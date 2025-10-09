New York AG Letitia James indicted for alleged fraud following pressure from Trump

(WASHINGTON) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on at least one count of alleged fraud, becoming the second political figure in a span of two weeks to face prosecution after President Donald Trump’s public demand that the Justice Department move “now” to charge his political enemies, according to sources. 

The contents of the indictment were still not unsealed as of Thursday late afternoon. 

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan presented evidence to a federal grand jury Thursday seeking an indictment on charges of mortgage fraud against James, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. 

A spokesperson for James’ legal team declined to comment to ABC News.

Halligan was named U.S. attorney by Trump after Trump ousted her predecessor, Erik Siebert, who sources say had expressed doubts internally about bringing cases against James and former FBI Director James Comey. 

As ABC News first reported, sources said Siebert and other career prosecutors in Virginia determined there was no clear evidence James had knowingly committed mortgage fraud when she purchased a home in the state in 2023, but Trump officials nevertheless pushed Siebert to bring criminal charges against her. 

“It looks to me like [James] is very guilty of something, but I really don’t know,” Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office in September when he confirmed he wanted Siebert “out” of the job. 

James, as New York AG, successfully brought a civil fraud case against Trump last year and leads multiple lawsuits challenging his administration’s policies. 

Trump administration officials have argued that James committed mortgage fraud because one of the documents related to her 2023 home purchase, they say, falsely indicated the property would be her primary residence. The investigation began after Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, sent the DOJ a criminal referral about James in April. 

However, investigators determined that the document — a limited power of attorney form used by James’ niece to sign documents on her behalf when James closed on the home — was never considered by the loan officers who approved the mortgage, sources said.

Halligan last month brought an indictment against Comey on charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, just days after Trump issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act “now” to bring prosecutions against Comey, James, and California Sen. Adam Schiff.

“Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, and Leticia??” Trump wrote in a social media post directly addressing Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and will seek to have his case dismissed for vindictive prosecution.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

