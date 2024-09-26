New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ phone seized after indictment by federal grand jury: Sources

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ phone seized after indictment by federal grand jury: Sources
New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a news conference on November 14, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Federal agents appeared Thursday morning at Gracie Mansion and seized the mayor’s phone, Alex Spiro, a lawyer for the mayor, told ABC news.

“He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court,” Spiro said, adding, “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

In a speech addressed to New Yorkers on Wednesday, Adams vowed to fight what he called the “entirely false” indictment with “every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

“I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Adams said.

Adams is the city’s first sitting mayor to be indicted.

The exact charges remain sealed as of Wednesday night, but the initial investigation expanded from campaign finance to bid-rigging and more, sources said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Adams is not expected to appear in court until next week, sources told ABC News.

Adams, a former police captain who was elected as mayor of NYC less than three years ago, has spent nearly a year under the cloud of federal investigations.

Federal authorities have been investigating the possibility of corruption at City Hall, issuing subpoenas for Adams and members of his inner circle.

Two weeks ago, Adams accepted the resignation of Edward Caban, his handpicked police commissioner, after authorities issued a subpoena for his phones. The mayor’s chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, also stepped down.

This week, New York City Public Schools Chancellor David Banks announced plans to retire at the end of the year. Banks had also turned his phone over to federal authorities.

Banks’ younger brothers, Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Terence Banks, also had their phones seized. David Banks’ fiancée, Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor, had her phone seized as well.

Since being elected as New York City’s 110th mayor, Adams has been vocal about always following the rules and said he has known of no “misdoings” within his administration.

“If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit,” Adams said in a statement Wednesday night.

Brad Lander, New York City’s comptroller who is running for mayor next year, released a statement on X following the news of the indictment.

“First and foremost, this is a sad day for New Yorkers. Trust in public institutions — especially City Hall — is essential for our local democracy to function and for our city to flourish. The hardworking people of New York City deserve a city government and leadership they can trust. Right now, they don’t have it,” Lander said.

Lander called for Adams to step down from his position as mayor.

“The most appropriate path forward is for him to step down so that New York City can get the full focus its leadership demands,” Lander said.

If Adams were to heed the calls to resign, the New York City Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams, would become acting mayor. Lander follows Williams in the line of succession.

Earlier Wednesday, Democratic House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called for Adams’ resignation, saying, “For the good of the city, he should resign.”

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. “The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Attorneys for Trump to argue for reversal of 4 million fraud judgment
Attorneys for Trump to argue for reversal of $454 million fraud judgment
Creativeye99/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump will return to court Thursday, seeking to reverse the ruling from a New York judge that held him liable for business fraud and ordered him to pay $454 million.

Lawyers will present oral arguments before an intermediate appeals court in New York, following a February ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that found Trump liable for frauds that Engoron said “shock the conscience.”

Trump, his eldest sons, and two top Trump Organization executives exaggerated Trump’s wealth to secure better terms from lenders, Engoron found during an 11-week trial in Lower Manhattan.

In a written submission to the New York Appellate Division’s First Department prior to Thursday’s hearing, Trump’s attorneys pressed many of the same arguments they made during the trial, insisting that New York Attorney General Letitia James misused the law to bring a political case, and arguing that Trump undervalued, not overvalued, his assets.

“President Trump stands among the most visionary and iconic real estate developers in American history,” the defense filing said. “As trial evidence highlighted, banks and lenders vied eagerly for his business. They acknowledged his unique ‘vision’ and unparalleled ‘expertise,’ and they recognized that dealing with him would deliver ‘tremendous’ value.”

The attorney general’s office said it was not required to prove any lender was harmed.

“Indeed, one of [the law’s] core remedial purposes is to protect the honesty and integrity of commercial marketplaces in New York by stopping fraudulent and illegal practices before they cause financial losses to market participants or broader harms to the public,” the office wrote in a submission to the appellate court.

The attorney general’s office argued that Engoron correctly decided Trump and his codefendants “used a variety of deceptive strategies to vastly misrepresent the values of nearly all the assets and asset categories,” inflating his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion.

Engoron, in his ruling, determined that Trump valued his apartment as if its square footage was triple its actual size; that he valued rent regulated apartments as if they were unregulated; and that he valued his Mar-a-Lago estate as if deed restrictions did not exist.

Trump, following the ruling, secured a $175 million bond while he appeals the judgment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Andrew Lester, suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting, to undergo mental health check, judge rules
Andrew Lester, suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting, to undergo mental health check, judge rules
Courtesy of Ralph Yarl’s Family

(NEW YORK) — The trial for Andrew Lester, the Kansas City man charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl after the teenager mistakenly went to the wrong house, was delayed indefinitely on Monday after a judge ordered a mental evaluation for the 85-year-old to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Lester appeared in court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing ahead of the trial, which was set to begin on Oct. 7. ABC News reached out to Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, for additional comment. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Lester, a white man, was charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the April 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly went to Lester’s home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date. Lester has pleaded not guilty.

Yarl was shot in the head and in the right arm on the evening of April 13, 2023, by Lester, a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police. The teenager suffered a traumatic brain injury, his family previously told ABC News.

The delay in this case comes after Salmon filed a motion in the Clay County Circuit Court on Aug. 27, requesting a mental evaluation to determine if Lester is fit to stand trial, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The motion, which was reviewed by ABC News, argued that Lester is facing health conditions that could impair his ability to understand legal proceedings or assist in his defense. According to court documents, Lester has lost more than 50 pounds, experienced issues with his memory and has exhibited confusion surrounding the details of the case.

“Over the course of this case, Counsel has noticed a significant decline in Defendant’s overall physical health, as well as his mental acuity,” Salmon said in the motion.

“The frailty of Defendant’s physical health has, in part, been because of a broken hip, heart issues and hospitalization he has suffered during the pendency of this matter,” he added.

Salmon also said that Lester, who pleaded not guilty in April 2023 and was released on a $200,000 bond, has faced “stress” due to “overwhelming media attention, as well as death threats and other unwanted attention, making it difficult for him to interact socially with anyone.”

Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson responded to the motion requesting a mental health evaluation in a filing on Aug. 28, saying, “the State respectfully moves this Court to make a determination regarding whether reasonable cause exists to believe that the accused lacks mental fitness to proceed prior to deciding whether to order a mental evaluation.”

ABC News has reached out to the Yarl family for comment.

The trial was initially set after a Clay County judge ruled during a preliminary hearing in August 2023 that there was enough probable cause that a felony has been committed.

“The binding over of a defendant from a preliminary hearing is fairly normal. The prosecutor simply needs to provide probable cause to bind the case over,” Salmon told ABC News after the August 2023 ruling.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Possible Tropical Storm Helene nears landfall in the Carolinas
Possible Tropical Storm Helene nears landfall in the Carolinas
Timing the system map for Monday. — ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A tropical storm warning is in effect in the Carolinas as the coast braces for a new storm set to make landfall on Monday.

The tropical system may strengthen to Tropical Storm Helene by the time it comes on shore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Monday afternoon.

Helene will bring the threat of wind gusts up to 55 mph, coastal flooding with waves up to 11 feet, heavy rain possibly reaching 10 inches and potential flash flooding.

There’s also a threat for a few tornadoes in North Carolina on Monday.

Some of the rain will then reach the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington, D.C., by Tuesday.

Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina face the risk of flash flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

The coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina, is in the bull’s-eye for the worst of the flooding.
Flash flood threat map, Sep. 16, 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.