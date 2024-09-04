New York City schools launch Black Studies curriculum this academic year

Elliott Kaufman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York City is implementing a new Black Studies curriculum in its public schools from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 as students return this week.

“This is not a curriculum about a particular racial group, necessarily, but about the history of inequality and stratification hierarchy in the United States,” Sonya Douglass, a professor of Education Leadership at Columbia University’s Teachers College who helped craft the syllabus, told ABC News.

“When young people, as well as teachers, who may have not even had access to this content in their own training and education are grounded in that history and grounded in perspectives that may be different than their own, I think it helps us to better understand the challenges that we’re facing currently as a society.”

New York City Public Schools is the largest school district in the United States, with more than a million students. Douglass sees this as an opportunity for New York City schools to be an example for the rest of the country when it comes to education.

The curriculum provides a more inclusive set of perspectives throughout American history to further include the contributions of people of African descent in the U.S. and throughout the world, Douglass said. The curriculum, which is publicly available, acts as a supplement to NYC’s current syllabus — adding recommended reading lists, activities, full day lesson plans and additional units in addition to what students are already learning.

The move by NYC schools comes as some other states like Florida, Texas and Oklahoma limit what can be taught in classrooms or what books are available in schools. Legislators in support of such restrictions argue that certain lessons or material on race, gender or sex may cause some students to feel guilt or shame, while others liken some lessons to “indoctrination.”

The American Library Association documented 4,240 unique book titles targeted for censorship, as well as 1,247 demands to censor library books, materials, and resources in 2023 — a record-breaking total in the organization’s more than 20 years of recording book banning attempts.

“We’re in the midst of a struggle over the minds of our children and how we choose to socialize them into American society,” Douglass said. “So I see all of this is very much connected in terms of some states who want to limit the teaching of the truth, and others that want to create a more accurate and expansive accounting of our history and contribution.”

The curriculum was created in a three-year-long effort by the Educational Equity Action Plan (EEAP) Initiative, which was funded by the New York City Council. The curriculum was first piloted during the 2023-2024 school year in 120 schools across all five boroughs of New York, according to Columbia University’s Teachers College.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams believes it’s crucial for students to see themselves reflected in the contents of their education, her office told ABC News in a statement. Black students make up approximately 24% of NYC’s public school student population.

“Speaker Adams is excited by the launch of the new Black Studies Curriculum in New York City’s public schools, which will provide students the opportunity to learn about the contributions and legacies of early African civilizations, African-American history, and the modern-day African diaspora,” the statement said.

Man in ‘intimate relationship’ with Detroit neurosurgeon charged in his murder: Prosecutor
Ascension Michigan

(DETROIT) — A man in an “intimate relationship” with a Michigan neurosurgeon has been charged in the doctor’s slaying, authorities announced Wednesday.

Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found shot dead in his Detroit home on April 23, 2023, prosecutors said. He was shot twice in the head and his body was found in the third-floor attic crawl space, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

“He was only wearing socks. He was wrapped in a blood-soaked carpet,” Worthy said.

Police found the doctor when they responded to his home for a well-being check requested by the family after Hoover failed to show up to visit his dying mother in Indiana, Worthy said.

Cellphone analysis revealed Hoover had about 4,000 text messages with a man named Desmond Burks, with whom Hoover had an “intimate relationship,” Worthy said at a news conference Wednesday.

“On occasion, Desmond Burks would charge Dr. Hoover for these sexual services,” Worthy said.

The day of the murder, the doctor’s phone traveled from his home to the area of Burks’ home, then back to his own home, and then back again to the area of Burks’ home, Worthy said.

After the murder, Hoover’s phone, wallet and two designer watches worth $6,000 and $7,500 were missing from his home, and multiple fraudulent financial transactions were made from the doctor’s bank accounts, Worthy said. Hoover bought one of those watches one day before he was killed, she said.

“Physical evidence was discovered directly linking Dr. Hoover’s property to Desmond Burks on the date of the homicide,” Worthy said.

Burks, 34, faces charges including first-degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, Worthy said. He was also charged with larceny of over $20,000. Burks will be arraigned on Thursday, she said.

Burks also faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with an unrelated case — a deadly road range incident, Worthy said. In May, a man’s car bumped into the back of Burks’ car, and after a verbal altercation, Burks allegedly punched the man and left him lying in the street, she said.

High school coach, 28, randomly shot and killed at bar while attending conference
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 28-year-old high school coach was “randomly shot and killed” standing on a rooftop bar while she was in town for a conference, police said.

Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old high school coach from Jasper Independent School District in Texas, was visiting San Antonio for the Texas High School Coaches Association Conference when, just after midnight, she was randomly shot and killed while standing at a local rooftop bar on the 500 block of E. Crockett St., police said.

“Our Homicide Detectives are working to bring justice to Ayden and her family; however, details are limited,” according to a statement issued by the San Antonio Police Department.

Burt was reportedly at the bar with other coaches from across the state when the shooting occurred.

“She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap,” said Humble High School football coach Robert Murphy on X. “My coaches did everything they could performing CPR etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing.”

Jasper Independent School District Superintendent John Seybold announced her death in a statement on social media.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt. We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD,” Seybold said. “Ayden has been teaching in Jasper ISD since 2019, teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, also serving as a Cheer Sponsor and Coach. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.”

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help for any information regarding this tragic incident.

If you have any information regarding this murder, please contact our SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635. Any information provided may help solve this case.

Jordanian citizen arrested for allegedly attacking Florida solar energy facility, threatening pro-Israeli businesses: DOJ
U.S. Department of Justice

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A Jordanian citizen living in Florida has been arrested and charged for allegedly carrying out multiple attacks on businesses in Orlando, as well as a solar energy facility, based on their perceived support for Israel, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 43, allegedly made numerous threats to carry out mass violence and at one point went through with an attack in late June on a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Florida, where he spent hours destroying solar panels.

The attack “bore signs of premeditation and sophistication,” according to prosecutors, adding: “For example, whenever Hnaihen cut a wire, he would cut so close to the panel that it was impossible to splice in a new wire, permanently decommissioning the entire panel. And as Hnaihen worked across row after row, he identified and selectively destroyed the lead panel in a daisy-chained series of panels, taking the entire chain offline.”

The attacks on the solar panels are estimated to have caused more than $700,000 in damages, prosecutors said.

Hnaihen began targeting various businesses in the Orlando area in June, prosecutors said, wearing a mask and placing “Warning Letters” after smashing doors and windows at businesses. The letters were addressed to the U.S. government and included a threat to “destroy or explode everything here in whole America. Especially the companies and factories that support the racist state of Israel.”

Hnaihen was identified and arrested on July 11 after placing another warning letter at an industrial propane gas depot in Orlando.

Further heightening concerns, prosecutors said Hnaihen attempted to purchase a gun and ammunition in February and lied on paperwork stating he was not a foreign citizen — which the government says “fortunately” was discovered to be false during the background check process so he never obtained the gun.

Hnaihen entered a not guilty plea to the charges during an arraignment hearing on Monday, court records show. At a detention hearing on Wednesday and is being held pending trial, according to the Justice Department.

He faces four counts of threats to use explosives and one count of destruction of an energy facility.

“We allege that the defendant threatened to carry out hate-fueled mass violence in our country, motivated in part by a desire to target businesses for their perceived support of Israel,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Such acts and threats of violence, whether they are targeting the places that Americans frequent every day or our country’s critical infrastructure, are extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated by the Justice Department.”

ABC News has reached out to the attorney representing Hnaihen for comment.

