New ‘Wicked’ trailer shows Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Even for a successful TV series, it’s pretty hard to stick the landing come its final episode — see also: the divisive swan songs of Seinfeld and The Sopranos.
With that in mind, and data from IMDB in hand, the online gambling site JeffBet looked into 100 TV finales and compared the show’s overall viewer score to what viewers thought of their final episodes.
The site then rated how poorly the finales fared and ranked them.
Killing Eve, BBC America’s lauded thriller series that saw lead Sandra Oh take home an Emmy, landed at the top of the list. Overall, the series has an average 8.1 rating on IMDB, the analysis says — but its finale was rated 2.4 out of 10, a 58% drop-off.
Second on the list is possibly a no-brainer: Game of Thrones. HBO’s acclaimed sword and sorcery show has an average user rating of 9.2 out of 10, but its finale earned a 4.0 from viewers, a 56.5% drop.
Third was the sitcom Two and a Half Men. While the CBS show starring Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer has a 7.1 average rating from viewers clocking in with IMDB, Men saw Sheen fired and replaced by Ashton Kutcher. In the end, the show’s finale scored a 3.8 out of 10.
Dexter ended up in fourth place: The serial killer series had an average of 8.6 out of 10, but its final episode was rated by viewers as a 4.7.
Netflix’s Bloodline rounded out the top five. While the series starring Kyle Chandler was decently well thought of by fans during its run, with a 7.9 average IMDB user score, its last episode got a failing grade: 5.1 out of 10.
Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.
In an appearance opposite his costar Hugh Jackman on First We Feast’s Hot Ones show, Reynolds revealed his initial plan was to “hide” Deadpool & Wolverine inside an “intentionally bad” movie.
“The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad,” said Reynolds, adding he even had a poster made for the phony film, with the tagline, “Two cops, one brain, all b****.”
“It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they make the ultimate cop,” Ryan said.
Reynolds and Jackman would have starred in Alpha Cop, having filmed the real movie “in secret,” the actor-producer says.
He explained, “Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine.”
But the very high stakes bait and switch had a very real danger, so the plan was scrapped. “The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute and [the cover] got blown, it would just be heartbreaking,” Ryan said.
While it’s unknown what Alpha Cop would have made in sneaks, the real movie has already set box office records.
Deadpool & Wolverine made $38.5 million from previews on Thursday alone: That’s the best-ever sneak preview showing for an R-rated film and the eighth highest sneak preview performance ever, adjusted for inflation.
For the record, it missed #7 on the list, Avengers: Infinity War, by only 1 million bucks.
According to the website The Numbers, Avengers: Endgame set the all-time record with$60 million before it actually opened.
Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.
When the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones was released five years ago, many viewers found themselves distraught about the conclusion of the series and disappointed with the ending. Series star Kit Harington recently opened up to GQ Hypeabout his thoughts on the final season, the backlash and the future of his character, Jon Snow, within the franchise.
During that final season of GOT, Harington said he believes “mistakes were made” within the story.
“Some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them,” he said. When asked specifically about the finale episode, he said, “I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”
Regardless, Harington isn’t sure there was an alternative to what he called a rushed ending.
“I look at pictures of me in that final season, and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me,” he told GQ.
Upon the conclusion of the series, Harington said he was contacted by HBO about a potential spin-off titled Snow. Initially he rejected the proposition, but later reconsidered.
“I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war,” he said. “I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way.”
The spin-off has since been called off, mainly because in coming up with a storyline, Harington found himself uninspired.
“I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want.’”
Although the franchise propelled his career, Harington also feared being pigeonholed into the character of Jon Snow.
Now you can catch Harington in a new role on HBO’s Industry, where he’s found himself as Sir Henry Muck, a wealthy green-tech CEO. The first episode of season 3 is available to stream on Max.