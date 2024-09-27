New ‘Yellowstone’ sneak peek sans Kevin Costner sees stars talking “secretive” scripts

New ‘Yellowstone’ sneak peek sans Kevin Costner sees stars talking “secretive” scripts
Parmount Network

With Kevin Costner not returning to Yellowstone for the remaining episodes of season 5, a new promo seems to be leaning into the mystery of just how his exit will be addressed come November.

While it likely won’t be a “Who shot J.R.?” moment — Costner’s John Dutton has been shot on the show before — the show’s cast and crew, including Kelly Asbille (Monica), Denim Richards (Colby), Jennifer Landon (Teeter) and director Christina Voros, spoke about how tight conditions were. 

Asbille commented, “There was a lot of security around the script, and the narrative,” with Landon saying, “We get these redacted scripts. Basically everything is blacked out except for your lines.”

Richards offered that “the audience will see real reactions” from the actors, because they don’t know what’s coming, either.

Voros expressed, “It’s a huge testament to the intrepidness of the crew, because you’ve learned how to do something a certain way for seven years, and all of a sudden have a new set of challenges that come from protecting the story for the sake of the audience.”

That said, Kelly Reilly (Beth) said, “I just feel so grateful. There’s a lot of laughter on our set.” Her onscreen love Rip, played by Cole Hauser, also put a positive spin on it, considering reported tensions that led to Costner’s decision not to return. “This year, there were fun times on set. This is the greatest office in the world,” he said. 

Voros also teases the cast was “at the absolute top of their game.” 

But brace yourselves, Yellowstone fans: Rip, Beth, and her adopted brother and archenemy Jamie (Wes Bentley) are seen in tears, and her onscreen brother Kacee (Luke Grimes) said the episodes “brought me to tears.” 

Yellowstone returns Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

See the poster for Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’
See the poster for Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’
Searchlight Pictures

The first poster for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has been released.

The image shows Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, wearing the sunglasses he usually sported during the time covered in the film.

As previously reported, A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, arrives in theaters Christmas Day. It follows Dylan from his arrival in New York City at age 19 to his groundbreaking decision to “go electric” at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

In addition to Chalamet, who does his own singing in the film, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax. Elle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo, a character based on Dylan’s real-life girlfriend and muse Suze Rotolo.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill and more pay tribute to ‘Star Wars’ actor James Earl Jones
Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill and more pay tribute to ‘Star Wars’ actor James Earl Jones
Universal/Gordon/Kobal/Shutterstock

As soon as news broke that legendary actor and voice over artist James Earl Jones died Monday at 93, Hollywood took to social media to mourn.

Jones, who famously voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in the 1994 and 2019 Lion King films, died on Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York, surrounded by his family, his rep confirmed to ABC News.

Here are just some of those tributes from his famous friends/fans:

His Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted in part “#RIP dad 💔.” In the films, Hamill played Luke Skywalker, son of Darth Vader.

Kevin Costner, who starred with Jones in Field of Dreams, took to Instagram to share, “If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa.”

“Rest in peace, friend,” Costner concluded.

Rob Minkoff: Minkoff, the director of the 1994 Lion King film, shared, “His portrayal of Mufasa was perfection. What a powerful man and actor. Gone but will never be forgotten. Rest in power.”

Octavia Spencer: The Oscar winner Instagrammed she is “incredibly saddened” by the news, adding, “Legendary doesn’t even begin to describe his iconic roles and impact on cinema forever.” She added, “His voice and talent will be remembered always. Sending love to his family, friends and countless fans in all galaxies, far, far away. 🤍🕊️”

LeVar Burton: Burton, who starred in the 1980 film, Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones with Jones, posted, “There will never be another of his particular combination of graces.”

Colman Domingo: “Rest. Thank you for everything. Everything. Everything,” the Rustin Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram. “We all looked to you. Thank you King James Earl Jones. Rest well.”

Yvette Nicole Brown: “Besides #StarWars, the first film I remember ever seeing was #Claudine,” Brown said in an Instagram post. “#JamesEarlJones is a part of my cinematic DNA. Heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it.”

Bob Iger: The CEO of ABC News’ parent company Disney highlighted Jones’ career in a moving tribute shared on Disney’s Instagram page, saying in part, “From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to star in ‘JonBenét Ramsey’ for Paramount+
Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to star in ‘JonBenét Ramsey’ for Paramount+
Photos: Gerhard Kassner — Good Morning America

Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy will star as John Bennett and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of murdered child pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey.

Paramount+ says the limited series tentatively titled JonBenét Ramsey will explore “the tragic unsolved murder of [the] six-year-old beauty queen,” who was killed inside her home in 1996.

“It follows the Ramsey family, before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation,” the streamer continues.

“At the heart of the series, it is the story of Patsy and John Ramsey — exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people — as husband and wife, as mother and father — who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.”

The project has been in the works for some time. Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy is confident his just-announced stars are the perfect fit.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” he said.

Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, said of the titular victim, “The incredible talent of Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen and the creative team led by Richard LaGravenese will illuminate her story with the acuity and nuance it deserves.”

  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.