike Harvey, he was like, ‘You know, it’s the toughest shoots that make the best shows.'”

She adds, “Even though it was so tough, and the crew was struggling, the cast was struggling, and it was very tense, we all kind of knew. And we pushed through because we knew that we were making something really cool.”

Purnell says she immersed herself in the lore of the hit video game franchise even before she zipped up Lucy’s iconic blue suit. “I’d played the games, and spent so much time researching; living, breathing, eating everything Fallout. And putting on the Vault suit for the first time, I got emotional.”

She added, “It was not lost on me how important this is, and what a special and profound opportunity I’d been given. I wanted to do it justice, and it was incredibly humbling.”

