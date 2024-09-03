‘New York After Dark’: Colin Jost and Michael Che to host Peacock’s first live comedy special
NBC has announced Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update co-anchors will once again team up, this time to host Peacock’s first ever live comedy special, Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark.
The special will drop on the network’s sister streamer on Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.
The stand-up action will stream live from The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, in front of an in-person audience. Onstage will be “drop-ins only,” Peacock says, “featuring Colin and Michael’s favorite NYC club comics, fresh faces, and maybe even some names you already know and love.”
The special will showcase “both up-and-coming and established comics in New York,” with Grammy-nominated musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin’ acting as the musical entertainment.
One of Hollywood’s most iconic leading ladies, Elizabeth Taylor, takes center stage in a new HBO Original documentary, a trailer for which just dropped.
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes debuts Aug. 3 and “allows Elizabeth Taylor’s own voice to narrate her story, inviting audiences to rediscover not just a mega star of Hollywood’s Golden Age but a complex woman who navigated lifelong fame, personal identity, and public scrutiny on a global stage from early childhood.”
Taylor died in 2011 at 79 years old.
The network continues, “Through newly recovered interviews with Taylor and unprecedented access to the movie star’s personal archive, the film reveals the complex inner life and vulnerability of the Hollywood legend while also challenging audiences to recontextualize her achievements and her legacy.”
Taylor is heard via recently unearthed audio from a 1964 interview, and director Nanette Burstein also had “extraordinary access to personal photos, home movies, archival interviews, and news footage.” The project is “illustrated with clips from the iconic roles that mirror her real-life challenges and triumphs.”
The Lost Tapes “offers an unprecedented window into the life of a woman who defied the era’s expectations, ultimately found peace within herself, and who cemented her legacy by turning the tables on her own fame by becoming a fierce activist and advocate for the LGBTQ community.”
Alongside Elizabeth Taylor, the documentary features the voices of Debbie Reynolds, Richard Burton, Roddy McDowall, George Hamilton, and others who knew and worked with the star.
Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts have been tapped to star in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming legal drama for Hulu, All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, according to Variety. Plot details are sketchy other than that Kardashian will play “a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close’s character,” per Hulu. Variety reports Halle Berry, who was previously confirmed to star in the series, dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. None of the new stars are said to be replacing her …
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s Artists Equity production company is working on a feature centered on Hulk Hogan‘s legal battle with Gawker Media, with Affleck possibly playing the legendary WWE wrestler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Damon and Affleck’s Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is in talks to helm the project. In 2016, Gawker Media agreed to pay Hogan $31 million over a 2012 article that included portions of his sex tape, leading to the website being shut down …
Kenneth Branagh has added Patricia Arquette and Michael Sheen to the cast of his latest directorial project, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, according to Deadline. They join previously announced star Jodie Comer. The film is described as “a contemporary psychological thriller,” but specific plot details are being kept under wraps …
The synopsis for the film reads, “Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species — and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.”
It continues, “As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”
Director Wes Ball‘s movie will join other installments in the franchise on Hulu, including 1968’s original Planet of the Apes; Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970); Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971); Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972); Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973); Planet of the Apes (2001); Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011); Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014); and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.
20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.