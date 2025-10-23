New York City mayoral debate: Sharp attacks as Mamdani, Cuomo, Sliwa face off a final time

New York City mayoral debate: Sharp attacks as Mamdani, Cuomo, Sliwa face off a final time

(NEW YORK) — The knives came out during Wednesday night’s second and final New York City mayoral debate.

While answering questions on policy issues such as housing and education, the candidates onstage — Democratic candidate and state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, Republican candidate and “Guardian Angels” founder Curtis Sliwa, and independent candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo — relentlessly attacked each other over what they said were each others’ shortcomings.

Some of the most acrimonious moments came during what were ostensibly meant to be discussions on policy.

Cuomo said that the number of homeless people in New York City had “more than doubled” since he stepped down as governor, criticizing what he claimed was Mamdani’s lack of action on the issue as an assemblyman.

Cuomo, who resigned the governorship in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment that he has long denied, used the phrase “since I left,” to refer to the end of his tenure — which Sliwa quickly jumped on.

“Andrew, you didn’t leave. You fled! From being impeached by the Democrats in the state legislature — you fled!” Sliwa cried out.

A question to Mamdani about his position on schools turned into a free-for-all between him and Cuomo.

“I did things — you have never had a job,” Cuomo said to Mamdani at one point. “You’ve never accomplished anything. There’s no reason to believe you have any merit or qualification for 8 and 1/2 million lives … Shame on you. Shame on you.”

Mamdani countered, “Always a pleasure to hear Andrew Cuomo create his own facts at every debate stage. We just had a former governor say in his own words that this city has been getting screwed by the state. Who was leading the state? It was you!”

“Governor Hochul, Governor Hochul,” Cuomo countered, referring to current Gov. Kathy Hochul. “You were the legislator–“

They both continued to talk over each other until a moderator intervened.

Sliwa seized on the fighting to get in a shot.

“I heard the both of them again, fighting like kids in the schoolyard,” Sliwa said. “Zohran, your resume could fit on a cocktail napkin, and Andrew, your failures could fill a public school library in New York City.” 

Overall, on the issue of dealing with President Donad Trump, the candidates were asked what combination of “defiance, diplomacy and cooperation” they’d use if the Trump administration attempts to interfere in the running of the city or threatens to cut funding.  

Sliwa, who has a frosty relationship with Trump — and has not courted his endorsement — criticized the other two candidates as too confrontational.

“My adversaries have decided to bump chests with President Trump to prove who’s more macho,” Sliwa said. “You can’t beat Trump. He holds most of the cards … So if you’re all of a sudden going to get adversarial, you’re going to lose and who gets hurt? The people of New York City. With Trump, it’s always the art of the deal.”

Cuomo, meanwhile, said the mayor has to both confront and work with the president — and then painted a mayoral victory by Mamdani as an invitation for Trump to wreak havoc.

“He has said he’ll take over New York if Mamdani wins, and he will, because he has no respect for him,” Cuomo said. “He thinks he’s a kid, and he’s going to knock him on his tuchus” — using the Yiddish slang term for someone’s rear end. He added that the mayor both has to combat and work with the president at different points

“We first just heard from the Republican candidate for mayor, and then we heard from Donald Trump’s puppet himself, Andrew Cuomo,” Mamdani retorted. “You could turn on TV any day of the week, and you will hear Donald Trump share that his pick for mayor is Andrew Cuomo, and he wants Andrew Cuomo to be the mayor, not because it will be good for New Yorkers, but because it will be good for him.”

In terms of the running of the city, the debate moderators asked Mamdani about recent reports that he would ask New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to remain in her position if elected, which he said he would. 

“Commissioner Tisch broke the status quo, started to deliver accountability, rooting out corruption and reducing crime across the five boroughs. I have said time and again that my litmus test for that position will be excellence, and the alignment will be of that position,” he said.

Cuomo said he would ask Tisch to stay on and said he didn’t believe Mamdani’s pledge. 

Sliwa said he, too, also would ask Tisch to stay on the job “for stability” but said he didn’t think she would serve in a Cuomo or Mamdani administration.

As for the support of incumbent Democratic Mayor Eric Adams — both Mamdani and Sliwa said they would not accept an endorsement from Adams, who suspended his reelection campaign late last month.

Cuomo said he would and posted a photo of himself online sitting courtside with Adams at a New York Knicks game after the debate.

Comey pleads not guilty, will look to dismiss case for vindictive prosecution
(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) — Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty Wednesday to both counts in a federal indictment, and his attorneys said they will seek to have the case dismissed for vindictive and selective prosecution.

A federal grand jury indicted Comey on Sept. 25, just days after President Donald Trump publicly demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department act “now” against Comey and other political opponents.

Comey is charged with one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding, related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

The plea was entered by his attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, who asked for a jury trial. 

The judge read the charges and said they carry a penalty of up to 5 years in prison with a $250,000 fine.

He asked if Comey understood the charges, and he replied, “I do, Your Honor.”

A trial date was set for Jan. 5.

The judge asked how long the government anticipated the trial lasting, and the government said 2-3 days.

The judge said that he was prepared to move forward with a speedy trial. The government said the case was “complicated,” but didn’t appear to object to the trial date in court.

“This doesn’t appear to be a complicated case,” the judge said.

Fitzgerald agreed, saying, “We see this as a simple case.”

Comey has been a longtime target of Trump’s criticism over his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump on Monday, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, called Comey a “dirty cop” and claimed it was a “simple case.”

But the Comey matter has thrown the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia into turmoil, according to sources. The previous U.S. attorney, Erik Siebert, resigned over pressure from the Trump administration to bring criminal charges against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump said he fired Siebert.

Trump then handpicked Halligan, a White House aide and his former defense attorney, to replace Siebert and lead the office. Halligan presented the Comey case to the grand jury, despite prosecutors and investigators determining there was insufficient evidence to charge him, ABC News reported at the time.

Comey attorneys told the judge Wednesday they plan to file a motion challenging the lawfulness of Halligan’s appointment, but that will be heard by a different judge appointed by the chief judge of 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. 

The judge on Wednesday instructed the government to respond to those motions by Nov. 3 and directed the defense to respond by Nov. 10. The judge said he wants the case to be fully briefed by Nov. 19 and said hearings will be planned for Nov. 19 and Dec. 9. 

Oral arguments will be held Dec. 9 on the defense’s motion to dismiss because of grand jury abuse, “outrageous government conduct” and other motions Comey’s attorneys did not disclose.

Both the defense and the judge expressed some confusion as to why the government said there would be a substantial amount of classified information involved in the case.

At one point Fitzgerald said that he believed the government should have figured out the issue with classified information before bringing the case. It appears the “cart has been put before the horse,” Fitzgerald said. 

The judge said there should be no reason the case gets off track because of classified information.

“We will go through the fastest CIPA process you have ever seen in your life,” he joked, referring to the litigation that occurs around cases involving classified information. 

The judge also said, “I will not slow this case down” over the government’s obligations to produce discovery to the defense. 

Comey was in court Wednesday for the first time since he was indicted last month, where he was joined inside the Alexandria, Virginia, courtroom by Fitzgerald and attorneys David Kelley and Jessica Carmichael. 

The government was being represented by Halligan and Nathaniel “Tyler” Lemons, a prosecutor from the Eastern District of North Carolina. 

Comey’s wife and his daughter, Maureen Comey, were seen arriving at the Alexandria courthouse ahead of the proceeding.

Comey has denied any wrongdoing and has said he looks forward to a trial.

Ahead of Wednesday’s arraignment, the Department of Justice added two assistant U.S. attorneys from out of state to work on the case.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler, Alexander Mallin, Peter Charalambous and Ely Brown contributed to this report.

Texas House Democrats remain out of state as redistricting showdown continues into second week
(AUSTIN, Texas) — The battle over potential mid-decade redistricting in Texas — where the state’s congressional district lines could be redrawn well ahead of the upcoming census — continued Monday as dozens of Texas House Democrats remained out of state for a second week to block any potential votes on the map.

In Austin, the Texas House of Representatives is scheduled to meet and the redistricting bill is technically scheduled for a second reading (which would not be a vote to pass it out of the chamber). But this cannot happen without a quorum present; Republican legislators may try for another roll call vote to see if they still do not have a quorum.

The Texas Senate is also scheduled to meet and may vote on its own version of redistricting legislation, although if it votes the bill out of the Senate it cannot be voted on in the House until there is a quorum.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, separately, escalated legal efforts last week to get Democrats back to Texas or investigate who is funding their efforts.

Abbott has also said he will call special legislative session after special session to get the Republican-supported maps passed, even if Democrats run out the 30-day clock on the current session.

“I’m authorized to call a special session every 30 days. It lasts 30 days, and as soon as this one is over, I’m going to call another one, then another one, then another one, then another one. If they show back up in the state of Texas, they will be arrested and taken to the Capitol,” he told Fox News in an interview on Sunday.

“If they want to evade that arrest, they’re going to stay outside of the state of Texas for literally years, and they might as well just start voting in California or voting in Illinois, wherever they may be,” he continued.

But Democrats are also going on the offensive. Eric Holder, a former attorney general and current chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, is set to speak about redistricting with U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday.

In California, legislators have said they expect to unveil proposed new congressional maps this week that would possibly go in front of voters for approval in a special election in November. But running a statewide election with relatively little notice will be a challenge, the Secretary of State’s office has said.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Trump saying it would drop its potential plans if other states would do the same.

“You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make,” Newsom wrote. Separately, governors in Florida, Indiana, and Missouri have indicated interest in potential mid-decade redistricting.

Some of the Texas House Democrats who have broken quorum will be appearing at pressers in Illinois on Monday excoriating the continued efforts to redraw the maps.

During an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took pride in housing Texas Democrats, calling President Donald Trump a ‘cheater.’

“[Republicans] know that they’re going to lose in 2026, the congress, and so they’re trying to steal seats, and so that is what these Texas Democrats are trying to stand up against and then don’t forget. The map that they put together, it violates the voting rights act and it violates the constitution,” Pritzker said.

Trump says he will lead ‘movement’ to end mail-in voting
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday wrote in a post to his social media platform that he will lead a “movement” to get rid of mail-in ballots and voting machines, falsely claiming that they lead to voter fraud.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election,” Trump wrote in his social media post.

Trump said he will begin his efforts by signing an executive order ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Any such order would likely face legal challenges.

“Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do,” Trump wrote.

The Constitution gives power state legislatures to determine the “times, places and manner” of holding elections, subject to acts of Congress that regulate the process.

Trump has long sown doubts about mail-in voting, often over the objections of many Republicans. He’s claimed mail-in voting contributed to his 2020 election loss, though no widespread fraud has been found.

The president’s post comes after Trump told Fox News that he spoke about mail-in voting in the United States with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. When the two met in Anchorage, Alaska, last week, Putin claimed Russia’s war on Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if Trump had been president.

“Vladimir Putin, smart guy, said you can’t have an honest election with mail-in voting,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview after Friday’s summit.

Trump added that Putin “said there’s not a country in the world that uses it now” — though Russia itself also has mail-in voting.

Russia’s 2024 presidential election outcome, which showed a landslide win for Putin, was decried by many Western nations as not free or fair. The U.S. State Department said it had “occurred in an environment of intense political repression that has marginalized or completely silenced all independent voices.”

Trump’s former top adviser, Fiona Hill, who was present when Trump suggested in 2018 that he believed Putin’s denial that Russia interfered in the 2016 election over the findings of U.S. intelligence, weighed in on the issue during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“Well, look, this is Vladimir Putin, as usual, trying to manipulate U.S. domestic politics,” Hill said. She added that Putin “wants to sow chaos in the American electoral system ahead of the midterms.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

