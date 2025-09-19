New waterline 80% complete

City officials report that a new waterline on Commonwealth Boulevard is 80% complete and is expected to be finished within approximately two weeks. A Chipotle and Popeyes restaurants will be served by the line, as well as an unnamed donut shop, and a Firestone stop. Other development is expected along the road that leads to Walmart once the waterline is in operation.
