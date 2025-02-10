New trailers for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ and more debut during Super Bowl

New looks at some highly anticipated upcoming films premiered during Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning: The new Mission Impossible movie received a sneak peek on game day, with Tom Cruise asking for trust “one last time” in the high-intensity ad. The eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt alongside new and returning faces. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch: The upcoming reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic shared a new clip of Stitch running wild across the football field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. “Sign him IMMEDIATELY,” Disney captioned the video. The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed film stars Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, as well as Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, among others. Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters May 23.

Thunderbolts*: The new look at the Marvel movie shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine asking, “Who will keep the American people safe?,” queuing up the introduction to the team of Marvel antiheroes. In the trailer, the group — including Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour‘s Red Guardian and Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova — slowly builds camaraderie. 

How to Train Your DragonThe new live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon received a Super Bowl spot showing the friendship formed between a dragon and a Viking. In the new ad, a young Viking played by Mason Thames befriends Toothless, a massive dragon. The film arrives in theaters June 13.

Timothée Chalamet can’t quite believe that Bob Dylan has commented about his portrayal of Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown.

On Wednesday, Dylan tweeted about the film, noting that Timothée is “a brilliant actor,” adding, “so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.” 

Well, now Timothée has responded to Dylan with a tweet of his own, writing, “Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob.”

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. 

The film, directed by James Mangold, opens in theaters Dec. 25, with special early IMAX screenings starting Dec. 18.

Moana 2 led the box office once again this weekend, following its record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend debut. The Disney animated sequel brought in $52 million in its second week of release, bringing its domestic total to $300 million.

Coming in second place was Wicked: Part 1, with $34.9 million, followed by Gladiator II with $12.5 million.

This week’s new release, the horror comedy Y2K, was no match for that powerhouse box office trio, failing to crack the top five with just $2.1 million. Kyle Mooney’s directorial debut, starring Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martell, imagines what would happen if New Year’s Eve 1999 went horribly wrong. 

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Moana 2 – $52 million
2. Wicked: Part 1 – $34.9 million
3. Gladiator II – $12.5 million
4. Pushpa: The Rule, Part 2 – $9.3 million
5. Red One – $7 million
6. Interstellar (Rerelease) – $4.4 million
7. Solo Leveling: ReAwakening – $2.4 million
8. Y2K – $2.1 million
9. For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas – Live – $2 million
10. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – $1.5 million

The trailer and premiere date for The Baldwins has arrived.

On Monday, TLC released the first trailer for the documentary series about Alec Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their children. The new series will debut on the network on Feb. 23. New episodes will stream the next day on Max.

The show, which will follow the Baldwin family’s adventures in New York City, “blends the highs and lows of family life, with the challenges and humor that come while raising a large family in the public eye,” according to a press release.

One of those lows could be the involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec after a gun he was holding while filming the Western movie Rust discharged back in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The topic is addressed in the new trailer.

“A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we’re trying to parent through it,” Hilaria says, before an emotional Alec almost breaks into tears.

“Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids,” Alec then tells Hilaria.

The premiere episode finds the Baldwins celebrating their oldest son Rafael‘s ninth birthday. They travel to East Hampton for their yearly summer tradition, but while they celebrate, emotional complexities loom as Alec prepares to face trial.

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family — the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,” Alec and Hilaria said in a press release.

