New Year’s Eve weather: What to expect
(NEW YORK) — It’ll be a rainy New Year’s Eve in New York City, but dry and warm for much of the country.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rain will hit the Ohio River Valley on Tuesday and then push into the Northeast in the evening.

Detroit and Cleveland will see snow and Pittsburgh can expect rain by the evening.

For those heading to watch the ball drop at Times Square in New York City, intermittent showers are expected throughout the evening. By midnight, there will likely be a drizzle and breezy winds around 20 mph.

But temperatures in Times Square will be much warmer than usual, hovering around 50 degrees.

Portland, Oregon, and Seattle will also see rain on New Year’s Eve, but it’ll be mostly dry for the rest of the country.

Temperatures will be above average across the east on Tuesday, with highs forecast to reach 81 degrees in Miami, 66 degrees in Atlanta, 62 in Washington, D.C., 53 in Boston and 39 in Chicago.

Los Angeles will reach the mid-60s, while the temperature will climb above 70 in Phoenix. Denver will be chilly with highs in the mid-30s.

Daniel Penny trial jury asks for footage, testimony as it deliberates verdict
(NEW YORK) — The jury has requested to receive two readbacks and several pieces of footage as they continue to deliberate in the subway chokehold death trial of Daniel Penny.

Little more than an hour into deliberations on Tuesday, the jury asked for a readback of a portion of the judge’s instructions on the law. The jury is interested in the part about justified use of force.

They also asked for several pieces of video on Wednesday, including police body camera footage, Penny’s interrogation video, and a bystander’s video.

The jury also asked for a readback of the cross-examination of the city medical examiner who concluded that Penny’s chokehold killed Neely.

The medical examiner, the final witness for the prosecution, found that Neely died from compression to the neck and never wavered from her view under intense cross-examination.

The defense countered her conclusion, suggesting public sentiment about the case had influenced her findings and that Neely died of other factors.

The jury requested the definitions of criminal negligence and recklessness on Thursday. They also requested to see two bystander videos — one of which they had already seen — capturing the moments when Penny placed Neely in a chokehold. Wiley allowed the jury to access a laptop with the videos so they could watch the requested videos as many times as they’d like.

The jury — comprised of seven women and five men — is considering whether to convict Penny of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, on a New York City subway train.

To convict, prosecutors have told the jury that Penny’s use of lethal force must be considered unjustifiable and that Penny acted recklessly and consciously disregarded the substantial risk of putting Neely in the chokehold for so long. Defense attorneys told the jury that Penny was only trying to protect subway passengers.

Defense attorneys also said that Penny never intended to kill Neely, while prosecutors said they do not have to prove Penny intended to kill Neely to have the jury hand down a guilty verdict.

Read the key takeaways presented to the jury during the weekslong trial here.

Biden to establish Frances Perkins National Monument in Maine
London Express/Getty Images

(NEWCASTLE, MAINE) — President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation on Monday to establish the Frances Perkins National Monument in Newcastle, Maine.

The location will “honor the historic contributions of America’s first woman Cabinet Secretary, the longest-serving Secretary of Labor, and the driving force behind the New Deal,” according to the White House.

Perkins served as labor secretary for 12 years under President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

During that time, she “helped create Social Security; helped millions of Americans get back to work during the Great Depression; fought for the right of workers to organize and bargain collectively; and established the minimum wage, overtime pay, prohibitions on child labor, and unemployment insurance,” according to the fact sheet.

Perkins also created the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal program that provided conservation and development jobs for manual laborers on government-owned rural land, according to Roosevelt presidential library.

Biden has dubbed himself the most pro-union president in American history. In 2023, he made the historic move of joining auto workers on the picket line.

The Perkins Family Home, built in 1837 and known as the “Brick House,” will be the centerpiece of the new monument, according to the White House.

“Designated a National Historic Landmark in 2014, the Perkins Homestead is a 57-acre property along the Damariscotta River that supported the family for generations,” the White House said. “Visitors experience the same landscape, garden paths and wooded walking trails that were a lifelong source of inspiration and rejuvenation for Perkins.”

In addition to this monument, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will also announce five other monuments across the nation that will “increase the representation of women’s history in historic sites across America,” according to the White House.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot dead in Midtown Manhattan, masked gunman at large
The scene of a shooting in Midtown NYC on Dec. 4, 2024. WABC

(NEW YORK) — Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed by a masked man near a Midtown Manhattan hotel early Wednesday, according to police sources.

The shooting appears to be targeted but police do not know why, sources said.

Thompson was not staying at the Hilton outside of which he was shot, sources said.

Thompson was in New York City for an investors conference and his schedule was widely known, police sources said.

The gunman, who was wearing a ski mask, fled down an alleyway near West 55th Street and remains at large, police said.

The suspect is described as a skinny man wearing all black who stands at about 6-foot-1, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

