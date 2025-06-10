New ‘Wonder Woman’ film in the works, says James Gunn

Devout fans of the Power universe who have tuned into the long-running Starz series may have heard of the character name Breeze. But now, more than 10 years and a few spinoff shows later, Breeze is finally getting a face to match his infamous name.
Spider-Verse star ShameikMoore will take on the role of Breeze, a drug kingpin from Jamaica, Queens, Starz announced Friday. He’s the newest addition to the season 5 cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third iteration in the Power series. The show chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark, a main character played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original show.
“The Power Universe fans have been patiently anticipating this moment and I’m honored to step into the iconic role of Breeze,” Moore said. “I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze’s unique identity, and I can’t wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It’s gonna be a wild ride.”
“It was always my intention that Raising Kanan would run for five seasons, and … I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019,” Sascha Penn, executive producer, writer and showrunner, said. “Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience.”
Moore will make his debut as Breeze during Friday night’s season 4 finale on Starz.
Rami Malek stars as a CIA “computer nerd” turned unlikely action hero in The Amateur, out in theaters Friday.
After his wife is brutally murdered in a terrorist attack, Charlie Heller decides to take matters into his own hands when his bosses at the CIA don’t seem interested in tracking down her killers.
“Very much an underdog story,” Malek tells ABC News affiliate WPVI. “A very unexpected hero in this genre doing some pretty extraordinary things out of his element.”
Heller teams up with retired Colonel Henderson, played by Laurence Fishburne, who tries to train him for the field, as well as a hacker named Inquiline, played by Caitriona Balfe, who bonds with him over his grief.
“What she does is sort of hold up this sort of mirror to him and kind of questions the morality of what he’s doing and whether or not, you know, revenge is something that will actually give you solace,” Balfe says.
While the film is “full of surprises,” according to Fisburne, the action is ultimately motivated by the love Heller has for his wife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, and we get to see glimpses of that relationship through flashbacks.
“They’re opposites, but they bring out the best in each other,” Brosnahan says. “And I think then when you see that, you feel the weight of that loss as [Charlie] moves through the rest of the film.”
Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.
Charli XCX crashes a college campus in the official trailer for Overcompensating.
Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming series produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday.
Set to Charli XCX’s hit song “I Love It,” the trailer shows off the college-set ensemble comedy created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner.
Skinner stars as Benny, a closeted former high school football player and homecoming king who is on a mission to fit in at college at all costs.
“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are,” according to its official synopsis.
Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah co-star in the new series, while Connie Britton, KyleMacLachlan, Kaia Gerber and Charli XCX guest star.
Prime Video also announced a new list of additional guest stars for the season, including Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and James Van Der Beek.
“I’m starting to think I’m better at being in the closet,” Benny says in the trailer. Van Der Beek’s character then says: “Just remember no matter how much we try to be something that we are not, does not mean that we are that thing.”
In addition to guest starring, Charli XCX also serves as the executive music producer on the series. She is featured at the end of the trailer, where she yells at a student: “What the f*** am I f****** doing here?”
The eight-episode first season of Overcompensating premieres on May 15.