New waterline 80% complete

City officials report that a new waterline on Commonwealth Boulevard is 80% complete and is expected to be finished within approximately two weeks. A Chipotle and Popeyes restaurants will be served by the line, as well as an unnamed donut shop, and a Firestone stop. Other development is expected along the road that leads to Walmart once the waterline is in operation.

