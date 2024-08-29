New ‘Yellowstone’ images tease cast’s return ahead of Paramount Network’s Labor Day marathon

Bentley as Jamie Dutton – Paramount Network/Emerson Miller

If you don’t have Paramount+, Paramount Network is offering folks the chance to catch up on Yellowstone before the show’s fifth season returns on Nov. 10. Its Labor Day marathon will replay the entire series so far, starting Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the producers of the Taylor Sheridan series gave USA Today a peek of the second half of season 5 — which at one point was thought to be its last, considering Kevin Costner announced in June he wouldn’t return as Dutton family patriarch John.

Reportedly, he won’t be appearing in any of the new episodes.

His character, who went from ranch owner to the governor of Montana, was facing impeachment as the first half of season 5 ended, a political move orchestrated by his scheming adoptive son Jamie, played by Wes Bentley

With news the fan-favorite couple may be carrying on the show into a sixth season, it’s no surprise Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton is shown in a snap, with her husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), standing behind her. 

Another photo shows Beth’s brother, Kayce (Luke Grimes), along with his wife, Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille), and their son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), who grew up before the eyes of Yellowstone fans.

The second half of Yellowstone‘s fifth season starts Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix says ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ tops streaming charts; ‘Bridgerton’ climbing Most Popular top 10
Netflix

Netflix just announced that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in Eddie Murphy‘s franchise, arrested some 41 million views worldwide in its first week on the streaming service. 

The action comedy, which also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon and Taylour Paige, debuted at the top spot for English language movies worldwide, with 80 million hours viewed globally.

Axel F is also in the top 10 for English movies in 93 countries. 

In the English TV category, while the third season of Netflix’s Bridgerton might have slipped to #4 after eight weeks on the streamer, the Regency-era hit’s third year is steadily climbing the charts of Netflix’s Most Popular TV top-10 list.

For the week of July 1 through July 7, the third season scored an additional 4 million views, bringing its total to 95,800,000 — good enough for #8 on the ranking, two slots above Bridgerton: Season 2

The first season of Shonda Rhimes‘ romantic hit, which was released in December 2020, remains the fourth most-viewed show in the streamer’s history, with 113,300,000 views. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News Studios announces second season of true-crime series ‘Betrayal’ is coming to Hulu
ABC News Studios

Based on the hit true crime podcast Betrayal, the second season of the ABC News Studios-produced Hulu series of the same name will drop on Hulu July 30.

A teaser for the series just dropped.

Betrayal: A Father’s Secret follows Ashley Lytton, a wife and mother of three who makes a horrifying discovery about her husband, leading her to fear for their children.

The sophomore installment of the Hulu streaming show centers on the life of Ashley and her seemingly perfect husband, Jason, whom she discovered had a secret file on his computer with images of child exploitation — including of her own teen daughter.

“Jason would kill me before he would let me tell anyone this part of him,” Ashley says in the teaser.

His dark secret forced Ashley to take “swift action to safeguard her family from the man she thought she knew best, unraveling a tangled web of dark truths along the way,” the producers tease.

The forthcoming three-part docuseries also showcases “archival footage integral to the case as well as new interviews with Ashley’s immediate family members, close friends, therapist, divorce lawyer, law enforcement involved in the case and more.”

The teaser hints how Ashley turned the tables on him, closing with her saying, “He just really didn’t think I had it in me to do something. So, I did.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Euphoria”s delayed third season finally given green light; shooting starts in January
Domingo and Zendaya – HBO/Eddy Chen

ABC Audio has confirmed that the paused production on the third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Euphoria has finally been given the green light.

A rep for the network said Friday that the delayed season 3 would start shooting in January, with Zendaya, Colman Domingo and the rest of the principal cast returning. 

A “thrilled” Francesca Orsi, the network’s head of drama series and films, added, “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

Back in March, HBO suddenly announced it was pausing production of the show and that its cast, which also includes Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Storm Reid, was temporarily released from their commitments to the drama. 

At the time, HBO said the network and show creator Levinson “remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” but were “allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Speculation had been bubbling as to whether or not the show would ever return, considering the increase in star power of the cast, including a pair of Emmys for Zendaya for the drama, as well as her big-screen hits like Dune: Part Two; a recent Oscar nomination for Domingo; and Sweeney’s turn as a star and producer of the blockbuster Anyone but You

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.