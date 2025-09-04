New York AG Letitia James to appeal decision that tossed Trump’s $454M civil fraud judgment
(NEW YORK) — New York Attorney General Letitia James sent formal notice Thursday that her office will appeal a decision last month that threw out the half billion-dollar civil fraud penalty imposed on President Donald Trump in his civil fraud case.
The attorney general’s office filed a notice of appeal, signaling it will ask the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, to reinstate the penalty and the finding that Trump, his eldest sons and his business were liable for a decade’s worth of business fraud.
The single-page notice contained no argument and did not say on what grounds the state would base its appeal of the decision by the intermediate appellate court.
Last month’s decision was expected to end up before the Court of Appeals since the five judges of the Appellate Division’s First Department were split over whether Trump was properly found liable, whether James had the authority to bring the case, and whether it should be retried.
After a three-month civil trial last year, New York Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump liable for committing a decade of business fraud by inflating his net worth to secure better business deals.
In his written decision, Engoron said that Trump and his co-defendants engaged in frauds that “leap off the page and shock the conscience” including wrongly claiming that Trump’s penthouse was three times its actual size and valuing his Mar-a-Lago estate as a personal residence, rather than a social club.
(NEW YORK) — Torrential rain pummeled parts of the Northeast on Thursday, including New York City and New Jersey, stranding rush-hours passengers on a train stuck in floodwaters and inundating some roadways.
Ahead of the storm states of emergencies were declared in New York City and New Jersey, and crews were expected to continue cleaning up from the deluge into Friday.
Flash flooding also struck Philadelphia, parts of the Washington, D.C., area and Maryland, where a person was caught in rising floodwaters and then became trapped in a storm drain and died, police in Mt. Airy, Maryland, said. Police have not provided an age of the person who died. Mt. Airy is located about 40 miles north of Washington.
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul told ABC News’ New York station WABC that the worst weather was in Queens, where storms dumped 5 inches of rain.
Over 100 passengers were rescued from a stranded Long Island Rail Road train near the Bayside station, which had become stuck in rising floodwaters during rush hour, according to WABC. Passengers had to wait about 2 hours before emergency crews could get them to safety.
Nearby, a retaining wall behind a home gave way in a rockslide, sending debris into the backyard.
Several vehicles also became submerged in floodwaters, causing swift water rescue teams to respond.
The state had already pre-positioned emergency vehicles, power generators and other resources ahead of the storm, helping crews respond quickly. A state of emergency was declared in 14 counties, and the state’s operations center was fully activated, according to Hochul.
During the height of the storm, heavy rain had closed sections of major New York City roads, including the Long Island Expressway, Cross Island Parkway, FDR Drive and the Clearview Expressway. Some services on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit were also suspended.
In New Jersey, acting Gov. Tahesha Way said Thursday that flooding was reported across several major highways.
Parts of the state, including Plainfield, were still recovering from recent deadly storms and are now facing additional damage, according to the governor, who said saturated ground is worsening the impact of flooding.
Some of the heaviest rain may have fallen during the late afternoon rush hour, but the heavy rain could continue well into the evening.
In Montgomery County, Maryland, in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., officials reported “considerable flooding” and some water rescues.
There were at least four rescues reported in the Bethesda and Potomac areas, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.
More than 1,400 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Thursday, with New York City’s airports and D.C.’s Reagan National Airport seeing the biggest impacts.
NEW YORK — A review ordered by President Donald Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that notorious deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein kept a “client list” of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women, according to a new memo reviewed by ABC News.
The department has also released hours of purported footage as part of its review, which officials say further confirms Epstein died by suicide while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019 — contradicting conspiracy theories long embraced or spread by allies of President Trump and others.
The memo is also likely to generate outrage among those who have claimed Epstein’s known high-profile associates could be implicated in his crimes. According to the FBI and DOJ review, no further charges are expected in connection with their probes into Epstein, as investigators “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously promised the public release of scores of records associated with federal probes into Epstein, though in recent interviews, she has claimed the delay was attributed to “tens of thousands” of videos within the FBI’s possession showing potential pornography of minors.
In late February, Bondi handed out binders with Epstein case files to pro-Trump social media influencers at the White House — files that ultimately contained little new information. As ABC News reported at the time, the move caught White House officials off guard and outraged some supporters of the president, who had been promised that more details would be made public.
Bondi has faced growing criticism from some Trump supporters over the delay in releasing the records. The Epstein files for years have been the subject of widespread speculation and conspiracy theories that the government was covering up information and a supposed “client list” to protect powerful businessmen and politicians. Multiple sources have told ABC News that no such list has ever surfaced.
In explaining their determination not to release further records from the investigation, the DOJ memo states that one of the government’s “highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims,” before adding, “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends.”
President Trump and the White House have been peppered with questions in recent months over the timing of the release of the next “phase” of documents previously promised by Bondi.
In an exchange in the Oval Office on April 22, Trump said he was unaware of when the Epstein files would be released.
“I don’t know. I’ll speak to the Attorney General about that,” Trump said. “I really don’t know.”
Tech billionaire Elon Musk, in the midst of a public falling out with Trump in the wake of his departure from the administration last month — shared a post on X that claimed the delay in releasing the Epstein files was due to Trump’s name appearing in them.
“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” he wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT.”
The post was among several critical of Trump that Musk later removed from his account.
Trump soon after dismissed Musk’s claims in an interview with NBC News.
“That’s called ‘old news.’ That’s been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it — it’s old news,” he said.
“This has been talked about for years and years. And as you know, I was not friendly with Epstein for probably 18 years before he died. I was not at all friendly with him,” Trump added.
In tense private conversations, Bondi had previously pressed FBI Director Kash Patel to review the still-secret information from the case involving one of the most infamous sex trafficking criminals in modern history, sources told ABC News.
As many as a thousand FBI agents, many of whom were typically focused on national security matters, were enlisted to help with the effort, sources added.
In an interview in March, Bondi was asked about the increasing pressure from Trump’s base to release more files, and confirmed that the department was working to make them public.
“The MAGA group is mad that we don’t know more about the Epstein files…are you going to give us any more information? Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked the attorney general.
Bondi responded that FBI Director Kash Patel was working on providing the DOJ with a timeline for the next document release.
“We will get out as much as we can, as fast as we can to the American people,” Bondi said.
Axios was first to report the release of the DOJ and FBI’s memo.
(NEW YORK) — A new species of ancient shark has been discovered at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, officials said.
Named Macadens olsoni, the fossils were found in the Ste. Genevieve Formation, dating back approximately 340 to 335 million years to when Mammoth Cave was submerged in a warm, shallow sea teeming with life including crinoids and corals, according to the National Park Service.
“This discovery is a remarkable addition to our understanding of ancient marine life and underscores the importance of preserving and studying our natural history,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble.
Growing to less than a foot in length and most likely feasting on mollusks and worms, the new shark species is notable for its unique curved row of teeth designed for crushing small sea creatures.
“The name Macadens olsoni pays tribute to both Mammoth Cave and Rickard Olson, a retired park scientist who played a crucial role in documenting shark fossils in the park as part of a recent Paleontological Resource Inventory (PRI),” officials said. “The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the National Park Service Paleontology Program, Mammoth Cave National Park, and the Smithsonian Paleobiology Department. In addition to Macadens olsoni, researchers studied another ancient shark, Helodus coxanus, now renamed Rotuladens, meaning “Wheel Tooth.” This species shares similarities with Macadens olsoni and highlights the diversity of ancient marine life.”
More than 40 different species of fossil sharks and relatives have been identified from Mammoth Cave specimens in the past 10 months, officials said.
“This finding not only enhances our knowledge of ancient marine ecosystems but also emphasizes the critical role of paleontological research in our national parks,” Trimble added. “Every discovery connects the past with the present and offers invaluable educational opportunities for students and the public.”