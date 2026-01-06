New video released of person of interest in mysterious murders of dentist, wife

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found shot to death in their Columbus home on Dec. 30, Columbus police said. Two small children were found safe inside, police said.
Authorities said they believe the couple was killed between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on their home’s second floor.
Detectives on Monday shared what they called “recovered video footage” of a person walking in an alley near the victims’ house during that 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe. The grainy video shows the person of interest in jeans and a black hooded jacket, apparently with their hands in their pockets.
“We know there are questions and concerns,” police said. The department said tips are coming in, and they are “working diligently to solve this case.”
Meanwhile, the relatives of Spencer and Monique Tepe are mourning and waiting for answers.
“Makes no sense as to how somebody could do this,” Monique Tepe’s brother, Rob Misleh, told ABC News’ “Good Morning America.” “What kind of person can take two parents away from such young children, and just two beautiful people away from this earth?”
The police ask that anyone who could help identify the person of interest call 614-645-2228. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — The parent of two Kentucky State University students who is accused of opening fire on campus during an altercation, killing a student and critically injuring another, has been ordered held on $1 million bond.
Jacob Lee Bard, 48, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged with murder and assault in the first degree in the shooting on Tuesday.
A not guilty plea was entered during his initial court appearance on Thursday.
According to the arrest citation for Bard, the father was involved in a “physical altercation” on the Frankfort campus before allegedly shooting two people with a handgun. Police called the shooting an “isolated” incident but have not discussed the circumstances around it or an alleged motive.
An attorney for Bard told the court on Thursday that there’s “so much more to the story than what has been brought before, even in the citation that was issued by the authorities.”
“I would argue that Mr. Bard is actually a family man,” the attorney, Mark Hall, said, noting Bard has three children, including two who attend Kentucky State University.
“I understand the serious nature of the allegations. However, I think that there’s significant defenses that Mr. Bard has that would negate and mitigate the bond,” Hall said, asking the court for a bond lower than $50,000.
Hall did not elaborate in court on the mitigating factors.
The state requested a $500,000 bond, citing the nature of the charges.
The judge ultimately set Bard’s bond for $1 million full cash. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 16.
The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the deceased victim as 19-year-old De’Jon Darrell Fox Jr., of Indianapolis. Fox’s family told ABC Indianapolis affiliate WRTV that he was a sophomore at the university and loved being a student there.
The other victim was transported to a hospital in stable but critical condition, Frankfort police said Tuesday. The student remains in intensive care, police said Wednesday.
Police said Wednesday that authorities are investigating a video circulating online of an altercation on the campus, though he noted it is too early in the investigation to label that as the cause of the incident.
(GRAND BLANC, Mich.) — The search for more potential victims of a mass shooting at a Michigan church continued into Monday, after a gunman killed at least four people while hundreds were worshiping on Sunday morning.
Gunman Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, drove his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning, before shooting congregants and setting the building on fire, according to officials.
At least four people were killed and eight others were injured in the shooting and fire, according to police. The gunman was then killed in a shootout with responding police, law enforcement said.
The FBI is leading the investigation, calling the attack an “act of targeted violence.”
Officials confirmed that of those shot, one victim died at the scene, another later died at the hospital and two more individuals were found dead at the scene due to the fire. Eight others remain hospitalized, seven are in stable condition and one is in critical condition.
Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters Sunday, “We do believe we will find additional victims once we have that scene secured.”
Officials said that the chapel is a “total loss” as investigators work to comb through the rubble.
A source briefed on the investigation told ABC News that detectives are urgently working to determine the motive behind the shooting.
Investigators are working to learn whether the church had been the target of threats in recent months and looking to see whether the timing could be connected to the death on Saturday of Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was 101 years old.
Renye said during Sunday’s news conference that the FBI had assigned more than 100 agents to help in the investigation.
Renye said the gunman “ran the vehicle through the front door, exited and started firing shots,” adding that it remains unclear what connection, if any, the suspect had to the church.
Sanford was a veteran of the Iraq War, according to officials. ABC News confirmed with the United States Marine Corps that Sanford served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. He ultimately rose to the rank of sergeant, officials said, serving one combat tour to Iraq.
President Donald Trump said had been briefed on the shooting and fire, writing Sunday on social media, “This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.”
“The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump said.
Trump also wrote that the FBI is leading the investigation efforts. Trump said that while the suspect is dead, there is “still a lot to learn.”
Vice President JD Vance posted his own statement on social media, calling the shooting and fire at an LDS church “awful.” He said the “entire” Trump administration is monitoring the incident.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her “heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community” in a statement on X.
“Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said. “I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Grand Blanc close.”